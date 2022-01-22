The clerk at Healthy Life Market was young and maybe a little new on the job.
“Can I help you?” he asked and I launched into an explanation about The Whole 30.
I told him I’d come to his store because I was looking for some of the weirder types of flour. These were things my local grocery store didn’t usually carry, like almond or coconut flour.
The flour wasn’t for baking bread or make pancakes, which were off the menu for 30 days, but to thicken soup. The weekend forecast called for cold and heavy snow – perfect soup weather.
I needed something to thicken the broth. My usual tools (cornstarch and flour) were off-limits.
What was I supposed to use? What even worked? I didn’t know and couldn’t seem to get the internet in the store to help me figure it out.
I told the clerk, “I saw some cauliflower flour, but it was 13 bucks a pound.”
This was nearly four times what I pay for five-pound bags of regular all-purpose flour and two or three times what I pay for bread flour (I’m a sucker for a sale).
Besides, I wasn’t convinced that cauliflower flour would thicken anything. It was a watery vegetable and unimpressive as a replacement food.
I’d tried riced cauliflower and mashed cauliflower, which was supposed to replace regular white rice and mashed potatoes, but the results were very mixed.
The clerk shrugged. He was maybe a bigger fan of the vegetable than I, but agreed with me about the price of the flour.
“I don’t blame you,” he said and then pointed to a bag of soy flour.
“How about this?” He asked.
“No,” I said. “No soy flour. I can’t have soy, peanuts or beans.”
Then I rattled of the rest – no sugar, no grain, no alcohol, no dairy or any artificial food additives.
It boggled the mind. Just eating vegan seemed easier to grasp.
“What kind of diet are you on?” he asked.
I did my best to explain and he did his best to suggest anything that might help.
I’d started The Whole 30 January 1 almost on a whim and without knowing too much about what the diet entailed beyond some very broad strokes.
I liked what I’d read about the diet. I liked what it promised. By giving up a bunch of different food categories for right at a month, I might be able to drop a couple of stubborn pounds, but also maybe just feel better.
More than a diet, The Whole 30 diet was a kind of cleanse or a reset. You temporarily cleared a bunch of foods linked to inflammation and allergies, like peanuts and gluten, which — after they got out of your system — might lead to having more energy, sleeping better and having fewer aches and pains.
The plan had been popular among some of my friends and after a long season of undisciplined eating, I’d been willing to give it a shot.
I just hadn’t done much in the way of research about the availability of special ingredients or products that were Whole 30 compliant.
When they turned up in the book, I ignored them. I hadn’t really thought about processed foods because I’d thought I was just going to eat whole foods. Virtually none of my groceries were going to come in a box or a jar. I thought I was going to cook all my meals and just eat meat, vegetables and fresh fruit for a month – easy, peasy.
And that’s what I’d been doing for well over a week.
Things were going great. I like to cook, had a Whole 30 cookbook for recipes, ideas and inspiration and meals seemed manageable. There were no serious cravings. I wasn’t fighting to stay away from the potato chips, but I did miss pickles.
According to The Whole 30 book, pickles were ok — if I bought the right kind.
Helpfully, they included a list that offered Cascadian Farms Kosher Dill, Bubbies Kosher Dill, Trader Joe’s Kosher Dill and Whole Foods 365 Organic Baby Dills as acceptable brands.
None of these brands seemed to be available anywhere I shopped and — as has been pointed out a thousand times on Facebook — West Virginia doesn’t have a Trader Joe’s or even a Whole Foods.
Normally, I don’t care that much. I shop at Kroger’s, have a Bigley Piggly Wiggly card and buy most of my beer at Smith’s Food Fair.
This was aggravating, but these were only the recommended bands. There were others out there. I just needed to carefully read labels and buy nothing with sugar or chemical additives.
That was harder than it sounded.
One evening, I spent 20 minutes at a Smith’s Food Fair picking up jars from shelves, reading labels, putting them back and then picking them up again just trying to find one jar of pickles that complied with the Whole 30 plan.
Eventually, I did find a brand that seemed to fit. Anyway, it contained no sugar and no chemicals.
I bought two jars with two different varieties and hated them both very much. They tasted a lot like the pickles I put up from my garden a few years and gardens go, which is to say awful.
Now that there was a snowstorm on the way, I just wanted a little comfort food to get me through the weather – just a hardy bowl of soup with broth that was thicker than rainwater.
After some help from two more clerks at Healthy Life Market, I left with a bag of arrowroot flour, an approved flour, that could be used to thicken sauces and soups.
I’d never used it, though I remembered seeing arrowroot on my mother’s spice rack. It had come in a little half-cup bottle.
In 20 years of living at home, I don’t think the cap ever came off.
Plans for making soup fell through.
The snow arrived late and when it did, the weight of the stuff took down trees, power lines and at least temporarily killed my plans to cook anything much more complicated than a cup of coffee.
Monday morning, I got dressed in a house that was dark and growing cold.
A little overly pleased with myself, I remembered that I’d kept a small propane tank and a burner for emergencies. The burner was smaller than the palm of my hand, fit on the top of the propane tank and could safely hold a small frying pan or a carefully balanced tea kettle.
I’d picked it up a few years ago when I’d spent a month trying to do without electricity.
That project hadn’t worked out so well, but I knew I could at least boil water, heat up a can of beans or make a grilled cheese sandwich.
But I wasn’t supposed to eat beans or make grilled cheese sandwiches. When I looked through my cabinets and in the pantry, even went through my emergency supplies, mostly what I had was pasta, beans, rice and canned food loaded with chemicals or ingredients I couldn’t eat and stay on the plan.
The best I could come up with under the circumstances was fry a couple of eggs and have an apple.
That was dinner, too.