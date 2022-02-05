Nobody makes a Baked Alaska anymore.
This seemed both odd and sad to me. I’ve never eaten a Baked Alaska, never even seen one in the wild or on a menu at a restaurant. The only place I’ve ever encountered a Baked Alaska was through watching “The Great British Baking Show.”
In one episode, contestants were tasked with making the dessert from scratch (including coming up with the ice cream) and, as always, the clock was ticking.
A Baked Alaska is a block of ice cream seated on a base of cake and covered in a layer of meringue. This is all baked at a high temperature to make one of the trickiest desserts out there.
If you screw it up, you can melt a block of ice cream inside an oven. But if you get it right, the effect of a Baked Alaska can be dramatic.
On “The Great British Baking Show” things went wrong for one of the baking hopefuls and he had a meltdown in front of the cameras.
Coming off last month’s Whole 30 diet, a Baked Alaska wasn’t really at the top of my mind. I wasn’t even supposed to be eating ice cream yet, but at the end of January, I’d found myself in something of a bind. My original plan for February suddenly appeared too risky to attempt.
I’d hoped to pick up a metal detector and try some treasure hunting, but one of my mentors explained that the equipment doesn’t work that great if the ground is frozen solid.
The forecast at the time called for cold and more cold. Who knew how much longer that would last?
Certainly not Punxsutawney Phil — rest in peace.
As I was considering what to do instead of search for Civil War bullets, ancient coins and alien artifacts, I looked at a calendar and took note of the holidays.
February has a couple, including Valentine’s Day, Groundhog’s Day, and President’s Day.
These are all odd, off-brand holidays to me, lesser observances compared to Christmas, Thanksgiving or even Halloween.
Valentine’s Day is the best known of the three and I love romance. I’m all about celebrating love of any kind. I like the idea of giving flowers and candy or just telling people that you care.
We don’t do enough of that the rest year, but the middle of February is just a lousy, gray and muddy time of the year.
The weather leans toward cold and rainy (at least in this part of the world). People are stressed. Utility bills are through the roof and most of us are still digging out from the excesses of November and December — plus, it’s tax season.
None of that is conducive toward having warm feelings toward anyone or anything.
And … Valentine’s Day is sort of a made-up holiday, anyway.
Valentine’s Day started as a lesser Christian feast day (as if specific days to overeat were ever really needed. Just go find a Mexican restaurant at 12:30 p.m. on any given Sunday), but then mutated into arguably the most commercial holiday after Christmas.
Groundhog’s Day, meanwhile, is loosely based around Candlemas (another Christian feast day) and has turned into a day where we pretend to believe that a specific breed of rodent has the ability to determine when Spring will arrive.
Nobody actually believes this. I doubt anyone ever did.
At least we got a pretty good Bill Murray movie out of it.
And President’s Day started as a day celebrating George Washington, the nation’s first president, but slowly evolved into a day where we begrudgingly pay tribute to a long line of old white men typically hated by about half the country.
Somewhere along the way, we added mattress sales as part of that.
I think we can do better.
Through February, I’ll be exploring all of the many holidays of the month, but specifically the silly ones few people outside of secret cults and eccentric trade groups celebrate. Winter is cold and dreary and according to both local and national groundhogs, we have about six more weeks to go, so why not?
To kick off the month, I began with trying to locate a restaurant with Baked Alaska on the menu for Baked Alaska Day.
I looked through the posted menus of local sit-down establishments, sent a few emails to others and posted to the WV Area Restaurant Reviews page on Facebook.
The best I got from Facebook was the suggestion that I’d be better off trying to make my own.
That seemed like a recipe for disaster. I’m still trying to master sourdough bread and pie crust.
Luckily, there were other ways to celebrate February 1.
February 1 was also the start of the Lunar New Year, which is sometimes referred to as Chinese New Year or Korean New Year.
Asian countries followed a different lunar cycle than in the west and the start of the new lunar cycle began on February 1, this year.
As it is here, the start of the New Year is a big deal in Asia. There is feasting, drinking, and visiting with friends and family. In some parts of the Far East, they eat noodles or dumplings for good luck, give oranges as gifts and set off fireworks.
They like fireworks almost as much as Charleston does.
Because I’m still working my way out of the Whole 30 diet, I made gluten-free zucchini noodles, gave out a few oranges to loved ones and went out in search of Chinese beer.
What’s New Year’s without some kind of a toast?
Nobody had any in Charleston.
At the Wine and Cheese shop at Capitol Market, talking to one of the clerks about not being able to find Chinese beer, I shrugged and said, “Well, it is kind of exotic, right? Why would anybody carry that in this part of the world?”
The clerk told me, “Usually, we carry some, like Tsingtao, but we haven’t seen any of that for a few weeks.”
Supply line troubles have affected the flow of beer out of China, apparently.
While I was at the Capitol Market, I did grab some dark chocolates from Holl’s Chocolate. February 1 was National Dark Chocolate Day.
I got a four-piece box and shared.
Then I made plans for the rest of the week. On February 2, I could tune up my ukulele for National Ukulele Day. Given that I hadn’t touched the thing in nearly a year, tuning would be about all I’d be able to manage.
I could also buy a bag of tater tots for National Tater Tot Day.
I hadn’t really thought much about tater tots, not since junior high.
According to the Wikipedia, tater tots were invented in 1953 by the founders of Ore-ida, who were looking for things they could do with the leftover bits of cut up potato — the stuff leftover from making frozen French fries, apparently.
The men hit on taking the bits, mixing them with flour and seasoning, and then sort of pushing them through some sort of machine process to create the “tot” shape.
They were a cheap and unloved new side dish that slowly evolved into one of the best bar foods you can buy. Chili cheese tots are amazing.
As I looked at all the things I could celebrate, I felt both excited and worried. There was so much to try. For example, February 9 was National Bagel and Lox Day.
Off the top of my head, I couldn’t tell you what lox even was. I’ve never had it.
As I began my planning, I finally got a response about Baked Alaska.
Mark Cross, the owner of 21 at the Frederick in Huntington, wrote back that Baked Alaska wasn’t on the menu at his restaurant, but invited me to come see them for Souffle Day.
I’ve never eaten a souffle, as it turns out.
I told him I’d see them February 28.