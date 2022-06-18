As the days ticked down to June 18 and my debut as an out-of-season Christmas ornament dangling from the front of the Truist Building in Charleston, I felt weirdly calm about the whole thing — mostly.
The necessary money to participate in the YWCA’s “Over the Edge” event had been raised (please keep giving). People had been very supportive of what I was up to.
“I think it’s great you’re doing this,” one reader told me at the grocery store. “I’d never do that, but I think it’s great you are.”
It turned out that I’m not the only person who has some trouble with heights.
Sure, a few people told me how excited they were that I was getting to do this, that they wished they, too, could rappel down the side of the Truist building, that this was some sort of dream of theirs.
“You could,” I explained. “Just raise some money for the YWCA. It’s for a good cause.”
People want to help, Jim Strawn told me. This was an opportunity to help. I encouraged them.
“We’re trying to help eliminate racism,” I said.
I don’t know if anybody took me up on that, but I hoped they did.
But what I heard from readers this month, mostly, was a similarity in experience. Heights bothered them, maybe not all the time, maybe not in every way they thought that it should, but it felt like a problem.
Several readers told me they could climb like squirrels or didn’t mind going up in planes, but when it came time to get down from that tree or land in the plane, that’s when things got dicey, that’s when their chest clenched, and they couldn’t get enough air.
Nobody knew why that was.
While I was preparing to lower myself down the face of a tall building with a perfectly good elevator, I thought a lot about my first experiences with heights and being afraid. The most distant memory I had was of being in a medical building. I was probably 4-years old. It’s one of the few memories I have of the braces I wore to straighten my legs.
I remember getting my foot hung on a rail by the stairs and staring down at what seemed like level after level after level of stairs.
Once I got loose, I kicked away from the rail.
The building probably wasn’t that tall, but I was four. Everything seemed big, I’m sure.
The memory might not mean anything. I might never know for sure how I got to this point, so I asked some friends for some advice about my planned cure – to force myself to confront it.
I run with a pretty odd crowd.
During the big social distancing portion of the pandemic, Todd, an old friend from college, asked if I’d be interested in playing “Dungeons & Dragons” online.
He and I had played the game back in college and he’d gotten back into it at some point.
The group he played with needed another player and wanted to know if I’d want to give it a try. So, I said, sure. It was the winter of the pandemic and there wasn’t a lot to do.
“Dungeons & Dragons,” for those who haven’t watched “Stranger Things” on Netflix, is a tabletop role playing game where a group of (probably) normal people take on fantasy characters and improvise their way through an adventure story involving daring quests and facing the kinds of monsters that crop up in the world of Harry Potter or in any of the “Lord of the Rings” movies.
When I was a kid, Dungeons & Dragons was the disreputable domain of awkward bookworms, band geeks and scary smart kids who dressed in all black and listened to Bauhaus.
The game was poison in some circles. You didn’t speak openly about it unless you wanted to catch grief from well-meaning church youth group leaders or not-so-well-meaning high school thugs.
So, a couple of times a month over the last year and a half, I’ve met three psychiatrists and a professional choir director in the equivalent of a digital basement, where we play this very nerdy game.
I asked my friends with advanced degrees if my plan to confront my fear of heights by rappelling 15 floors down a building would do me any good.
Todd said that the basic idea of confronting a fear was sound. He’d done that in his own life and had success with it.
But Kevin, who plays a wizard on Thursday nights, told me, “The problem with exposing yourself willy nilly to your fears is that you can reinforce them. If you’re working effectively on relaxation techniques and therapy to approach them it usually turns out better.”
This is called “structured exposure therapy,” which I absolutely wasn’t doing. My plans seemed like the very opposite of structure. It was more like flinging myself at a problem and hoping for the best.
“Oh,” I said. “This might be bad.”
Brad, our gaming group’s barbaric fighter, explained, “So for specific phobias, developing a hierarchy of intensity to feared situations can be used to gradually expose people to confronting them.”
He described how someone might work up to getting over a fear of flying by first talking about flying and then maybe watching videos on flying or trying a flight simulator before actually walking onto a plane.
Still, the general feeling was that I would probably be OK rappelling down the building. It might even be a good idea.
Kevin said that I just needed to get in the right mind state to do this.
“If it fails, worst case scenario, you transition into therapy afterwards,” he said.
Probably, one of them could refer me to someone – possibly a hobbit or a leprechaun.
With my time running out, there wasn’t much else to do. I continued to try and encourage people to donate money for the cause, whether that was for the YWCA’s very important work or my stilly stunt.
For my part in “Over the Edge,” friends, family and readers had donated around $1300 to the YWCA and their campaign to fight racial injustice.
It’s not much, but I’d like to say thank-you to my friends Perry Bennett, Sara Busse and Laura Cooper, as well as my Gazette-Mail newspaper column writing buddy Linda Arnold.
Thanks to Patricia Alexander, Rick Pickens, Jerry and Margaret Miller and anyone who donated after this column was turned in.
Thanks also to the generosity of those folks who wished to remain anonymous.
I appreciate you all and thank you for helping me do something I will likely regret while helping a good cause in a small way.
If all goes well, I’ll tell you all about it next week.
If things go badly, today’s paper might read a bit awkwardly.