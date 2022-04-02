Outside of the YMCA, the sky spat snow. I looked over at my friend Matt, folding towels behind the front desk, and said, “I’m just going to put the pack on and just do laps around the track.”
I’d been talking about my new project, “rucking,” all morning and was supposed to put in a couple of miles hiking while wearing a weighted backpack.
Matt folded another white towel and shrugged. It was all the same to him.
He’d probably seen stranger. Anybody who spends any time in any gym will eventually see some odd things.
There are a million different ways to workout, but some of them look incomprehensibly weird.
No, I didn’t want to do that.
“Well, I just won’t do it today. I’ll skip and try again tomorrow,” I muttered, knowing full well that, regardless of the weather, I was going to strap a 35-pound rucksack to my back and try to get in at least three miles.
Soldiers of one kind or another have been rucking for generations as part of basic training and as part of their jobs. A sergeant says, “Grab your gear” and off they go until he says “Stop.”
But not me.
I’ve never served in the Armed Forces, was only sort of a Boy Scout for about 30 minutes when I was 8 years old and had no experience with the sort of wilderness adventures that would require carrying anything heavier than a 12-pack of beer maybe 50 yards – one way.
Nevertheless, I was going to spend a month learning about rucking.
Six years into “One Month at a Time,” I’ve sometimes found myself a little stumped on exercise-related things I might explore.
I’d biked, hiked, walked, run, swam, and climbed up ropes. I’d dodged punches (or been hit) and paddled like my life depended on it (even when it probably hadn’t).
I’d lifted weights, jumped rope, skied, and even tried pole dancing – as fitness, not as a way to earn extra cash.
I’d joined CrossFit, taken on a Spartan Race and tested my physical limits several times, so what was left?
Golf?
No, not golf, though the subject has been suggested more times than I can count. But I wanted something like golf that would get me outside when the temperatures turned comfortable.
It was really kind of an accident that I stumbled into reading about hiking with weighted backpacks for fitness.
Through CrossFit, I was familiar with using weighted vests for some types of workouts. On Memorial Day, for example, CrossFit gyms across the country do a coordinated workout called “Murph.”
The workout is performed in honor of Navy Lieutenant Michael Murphy, who was killed in action in 2005.
CrossFitters and others who can’t find something less awful to do run a mile, then do 100 pullups, 200 pushups, 300 air squats and then run a second mile.
Elite (or just better in shape) athletes will do this while wearing a 20-pound weighted vest.
I am the farthest thing from an elite athlete, but I’ve participated in “Murph” three times at CrossFit WV in Charleston. I don’t wear a vest, but I was interested in what kind of fitness benefits somebody gets out of something like rucking.
I found a local group near Point Pleasant and reached out, just to see if it led anywhere. Matthew Hicks, who organizes meet-ups, responded and we began messaging back and forth about getting me started.
We ended up meeting on the steps of the Capitol on a blustery evening toward the middle of March. It was cool, looked like rain and I’d underdressed.
Matthew told me not to worry about it.
“You’d be surprised at how much heat carrying one of these things will generate,” he said.
I’d be warm enough, he promised, and really, I was – except for my bare hands.
Matthew helped me strap on a specially designed backpack that contained a 35-pound steel plate.
The pack and weight ran somewhere upwards of $200, which seemed like a lot for a backpack, but not all that much for exercise equipment, which is almost universally pricey.
“You’d want to think that you could just put a 25- or 35-pound plate from your weight set in a backpack and just go,” he said.
You could, Matthew said, but you’d regret it.
“The weight would sink to the bottom of the bag,” he explained. “It would drag on your lower back.”
This backpack contained a special pocket to keep the plate in place, so that it would sit toward the center of the pack, sparing your back a bit.
“But you want to wear the pack higher,” Matthew told me.
It was better to let your shoulders do more of the work.
He helped me adjust my straps and we started off from the Capitol in the direction of the newspaper building, not far from the southside bridge.
As we walked briskly, Matthew told me he got into rucking about three years ago, a little ahead of the pandemic. He wasn’t a veteran, either, but he’d been a distance runner. Like me, he’d suffered through sore knees and all the injuries that can come from regular running.
Rucking, he said, was lower impact, easier on the joints, but provided a good mix of cardio and weight training.
“You’ll feel it in your shoulders,” Matthew promised me. “But you’re going to feel it in a lot of places.”
Rucking was also social. People could train or ruck on their own, but like running, you could train in a group.
“And there’s a lot of flexibility,” he said.
Matthew said he and his father rucked together sometimes. Matthew had been doing it long enough that he was in fair shape and could carry a 50-pound weight without much trouble, while his father would haul 10 pounds.
He said they both could work within their individual fitness levels without impacting the other.
“And we both get a good workout,” Matthew said.
Like running, there were also rucking events, which often involved a hike with a pack, but could also involve team activities and calisthenics. The gatherings sounded something in-between a CrossFit Workout of the Day (WOD) and a Spartan Race.
“There’s a lot of crossover between CrossFit and rucking,” he told me.
Like CrossFit, rucking was veteran-and-firefighter/police friendly. Some events were held to commemorate or honor things done during specific events, like 9/11.
I had a lot to learn.
By the time we finished, Matthew and I had rucked three miles and I was pleasantly winded.
Back at the Capitol, he loaned me the pack, along with a 60 pound sandbag that I could use with the training plan he told me he’d be sending along.
Like anything else, if I wanted to make any progress with rucking, I’d have to do it regularly and push myself. Rucking at around 17 minutes per mile was a good starting pace, but he told me if I could get to around 15 minutes per mile that would mean I probably needed to increase the weight.
I thanked him, put the gear in the backseat of my car and drove home.
Snow flurries or not, I made it out the next day to repeat our ruck on the boulevard. I watched my time and managed to keep my pace at around 17 minutes a mile, though I thought I could have shaved off another minute if I tried.
A little smug about how well I was already doing, I enjoyed the rest of my Saturday.
Sunday morning, however, I was sore. I was sore in places that hadn’t been sore in ages. It wasn’t a bad feeling, but I didn’t get a lot done.