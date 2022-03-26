A jogger eyed me warily as he glided past me on the lower walk overlooking the Kanawha River, just down from Kanawha Boulevard.
He shifted the far edge of the sidewalk. Much father and he’d be running on gravel, risking a stumble down the embankment and a tumble into the water.
The runner was taking advantage of a 70-degree day, lots of people were on the boulevard walking and running, trying to get in a little exercise before Mother Nature changed her mind and sent snow, hail or maybe a plague of toads.
You never know what you’re going to get in March.
But I wasn’t what he expected to see — a beefy guy with close-cropped hair and a rough beard, decked out in a comic book t-shirt who had his hand on the handle of what looked like a long hunting knife hanging from his belt.
He’d caught me off guard. As I was out treasure hunting on the banks of the river, I’d brought along earbuds and was listening to old rock songs while I searched for spare change or anything, really, with my metal detector.
I hadn’t noticed the man until he was nearly right upon me and after I’d put the metal detector down. Startled, but smiling as he approached, I carefully took my hand off the sheathed gardening trowel and waved.
I’d put off coming to the boulevard to look for metal objects until almost the last minute. As mentioned earlier, I’d hoped to sweep the grounds of the old Sunrise Museum at the top of the Carriage Trail in Charleston.
Of all the places in Charleston I could think of, it seemed to be the most likely to have something worth finding, if there was anything to find.
So, I’d contacted the law office that owned it, spoke with a secretary or business manager. She’d told me she’d take my request to the partners, but I never heard anything back.
I probably sounded like a crank.
All month long, I’d hoped to have one really good day out with the metal detector.
All over the state, serious hobbyists were finding all kinds of things. They bragged about it on Facebook. They’d found old coal mining tags, metal clothesline pegs, jewelry, watches and always, coins.
One guy found part of what was determined to be a late 19th Century dress sword.
Sure, plenty of trash was being discovered, but it looked like the pickings were pretty good.
With only a little time left to get the detector out and find anything, the boulevard was the most convenient location, just across the road from the newspaper.
It didn’t seem like a terrible option, either. Families have been sitting on that hill, watching fireworks every summer for generations — and Corbett Perkins, who loaned me the metal detector, told me he’d found a Mercury dime during one of his searches.
Maybe I’d get lucky, too.
I have no idea how Corbett had been able to find anything. As soon as I stepped across the road and made my way down the steps and turned the machine on, it started squawking wildly.
The digital indicator noted zinc, foil and iron. It briefly picked up what might have been coins, but the readings were too erratic for it to be anything.
The best I could figure out was that I was picking up metal pipes and lines under the ground, as well as the heavy mesh structure used to retain the ground. The noise seemed worse in the direction of the Capitol, so I started toward the Union Building.
The Union Building is one of the oldest buildings in Charleston. I thought less underground work might have been done near it.
I might have been right about that. As I walked toward the Union Building, the metal detector stopped shouting so much. It became easier to pinpoint objects under the soil.
I pulled out the long, serrated gardening tool and carved holes in the hill, but only found old pull tabs from beer cans and the occasional bottle cap — no coins, no treasure of any kind.
I’d worried that I might come across a discarded hypodermic needle. Everybody hears horror stories and down a hill by the river seems like as good a place as any to toss one, but I didn’t see any.
Charleston didn’t appear to be sitting on top of a pile of dirty needles, just a pile of crushed beer cans.
The pull tabs I found, I picked from the ground and threw away in the nearest trashcan, considering it a minor public service.
Not particularly satisfied with an hour spent picking up trash, I drove across the bridge to the Carriage Trail. I wasn’t approved to wander the grounds of the old Sunrise Museum, but I thought I could try the road heading up to the old mansion.
Not far along the trail, I bumped into a reader, and we talked for half an hour about the Carriage Trail, Charleston, the war in Ukraine and our children.
She told me she had a metal detector at home, hadn’t used it ages and was thinking about breaking it out.
I told her I hoped she had better luck with it than I was. So far, I’d found less than 50 cents, several nails, and the gold-plated remains of a cheap watch — not exactly vast riches.
After we talked, I continued on my way. The metal detector went off every couple of feet, but it was hard to pick out much from the hard trail with just the toe of my boot. I didn’t think digging down below the gravel on the path was respectful of the trail.
Others hiking the tail paid me no mind. Once you’ve seen a mother of two in spandex racing up to the top of the trail pushing a stroller with two kids and dragging a small dog, what’s a guy with metal detector?
Just a harmless weirdo with too much time on his hands.
I did get off the trail some, though not too far because I wasn’t entirely sure of the rules or even where the park ended, and private property began.
I recovered nothing of any value to anyone.
As I knelt to collect my fifth pop tab, a brown rat with soulful, black eyes watched me from the woods by the trail, unafraid. As I stood and turned toward him, he made a run for it, scampered past me, down to the creek below.
Before he disappeared, the rat turned and looked up toward me with something that seemed like pity.
The end of the month came without much success, but it wasn’t a bad time. Mostly, the weather cooperated, and I got to get away from my desk some, which is always welcome.
I enjoyed the hunt, too. There was something soothing in the searching, which was always with hope, but never expectation.
And while I never uncovered anything really all that interesting, it did remind me of how much we all cast off or drop as we go about our day. We leave crumbs everywhere.