When something sounds too good to be true, it usually is. That’s an old axiom and as true now as it ever was.
In hindsight, I absolutely should have checked about the fees associated with running a food truck at the West Virginia Food Truck Festival, but after a somewhat disappointing visit to Eleanor, I was at a loss as to why a cool idea didn’t seem to be working out.
The relatively new festival attracted a huge crowd of people clearly hungry for fried food of dubious nutritional value.
I know that’s why I was there.
But man, those lines.
I’d wanted Asian street food, but short of offering everyone in line a delicious Tudor’s Biscuit or an autographed picture of Baby Dog (maybe holding a delicious Tudor’s Biscuit), getting to the front of that line quickly just wasn’t going to happen.
So, I was ready to believe anything that sounded like a legitimate explanation.
Why weren’t there more trucks? The easy answer to me was that it was cost prohibitive, but the easy answer wasn’t really the right answer.
As it turns out, it did not cost $600 to operate a food truck at the West Virginia Food Truck Festival. It didn’t cost $500, and I’d have known that if I’d checked the West Virginia Food Truck Festival Website.
I did. I just didn’t look at the part about applying to be a vendor.
Basically, if you signed up to be a vendor early, you paid a little over 200 bucks, with an additional refundable deposit of $50. The deposit was a promise to stay for the duration. If you signed up later, the fees went up to $275 and you still had the refundable $50.
Worst case scenario was if you showed up with your truck and left early, it was going to cost you $325 – if the festival adhered to the rules set forth on its website.
So, I wondered if maybe the guy who quoted me the 600 bucks had factored in other fees to the county – and maybe he did.
I contacted the Putnam County Health Department – and there are some fees. To operate a food truck in Putnam County for a year, there’s a $100 fee the Health Department charges.
Nick King with the PCHD explained, “That’s from July 1 to June 30.”
The hundred bucks sounded like a crummy deal if you had to get a permit in April and had no solid plans to operate your truck for the rest of the year, but then Nick told me, not so fast. The fee was prorated.
“It would be $25,” he said. “And then if you wanted to get permit for the next year, that would be $100.”
There was also a plan review fee.
Restaurants and food trucks have to submit a plan that among other things shows a layout of the business that defines what they do, where they do it and how they’re going to comply with food safety regulations.
The plan review fee is $150 –and I thought, “Ah ha, that’s where the money was.”
But that only really applies to a new business or a new food truck in the county – if you were just starting out.
If you owned and ran a food truck in Kanawha County, for example, you would probably submit a plan to the Kanawha County Health Department, which would be fine as far as Putnam was concerned. You wouldn’t have to do it again.
And most of these additional fees seem to only apply to commercial food trucks. If you were operating as a non-profit or running a bake sale, there were different rules and you might have to display a sign that says something like, “This food is prepared in a kitchen that is not regulated or inspected by the County Health Department.”
That sort of signage might be the kiss of death for some people, but depending on what you were planning on ordering, that might not mean a lot.
I mean, how much worse could anyone make a deep fried Twinkee? If you’re going to drink whatever is in a bubble tea smoothie (and I don’t know that anybody knows for sure) you might have a more libertine view of food handling –just live and let live, right?
Regardless, the most I could come up with for operating a food truck at the West Virginia Food Truck Festival was either $350 (That would be the $275, $50 lost for leaving before the end of business and $25 to cover the costs with the health department) or $450, if you decided to go ahead and just cover the health department permit for the following year.
The long and the short of it, however, is I got it wrong and someone from the Putnam County Convention and Visitors Bureau, the folks who put on the West Virginia Food Truck Festival, contacted my editor to say, “Wait a minute, you.”
The policy with the Gazette-Mail has always been to try and own up to your mistakes and correct what you can. Part of how One Month at a Time works is through trial and error – a lot of error, obviously.
But there’s stumbling and then there’s being stupid, and I was bucket of rocks dumb. As soon as anyone threw a number at me, I should have tried to confirm. I could’ve unraveled the details with a phone call, but I didn’t.
Anyway, this is an apology to the organizers of the West Virginia Food Truck Festival and to the Putnam County Convention and Visitors Bureau, who’ve been great to me in the past. They were one of the convention and visitors’ bureaus who helped me with last summer’s “55 in 55” project.
I like the idea of the West Virginia Food Truck Festival. I’m supportive of it. Maybe next year, I’ll beat the rush, pack a sleeping bag, camp out and be first in line when the truck of my choice opens its window and begins serving that day.
Something extra:
Because I have no choice, I’m starting my June “One Month at a Time” plan early.
Without giving away all the details, on June 18 I’m hoping to take part in the “Over the Edge” event for the YWCA of Charleston.
According to the YWCA Charleston’s website, they’re looking to “recruit 75 adventure-seeking individuals to rappel down 211 feet down one of the tallest buildings in West Virginia.”
Long with those adventure seekers, they’ve also attracted my attention and provided me with a very weird way to celebrate a birthday.
I know, some people just get cake and ice cream. Why do this to yourself?
The event raises funds for the YWCA Racial Justice Program Endowment, but participants need to come up with $1000 in order to do something that tops off my tank for anxiety and nightmare fuel.
I’ll be writing about the event and some other things leading up to, but to pay for this, I need help. So, I’ll be appealing to my friends, family, readers, and people who like the Food Guy much better for help raising the money.
If things go badly with the fundraising, I might try a bake sale, but I thought I’d ask for help before resorting to food poisoning.
I’ll have details about where you can donate by next week.