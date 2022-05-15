The bunch of us were cold and standing in the parking lot of a boarded up Sav-A-Lot on Charleston’s West Side, trying to hand out bags of food to whoever wanted them.
It was slow going at first. Only a handful of people seemed to know we were supposed to be there.
I’d been here before and shopped at this grocery store when I lived on the West Side 15 years ago out of a kind of loyalty to the brand. When I’d lived in Mercer County, working in commercial radio, I’d shopped at the same chain.
They’d kept me fed with super cheap bags of medium grain rice and frijoles negros, along with canned salsa.
With careful budgeting and routine visits to Taco Bell to raid the sauce tray, I could keep my weekly grocery bill down to around 10 bucks (minus the beer).
They were also the only grocery store where I’d seen pickled bologna in big glass jars – the stuff looked like something out of a high school science classroom.
The store closed years ago, and I’d been sorry to see it go, if only because I knew there weren’t a lot of other options nearby.
Amy Wolfe, the director of Manna Meal, said the same thing when I showed up to help wherever I could and learn about the soup kitchen’s plans to get a food truck.
I have a soft spot for Manna Meal.
Years ago, when I was broke (a different time), and selling plasma twice a week to help pay for household expenses and put gas for my car, I would go to Manna Meal a few times a week for lunch. Usually, I went on days after I’d donated at the local plasma center.
As with donating blood to the Red Cross, plasma centers suggest participants drink plenty of fluids and have a good meal afterwards.
My logic was that if I had to sell blood, I shouldn’t have to spend a lot of the money I’d made on replenishing what I’d sold off.
Finding a free meal seemed practical.
I tried to make the whole experience feel like some kind of an adventure. I wrote on my blog about the plasma center and Manna Meal, occasionally joked about doing both, but this wasn’t a high point in my life or career.
When it was over, I was glad, though grateful that Manna Meal had provided me with a few pieces of chicken, some fresh vegetables, and as many pieces of cake as I could get my hands on.
I used to fill up on the desserts. They used to get a bunch of those.
Still, Manna Meal was a local institution. If you really needed a meal, it was a place you could go. They were open every day for breakfast and lunch.
I didn’t quite understand why they thought they needed to run a food truck in addition to the soup kitchen.
“Charleston is a food desert,” Amy told me. “You have to go a remarkably long way just to get to a grocery store in this city.”
Outside of Kanawha City and Ashton Place, there are only two grocery stores in the greater part of the city — The Bigley Piggly Wiggly and Kroger’s on the West Side (which has several colorful nicknames, the nicest of which is ‘Poor People’s Kroger’s).
Neither would be considered centrally located.
Charleston’s East End doesn’t have a grocery store and neither does North Charleston.
“Getting food is hard if you have to take a bus or walk to get groceries,” she said.
Amy said a lot of the people they could serve with Manna Meal live too far away from the soup kitchen and can’t regularly make the trip, so they’ve been taking bags of food out to the West Side to distribute among whoever is willing to take them.
The food truck, which she hoped they’d have by the end of the year or early next, would help provide West Side residents or other targeted neighborhoods with a daily hot meal option.
“Nobody should have to go hungry,” she said.
Of course, they didn’t have the truck yet. Amy told me she was scheduled to visit two separate companies that built the kind of mobile food trucks Manna Meal needed, but she showed me what the truck might look like and explained they would hire trained people to staff it.
“It’s going to be an entirely new learning process for staff when we get it,” she said.
But she believed they would do a lot of good with it.
Manna Meal put me to work while I was visiting. I helped a group of Manna Meal employees fill paper bags with basic food supplies. There were two different kinds of bags.
“We do one with vegetables, eggs and meat,” she said. “Those are for people who have someplace to go.”
They also did another bag that contained pop tarts, granola bars, cookies, and juice.
“They’re for walkers,” she said. “We don’t have a better name to call them, but these are essentially homeless people.”
The second bag contained a lot of sugar and starch – plenty of calories, but not much else.
Manna Meal was aware, but Amy shook her head and said, “You can’t give eggs and meat to someone who doesn’t have a stove to cook them on or a refrigerator to keep them.”
I did my best to help, setting up bags, adding apples or Pop Tarts into the grocery sacks, but I was kind of a fifth wheel and nearly in the way. The men moved comfortably around each other. They joked, playfully gave each other hell and got the job done.
I kept having to go back and remove extra items I’d added into the packages.
Al Montgomery, who was sort of the foreman for this little group, told me to relax.
“It doesn’t matter if we go a little over,” he said. “We just don’t want to run short.”
After the bags were filled, we loaded them into two vans and took them out to the West Side.
An older woman greeted us as we got out of the vehicles.
“How do I do this?” she asked. “I’ve never come to one of these.”
There wasn’t much to it. She’d driven out to meet us in her old car. The car looked clean. A blue handicap tag hung from the rear view mirror. It didn’t look like she lived in her vehicle, so we gave her a bag to take home.
That seemed to be a general rule of thumb. If someone pulled onto the lot in a car, they got a bag with meat and eggs. If they rolled up on a bicycle, came in a motorized wheelchair or walked from somewhere, one of the Manna Meal workers would carefully ask what kind of bag they needed.
Some people got both because it was hard to tell what it was they really needed. Not everyone who has access to a stove is able to do anything with it.
The longer we stood on the lot handing out bags, the more people showed up. Word spread.
We gave groceries to the elderly, but also a shocking number of unaccompanied children. There were families and a couple of people who were probably a bit drunk.
Some returned for seconds.
Not everyone who took a bag was poor, but I never saw anyone approaching well off.
Many of these people, I was sure, would take the potatoes and eggs they were given and make a hot meal out of them. Nearly as many would be eating cold Pop Tarts and cookies.
Manna Meal having a food truck made sense to me.