From behind the service window, the postal worker looked at me and said, “I don’t know whether to laugh or slap you.”
Then he laughed, which was better for me.
“Wait right here,” he said. “Let me go check in the back.”
So, I stood there, waiting, while a severe looking man in line behind me stared, shaking his head, a package in his arms.
He had places to be. I was holding him up.
I smiled and shrugged.
After rappelling down the side of a building in June, I began wondering how was I supposed to top that?
Things had gone better than expected. I took on a very real fear of mine, learned a little something to get to the roof of that bank building, helped the YWCA some, and then completed the thing I set out to do.
There’d been beer and nachos to celebrate, and people had been fantastically supportive (thank-you again, guys. Really).
But I’d spent so much time and energy working up toward the YWCA’s “Over the Edge,” I’d taken almost no time figuring out what to do next.
I wasn’t out of ideas. I just hadn’t done anything to turn any of them into workable plans.
With days to go before I needed to start something, anything, I began to get desperate.
Standing around behind the desk at the Charleston YMCA, my friend Anne tried to talk me out of signing up for a marathon to run in July.
“Have you ever run a marathon?” she asked.
“No. I have not,” I said scrolling through my phone, looking at online search results.
“But you run,” Anne said.
“Not much lately,” I said. “I did the Charleston Distance Run a couple of years ago, but I maybe get just a couple of miles a week now. I haven’t run farther than five miles probably in a year.”
“Oh,” she said. “Maybe you should talk to Terry?”
Terry runs marathons. He’s run a bunch of them.
“Sure,” I told Anne. “He would be great to talk to — just as soon as I sign up for one.”
But I couldn’t find a nearby marathon within my window of time.
“Why do you want to do that?” Anne asked and I started to explain that I had it on a list, my list of New Year’s resolutions, the list in my pocket.
I am a man forever making lists.
Nearly every year, somewhere in the vicinity of Christmas and the first day of the New Year, I trot out some kind of list of resolutions. I’m going to do this. I’m going to stop that. I’m going to take care of the other.
My intentions are usually good, but my aim often falls short. On a good year, I’ll maybe accomplish slightly less than half of my aspirations. Most years, I’m somewhere around 10 or 15 percent. A few years were a total wash.
I’ve looked it up. This is normal. Most people bomb at accomplishing much with their New Year’s resolutions.
They get busy, distracted or bored and by the time February or March rolls around, they’ve already quietly given up whatever plans they made.
Unlike most people, I keep the evidence. I have old journals and notebooks with New Year’s Resolutions lists written in them going back to 2001 – some of them were quite painful.
I was surprised how many times I thought I was going to get married, make more money or travel someplace exotic.
That last one still stings. As a gift to myself for my 40th birthday, I got a passport, which expired after 10 years without it ever acquiring a single stamp.
But this year, I put my resolutions list on my phone.
I thought checking the list every day would encourage me to stay on task with my goals for the year.
This mostly works for me on a daily basis. I use a digital planner that helps me generate a list of tasks I want to do every day, like make my bed before I leave the house or step on the scale and stay accountable to my fitness goals, even though I’d rather skip both and go get a donut.
The planner also helps me to remember to check in with friends and family, who need to hear from me periodically, as well as call the washing machine repairman.
But I haven’t been looking at my resolution list. I’d barely thought about it until I remembered that I’d wanted to run a marathon in 2022 – something I’d made no effort to work toward.
So, I looked at that resolutions list. The start of the fiscal new year seemed like a good time to get back on track for the rest of the year, which would begin with mailing a few Christmas cards.
Sending Christmas cards or celebrating the holiday in the middle of the summer is nothing new. Sometimes, I’ll even put up a tree with lights. I’ve been doing that for years.
Other people talk about the “War on Christmas.”
I chose a side.
The resolution I made was to do something nice for the people who sent me a Christmas card.
So, I unpacked some of the Christmas cards I had on hand (I buy in bulk). Then I unboxed the cards mailed to me last year (I hold on to those things for a few years, typically), looked through them again, grateful for the kind messages contained within and then I collected the addresses.
I addressed envelopes for 25 people, but I didn’t have any stamps.
In the morning, I went to my local post office and asked for help.
“This is going to seem weird, but do you have the Christmas stamps yet?”
The postal worker didn’t, but he called around for me and the post office on Charleston’s West Side did – at least, they had one book of stamps.
“You’ll want to get there before he goes to lunch,” the postal worker told me.
“I’m going there directly,” I said.
He laughed again and wished me luck.
A short while later, I had the Christmas stamps. The cards went into the mail soon after.
I looked at the rest of the list, which included travel, listening to new music every day, baking new foods and visiting friends and family I haven’t seen in ages.
The marathon was also till there.
Finishing a marathon at some point within the next few weeks was entirely possible. You can make yourself do all kinds of things like that. It just wouldn’t be pleasant, and nobody would gain anything.
It would be better just to start, better just to commit. So, I signed up for the Marshall Marathon in November – four months away.
Now, all I had to do was just start running again.