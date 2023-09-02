Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

A few weeks back, Nial Paul, my CrossFit friend and the semi-official running guru at CrossFit West Virginia, gently suggested that I knock off some of my training.

I’d had a particularly bad morning in class. I was noticeably stiff. Jogging made me wince. I could not jump, and I limped.

Stories you might like

Bill Lynch can be reached at 304-348-5195 or lynch@hdmediallc.com.

Tags

Recommended for you