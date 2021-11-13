Bill — outside of the Department of Motor Vehicles — told me he was thankful to be alive.
I nodded and smiled. I’d heard that one a lot. It seemed like a go-to for most people. I’d heard that three or four times while I was standing outside of the DMV in Kanawha City.
“No,” he said, looking me hard in the eye. “You don’t understand. I’m thankful to be alive.”
While I’d been exploring gratitude and thankfulness this month, I’d been asking strangers about what they were thankful for and had come to the DMV because I thought it would be funny.
The DMV — ”the happiest place on earth.”
The place is the butt of a thousand jokes on television, but, I’ve never had much trouble at the DMV — honest.
The folks working the counters have routinely been polite and even kind to me every time I’ve had to come in to replace a registration sticker that’s expired (virtually every year), applied for a motorcycle learner’s permit (just the one time) or even get a new driver’s license after I’d let my license lapse (maybe more than once).
The guy who rode shotgun while I retook my driver’s test last time all but gave me a high five when I crushed the course without killing us both or making him want to stab me over my taste in music.
Nevertheless, while I’ve had nothing but good times with the DMV, just about everyone else I know complains about the wait, the hassle and dealing with the paperwork.
I came looking for angry, annoyed people. What I got was Bill, who was thankful to be alive and had reasons.
“I’ve had three heart attacks and two strokes,” he told me. “That last heart attack killed me. I died.”
Bill wasn’t kidding. His teenage son, standing next to him, froze for a second and then nodded.
Lacking a way to turn this into a joke, I went ahead and asked, “Well, what was that like?”
“Oh, I saw the other side,” he said. “It’s pretty much like what you hear about in the Bible. I talked to my father. I talked to my grandfather, but I got sent back.”
Bill had no idea what he was supposed to do but felt like the rest of his life had some greater purpose.
“I’m thankful to be here,” he said. “I’m thankful to be walking around and to get to be with my kids.”
Bill had 10 of them, he said.
That alone seemed like a reason to never die. With that many kids, when would you ever find the time?
I thanked Bill for his time, though I didn’t know what to make of what he had to say. Ultimately, I decided to just take him at his word. He died. He came back. The other side was really nice, Bill said, but he was still glad to be here.
I tried to shrug off the accidentally existential conversation at the DMV and talked to a couple of guys hurrying out of the government offices. They were smiling.
“What are you thankful for?” I asked.
“I’m way more grateful to have a car,” a man named Garrett told me. “I spent a month without a car and that was the worst.”
His friend, named Will, said, “I’m glad to be able to sell him my old beater car. I’m grateful to be able to help.”
I tried not to roll my eyes, but we were at the DMV. Sure, cars were going to come up.
But it was deeper than a basic financial transaction.
A little over a month ago, Garrett said he rolled through a stop sign and T-boned a car. The accident was his fault. Nobody was hurt and he was insured, but he only had liability.
The car he hit got fixed. His car, however, was done for.
“I’m super grateful to be sober,” Garrett added.
Then Garrett explained he was in recovery. Both men were in recovery. That’s how they ‘d become friends, apparently.
“Were you sober when you had the accident?” I asked.
“Yeah,” he said, relieved. “I was.”
Will smiled. He was grateful for that, too.
I met an Indian man named Sai, who told me he was from southern India. He told me he was thankful to be in America and even thankful to be at the DMV.
“People are so much more polite here,” he said. “Everybody is so nice.”
He also preferred the weather.
During a lull, I went inside the DMV and talked to a couple of people. The ladies working the front desk were glad to have jobs and thankful for their families. The security guard at his little desk near the front of the room told me he was thankful to be living in the U.S.
“I’ll be a little more thankful when it moves more to the right,” he told me. “I think it’s going that way, so all I have to do is wait a little while.”
I shrugged and then was on my way.
After a few more trips out to talk to people, I wound up at the Charleston Town Center Mall. In the middle of a Tuesday afternoon, the Christmas music was blasting, but the place didn’t seem overly festive.
Customers were scarce and clerks killed time watching their phones.
At a store called White Barn, I met Miranda and Akiem.
Akiem told me his name meant “Wise King.” Miranda didn’t say if her name meant anything, but said she was glad to be working at that store.
“I have the best work family,” she said. “I’m thankful for them. They’ve really been good to me since I got here.”
Akiem agreed. He was thankful to have a job and thankful to be alive.
Covid, he reminded me, was still killing plenty of people.
“Especially Black people,” he told me.
Abby, a young woman working a jewelry counter, told me much the same thing. She was thankful to be healthy and thankful to have family that was still healthy.
“I’ve had like 10 friends lose family to the ‘rona,’” she said. “They got it in their lungs and it killed them.”
Akiem thought being thankful made you optimistic. He liked what he did. He liked people, but he had high hopes for his future.
“If you find something to do that you like, you’re not really working,” I said.
That’s all he ever wanted.
I joked and said I’d somehow convinced somebody to pay me to just be me.
“You’re living the life,” he told me.
Akiem was probably right.
The money could be better.
As I’ve been looking into gratitude, I’ve tried to keep track of the things I’m grateful for. I’m keeping a journal and what I’ve learned, so far, is that if you start your day writing down what you’re thankful for, you’re going to tend to be thankful for warm beds and hot coffee.
I’m trying to think beyond that, though.
Meanwhile, I’m having less success than I hoped with cutting back on the swearing. I’m not keeping a daily tally of how much money is going into my swear jar, but I am aware that I keep running out of change.