Thanksgiving turns up this month. It is, naturally, the reason why so many people take on 30-day thankfulness or gratitude projects.
The holiday is one of the few days on the calendar where the goal of the holiday is pretty easy to figure out. Compare this to St. Patrick’s Day, a vaguely religious holiday commemorating a murky saint who is said to have driven the snakes from Ireland.
We celebrate the day by drinking green beer, looking for excuses to pinch people who don’t conform to the day’s dress code and watching movies about homicidal short people.
Hardcore St. Patty Days revelers will maybe also eat some corned beef and cabbage or have a slice fof soda bread.
What any of this has to do with saints and snakes is anyone’s guess.
Thanksgiving is easy to follow. It’s a spiritual reenactment of a feast of thanksgiving among the first European colonists and the overly tolerant folks who owned the land they decided to repossess.
Sure, there was a bunch of food, but the colonists were giving thanks to God and the pilgrims were undoubtedly very serious about it.
The pilgrims were serious about almost everything.
At its core, Thanksgiving is a religious observance, hidden under heaping helpings of mashed potatoes and gravy, pumpkin pie, and college football. It’s an American tradition, but maybe not universal among Americans.
For example, I wondered how and whether the folks at the Islamic Association in South Charleston celebrated Thanksgiving. I also wondered what the Muslim view was on gratitude and thankfulness, so I called up Imam Nasir Abdussalam.
The Imam and I met in the summer of 2020, when I was trying to learn a little something about Islam and the local Muslim community. I read a few books, observed services at the mosque and listened to a bunch of records by Cat Stevens.
I caught the Imam while he was driving around Kanawha County. He told me he planned to be out of town for the holiday, visiting family in the Midwest.
“I’m a fan of the turkey on the table and the pumpkin pie,” he told me. “One is the main course, and one is the dessert.”
The Imam was born and raised in the U.S. and converted to Islam as an adult. However, much of his congregation are immigrants from predominantly Muslim countries.
The Imam said many of the people who came to services at the local mosque maybe didn’t necessarily observe Thanksgiving in the “traditional” American way.
“But we all benefit from the day,” he said. “So, even if they don’t have a big bird on the table, we still get together with family.”
Thankfulness and gratitude, Imam Abdussalam said, are not alien concepts to Islam.
“You could say that gratitude is the whole foundation of the religion to begin with,” he told me. “In the Koran, God identifies himself with a number of different descriptions. One is the possessor of bounty or grace.”
He laughed and added, “In other words, he’s the one who gives out a lot of stuff.”
God, the Imam explained, has so much that he gives freely.
“The response that is expected is gratitude,” he said.
The Imam told me that the four devotional acts devout Muslims follow — praying five times each day, fasting during Ramadan, making the pilgrimage to Mecca and giving 2½% of your wealth to the poor (called zakat), are all meant as tokens of gratitude.
“The religion is literally an expression of thankfulness,” he said.
And what if you don’t feel particularly grateful or thankful?
“The Islamic perspective isn’t to have some false sense of gratitude,” the Imam said.
No fake it until you make it, he meant.
“The perspective is that overall life is good, even when life is bad. Overall, it’s good,” he said.
The Imam said that it helped to try and think in terms of everything being temporary and transitory.
Devout Muslims, like devout Christians, are looking toward what comes after this life.
I wished him a safe trip out to visit his family.
I envied him. I couldn’t get away to see my family just yet. There were things I needed to do here Thanksgiving Day.
“But I’m making a lasagna,” I told him.
There might be ice cream cake, too. I don’t think I’m in the mood for turkey and gravy just yet. Maybe at Christmas.
He wished me well, with whatever I chose to eat.
Some monthly projects are more of a struggle for me than others. Occasionally, the topics that sound the easiest involve the most amount of work.
I’ve struggled with staying on task with almost every part of this month’s look at gratitude and thankfulness.
The swear jar is maybe a good barometer for how well things are going.
I can barely keep up with the amount of change that’s flowing into my swear jar.
At a rough guess, I owe about ten bucks to the jar, which I also resent. I owe quarters to the swear jar because of things I’ve said about the swear jar.
So far, this has turned more into an exercise to increase my awareness about how much I actually talk trash and not a good way to cut it out.
That’s something, I guess.
My gratitude journaling has also become a legitimate chore.
Every morning, before I leave the house, I write down at least three things I’m grateful for. Because it’s usually only a couple of sentences, always starting with, “I’m grateful for …,” it’s no trouble to look back over the previous day or the previous week.
But it’s tough to avoid repetition.
I’m grateful for the work I do. I’m thankful for my family and my good health. I’m grateful for the little dog who jostles at the bottom of the bed every morning, etc.
It feels like I should be able to think of new things that I’m thankful exist or that impact me in some meaningful way. The sky should be the limit and I think of myself as (generally) a positive guy, but every morning it feels like I have to think a little harder about what I feel thankful for.
There’s really an awful lot I don’t care about one way or another. There are plenty of other things on my mind that I’m absolutely not thankful about.
I could make it up. I could pretend to be grateful for things that never cross my mind, but I think the Imam is right. I don’t think you can fake it.
At least, I can’t.
Maybe I’m doing this wrong.