Andy White looked at me and frowned as he considered how I was seated. I lounged in the chair, almost leering, hands on the arms and feet planted on the floor — a little like Captain Kirk on the bridge of the Starship Enterprise, except I was in my underwear.
“No,” Andy said. “You did that before. How about if we got your legs up?”
I shrugged. It was fine with me.
This was the second time I’d modeled for Charleston’s figure drawing class. About a month before I started my month of trying to learn a little something about fundraising, before I’d officially signed up for the YWCA’s “Over the Edge” event, I’d been thinking about how I was supposed to come up with $1,000.
On June 18, participants who raise $1,000 or more will get the privilege of rappelling down the side of Charleston’s Truist Building. The event is to raise money and awareness for the YWCA’s Campaign to End Racism.
I’d become interested in rappelling down the side of the building because of my aggravating discomfort at heights. I was looking for ways to challenge that and sort of happened upon the event.
But a thousand bucks is a lot of money to me –and I’d been warned that if I wanted to fling myself over the side of the Truist building, I was going to need to pay up.
In the best of all possible worlds, this would come from donations by community minded supporters who are amused by some of my antics.
I also figured that I might get a few bucks from those who enjoy watching me sweat a bit, but not a lot. There’s only so much money anybody will deliberately invest in someone else’s pain.
But I worried that I’d fall short, so I began to look into backup plans and ways to turn a quick buck that didn’t impact my personal bottom line.
Gliding down a mountain of glass for the enjoyment of a potentially half-hungover Saturday morning crowd was fun and all, but I still needed to pay my mortgage and keep the Netflix flowing.
Modeling paid $60 bucks. The work was neither physically or mentally challenging. The practicing artists were respectful to the models, and everyone was ok with me not going the “full Monty.”
To be honest, I wasn’t sure who’d want to see that, and I wasn’t desperate enough for cash to start an OnlyFans site to find out.
I thought that I would probably get some money from donations. I just didn’t know how much. Whatever I raised on my own could supplement that if I ran short.
Sixty bucks wasn’t a lot, but it was a start.
My fundraising page for “Over the Edge” went live a few days before my first article published and I had an early donation from an old friend and work colleague who probably found me while she was donating to somebody else.
And then last week’s column went out.
The first several hundred dollars for my part in the campaign came in pretty quick, faster than I expected, but then hit a wall.
In the first day, I raised just under $400 – really, not bad. No complaints and I didn’t even have to promise to send racy pictures or agree to dog sit (or do both).
But it was still a long way to get to $1,000.
Still, part of me hoped that after I’d make this wild announcement about needing sponsors to fling myself off the roof of the Truist building in Charleston, I’d hit my goal within an hour and then I’d exceed it, crush it and the money would come pouring out like the coins from a slot machine jackpot.
I’ve seen a couple of crowdfunding campaigns do that and sometimes for things a lot more dubious than what I was up to.
After the webpage went live online, I also got a few calls from well-wishers who said they didn’t have the means to chip in on this particular adventure. They were on fixed incomes and had limited funds for such things but hoped I wouldn’t fall to my death.
I thanked them. I hoped I wouldn’t die, too.
One woman also called to give me her thoughts about the baby formula crisis.
I’m not entirely sure why she called me, but she left a detailed message.
Anyway, I was off to a good start with my fundraising effort, but not an overnight success.
I talked to Jennifer Pharr, the development director at the YWCA, and she told me I basically just needed to hit the high points of why the YWCA needed the money in the first place. People would do the right thing.
The YWCA is raising money for a million-dollar endowment. Among other things, this would help the organization fund things like opening a training center to support racial equity and inclusive activities in the area.
“Racism isn’t gone,” Jennifer told me. “We are reminded of this over and over – like with what happened in Buffalo just a few weeks ago.”
The YWCA has a place picked out. They even have a deep pocketed, but anonymous donor who is willing to match funds up to $500,000 to help them get this done – but they still need to raise the other half.
And really, a million dollars is just a good place to start. They’d like to raise more.
Jennifer said with inflation and the bumpy economy, operating costs were up.
“Every non-profit is feeling that, and people are maybe not so quick to give,” she said.
Still, she understood my concerns and worries about raising money as a participant in the event. We were all sort of bound together with the same problem.
Others were offering premiums or taking their fundraising beyond just posting about it on Facebook. Morgan Morrison at Rock City had leveraged the power of her mighty bakery to help draw support, I remembered, but I didn’t really have that.
My baking is, at best, amateurish.
I wouldn’t make the cut for “The Great British Bake Off.” Paul Hollywood would key my car, even if I thought my grandmother’s pound cake recipe was “pretty good.”
My personal resources seemed very limited.
The only other thing I could think to offer was yard work. I’m not particularly handy, but I can push a mower. Everybody needs that sort of thing this time of the year, but I resent cutting my own grass and expected most people had already hired their favorite surly teenager for the summer.
Jennifer suggested that I might try going out in the community, taking my mission out to the people, maybe even setting up a table during another event, like ArtWalk.
I wasn’t so sure, but the clock was ticking, and semi-naked modeling gigs were few and far between.