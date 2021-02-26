It was a ridiculously difficult phone call for me to make and I had no real excuse.
I’ve known Will Carter for over a decade through the local band Blue Yonder. He’d always been a friendly, pleasant guy, but my chest tightened as I tapped his number into my phone.
We were going to talk about money and what I maybe should be doing with it as a mostly reasonable adult.
I’d come to the end of February’s money project without spending much time actually dealing with money, outside of trying not to spend any.
My editor pointedly brought this up. I’d been edging around the actual topic in favor of the “easier” stuff, like living on spaghetti and pinto beans rather than go to the grocery store.
I lasted 26 days without buying anything beyond gas for the car. I put a sizeable dent in my oversized stores of bland starches before breaking the streak by forgetting to pick up breakfast and my lunch on the way out the door one morning.
I tried to make do with candy and coffee, but I was hungry, so I bought a salad.
After that, the spell was broken. Shopping for groceries was inevitable, but weirdly awkward. I felt guilty putting food and a new broom into the shopping cart.
During the first week of the spending freeze, I’d snapped my kitchen broom in half and had been sweeping up one-handed, like a minor league umpire — just one more silly thing I’d put up with while refusing to open my wallet.
Dinner that first night included chicken, fresh broccoli and two apples. I ate a bowl of popcorn before bed, too.
It was glorious.
Will told me about how he’d gotten into financial planning. This wasn’t the career he’d started, but something that he’d fallen into as a result of the occupation he’d had.
Will began as an attorney and during his years practicing law, he’d worked with various financial industry people — bankers, insurance agents and stockbrokers, among others.
“I’d been very dissatisfied with the experience,” he told me. “No one was oriented toward the big picture.”
Everyone had their own particular product to sell, Will explained, whether it was insurance or investments. This was always what they focused on whether it fit what he needed or not.
Will said eventually he felt more like he was a commodity being sold to companies rather than a customer buying services, so he self-educated, got out of law and started a consulting business.
In 2007, he partnered up with David McKinley in Wheeling, and they opened McKinley Carter. Will said they took a more holistic/big picture approach to financial management.
It would be highly unlikely someone like me would be one of their clients. Their services and the services of similar agencies would tend to run into thousands of dollars per year and that sort of thing only works if you’re getting a lot more than what you pay out.
Will said, “A lot of the people who come to us already have the basics down. What we do is help them take it to the next level.”
Sometimes, he said, these are people who’ve earned quite a bit from work that has paid well, but that they don’t want to do forever.
They help them find ways to do other things that might not be as lucrative, but suit them better or are maybe things they’ve always wanted to do — like open a pretzel stand or write Muppet romance novels.
As far as what I do, I’ve been pretty lucky, I explained. I’ve generally done things I liked, just haven’t made a lot of money at it, but I asked what were these basics he spoke of?
Will said I should ask myself some questions — how much should I be saving? How much did I need for retirement in order to maintain a lifestyle comparable to the one I have now, and did I need life insurance?
I have a few bucks put away. Not enough for a down payment on a house, but enough to buy a bus ticket to Southern California to start my new life as a seasonal fruit picker if this newspaper thing doesn’t work out.
Retirement has always been difficult for me to imagine. I didn’t even have a retirement account until a few years ago and I don’t have life insurance. Couldn’t see the point. I don’t think much about dying and hope to avoid it.
Besides, planning for the future is hard when you’re just trying to make a life now.
Will understood, but told me that guys in my particular financial bracket (i.e., fabulously underfunded) did have resources available that could give me some direction. I could learn to get better with my money.
“Financially, whether you’re in a strong position or in a weak position, it is the position you’re in — and you can’t ignore it,” he said.
He pointed out that I’d lost weight and learned how to live healthier. Getting my financial act together really wasn’t much different.
Will told me to go answer the questions he’d suggested and then come back. If I got bad information, he’d try to straighten me out.
My position wasn’t great.
Financial experts encourage having three to six months of earnings saved for emergencies. I had, at best, a couple of weeks.
Having a financial cushion was important, but so was paying off debt.
Generally, the experts thought people should save about 15 percent of their earnings for retirement. I had mine set at a modest five percent. With saving later, rather than sooner and not saving enough, this could lead to me spending my golden years working a drive-thru while plotting to overthrow the shift manager.
Life insurance was recommended, particularly if you have a family. Surviving husbands and wives would need some way to pick up the slack from your lost income.
The mortgage still had to be paid. The kids would need money for junior college.
Financial guru Dave Ramsey’s website had an insurance coverage calculator, which took some broad, basic information and spat up a ballpark minimum figure of $500,000.
If I was married, had multiple kids living at home or larger dogs, I would probably need more.
Still, it was a lot to consider. How was I supposed to pay for all of this?
The answer was I couldn’t — at least, not today.
In an ideal world, 50 percent of my income would go toward needs — the mortgage, the car, utilities and debt. Thirty percent of my income would go toward wants. That’s money for vacations, hobbies and the things that make life fun.
The final 20 percent would get socked away in savings, retirement and/or investments.
If I didn’t need so much from the fun part of my budget, I could also invest more or put more into retirement.
But ... over half of my earnings go toward needs — mortgage, car payment, car insurance, utilities, groceries and credit card debt.
To put more money away for the future or invest, I’d have to make changes.
I could scale back on my wants, nickel and dime myself to death over Netflix and the grocery bill and give up the eight professional haircuts I get each year.
I could sell off my car and house, downsize, go live in a bog like a peasant from a Monty Python sketch and thumb rides to work.
I could also try to make more money, get a third job or move into a different occupation that paid better, like a professional wrestler or a rodeo clown.
I could also try asking the boss for a raise, which sounds like a good way to kick off an exciting career as a drifter.
There didn’t seem to be much I could do immediately, but I increased my retirement holdings to seven percent and decided I could look for another side hustle. Charleston is a town full of people side hustling.
February’s project ended with the feeling that there was more to do. It took most of the month just to get over the horror of having to look at my checkbook, let alone doing anything about what I saw.
Two years ago, it took right at a year to lose the weight and get in fair enough shape to tackle a Spartan Beast Race. Some projects just take longer to complete, so maybe I’ll keep working to learn about money. If I figure anything out, I’ll let you know.
For a modest fee.