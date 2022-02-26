I peeked inside the classroom.
No one was wearing a mask. Mask wearing among the seven-year-olds I saw every week for Read Aloud West Virginia had always been a little spotty since the start of the school year.
Most of the kids I read to seemed really good about wearing masks, but others sometimes let the edges slip down below their noses. Every once in a while, I’d see a couple of grinning kids with big, paper chinstraps.
To me, wearing a mask all day always seemed like a lot to expect out of children who still might be working on learning to tie their shoes (I nailed that during my sophomore year of college) and could still be quieted by the threat and promise of Santa Claus.
I never said anything about how any of them wore their masks. It wasn’t my place. That wasn’t why I was there. I was just glad to be back in front of a classroom, reading, but I followed the guidelines and kept my own mask firmly affixed to my face.
Reading aloud with a mask over half my face was always a hassle. It reduced the range of expression on my face. It muffled the sound of my voice and sometimes distorted the words.
Just to get through it, I’d had to try different types of facial coverings just to find one that wouldn’t ride up or down as I spoke.
Eventually, I’d settled on a cloth mask decorated with cartoon versions of Harry Potter and his friends Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley. It was comfortable and on brand for my weekly reading sessions and it stayed in place.
Looking through the doorway from the empty hallway, the mask hung from my neck, like a cowboy’s bandana.
February 17 was Random Act of Kindness Day, my 17th day of celebrating a holiday every day and a little awkward for me.
The name of the day comes from “Practice random acts of kindness and senseless acts of beauty,” which makes for a great slogan on a bumper sticker but is maybe just a little too clever by half.
I’m going to say I don’t think there are random acts of kindness. Being kind is a choice. You decide to do good by someone, something, or everything, maybe – or at least, decide to try.
Sure, results may vary. You can miss the mark, but the trying is an intention, which doesn’t seem random to me.
Still, I liked the idea of practicing kindness, even if I didn’t think it was random, and it was good fortune that the National Random Act of Kindness Day fell on a Thursday.
Most Thursdays, I spend about 45 minutes driving for Meals on Wheels and then I spend another 45 minutes later that afternoon reading to a couple of classes of second grade students.
I count this as two lunch hours, which seems fair, given that most days I eat at my desk while answering emails or typing on my laptop.
I’ve been reading to kids since 2018 and started Meals on Wheels near the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, when most people I brought food to wouldn’t even come to the door.
By now, I’ve met almost everyone. Some of them have let me into their homes, shown me pictures of their families or taken a minute to ask me about mine.
Because so many of the folks on my Meals on Wheels route are among the most vulnerable to COVID, I’ve always kept a mask on whenever I get any further than the front yard. I still do.
But wearing a mask among school children seemed different – and the rules had changed. It was no longer required.
So, with my cartoon mask dangling from around my throat, I took a deep breath and pushed open the door. Everyone stopped what they were doing and looked up.
For the briefest of moments, I was a stranger again.
“Hey, how are you guys doing?” I asked. “Are you having a good week?”
Nobody answered, but they gawked at me and began chattering away.
“Mr. Bill,” one of the children asked, “when did you grow a beard?”
I laughed and rubbed my face.
“I’ve always had a beard,” I told her. “I’ve had a beard all year long. You just haven’t seen my face like this before.”
They smiled at me and then a couple of kids moved a chair onto the world map rug at the front of the classroom. I took my usual seat at the northern tip of Africa.
We read “Caps for Sale,” about a hat-sellers run-in with some monkeys and “Tim O’Toole and the Wee Folk,” about a poor man encountering fairies and some bad neighbors.
The class listened. They laughed. I put a kid in the front row to sleep — again.
It felt like a good a way to celebrate kindness.
The holidays over the next few days were sort of a blur. On February 18, I read about the sad, dwarf planet Pluto for Pluto Day. It was downgraded from a full planet to a dwarf planet by astronomers a few years ago.
On Saturday, I learned about the pangolin for World Pangolin Day.
Pangolins are endangered, scaly mammals and not reptiles, like I’d thought.
In some parts of the world, they’re eaten, and their scales are sought after for unlikely magical properties, not unlike how certain raccoon bones are sometimes coveted.
Saturday was also National Chocolate Mint Day. I celebrated by dutifully eating exactly two pieces from a Chocolate Mint KitKat (still not a fan).
On Sunday, I spent a little time with my dogs for National Love Your Pet Day and because no bakeries in the city are open on Mondays, I couldn’t celebrate National Sticky Bun Day (Feb. 21).
Instead, I celebrated Presidents Day by surfing the Wikipedia, reading up on presidents nobody really thinks about, and wondering why we still bothered with a holiday celebrating someone usually despised by at least a third of the population.
I haven’t met anyone who is a true presidential fan. Mostly, people just like a three-day weekend. I’d be perfectly happy to celebrate National Sticky Bun Day with a three-day weekend instead of President’s Day (or Columbus Day) and I don’t think I’m the only one.
We could gather together with friends and family to celebrate with hot coffee, fresh sticky buns and maybe have a parade.
Following President’s Day, I could choose between Be Humble Day, Cook a Sweet Potato Day, and National Margarita Day, among others.
Virtually nothing I do for this column lends itself to real humility, so after spending half a morning trying to figure out the best way to loudly celebrate being humble, I went for tacos and margaritas at Mi Cocina de Amor.
They had a special on tacos and margaritas. Linda, the waitress, brought extra chips and salsa and made having a margarita before noon somehow seem OK.