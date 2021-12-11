I spotted the trees over at the Piggly Wiggly, just as I pulled onto the lot of the coin laundromat in Kanawha City. It was a cool, Saturday morning and I had two heavy baskets of wet clothes.
Because of a funny quirk with the way my house is laid out, I have a washing machine, but I can’t use my dryer. The house is wired for a dryer but doesn’t have any way to vent it.
When the weather and the temperature work in my favor, I hang my clothes out back on a wash line. The sun works fine, and the deer are free to nibble on my boxer shorts. When it gets cold and gray, I take the wash to the laundromat.
Finding that a Christmas tree lot had returned to the Piggly Wiggly was a bonus. After I got my clothes in a pair of dryers, I walked across the street to take a look at what they had.
I hadn’t had much luck finding a live tree I liked or that I could really afford. Like a lot of people, I’ve been feeling the pinch of rising prices and societal upheaval. A few months ago, my son Joel moved back in with me.
This was only temporary. He’s done that a couple of times.
Right before the pandemic kicked off, Joel moved in while he was taking welding classes. He wanted to learn a trade that paid well that he could use to travel. He talked about moving out west, but then COVID sort of threw a wrench in his plans.
It’s been good having him around again and we don’t clash as much as we used to. You learn as you go, I guess.
For example, I’ve found the best way to keep him out of my beer is to only buy the cheap swill that even fraternity boys won’t touch.
Like at the Capitol Market, there seemed to be fewer trees available at the tree lot at the Piggly Wiggly. What they had was good. It looked like the folks selling Christmas trees had packed up the finest they could get, but anything taller than a 4th grader quickly zoomed out of my price range.
“I guess I could put something on top of a table,” I thought. “It’s not like I don’t usually eat dinner on the couch.”
Maybe if I waited a little longer, prices would come down. That was a risky strategy, I knew. You can end up with a tree that withers and sheds its needles ten minutes after you get it home or something that not all the tinsel and lights in town could make pretty.
Still, I figured I could wait. Besides, I found a couple of cut-your-own Christmas tree farms. That might be fun, I thought, and I could get my boys involved. I’d have to. Joel was the one with the truck.
But pickings for cut-your-own-tree places were slim.
The card for the May Tree Farm I found pinned to the bulletin board at the Capitol Market was in Maysville, which is a three-and-a-half hour drive.
My other option was the Wilkerson Christmas Tree Farm in Lincoln County, roughly an hour from my house — in theory.
I’m perfectly capable of getting lost anywhere and over the summer, during my “55 in 55” project, I did a phenomenal job of getting turned around in Lincoln County. What should have been a pleasant 25-minute drive out of Big Ugly turned into over an hour of angry swearing at my phone, which had completely forsaken me.
But the price at the Wilkerson Christmas Tree Farm sounded about right, if I could find something the right size. There was really only one way to find out, but that meant asking for a favor.
I figured we could have that conversation on Sunday. He worked Saturdays, and I had a list of holiday things to get to, which included taking a cat to get his picture with Santa Claus and the South Charleston Christmas parade, which I’ve been meaning to go to for years.
It was also my only chance to get to a local Christmas parade. All the other Christmas parades in the area conflicted with rehearsals or the performance schedule for Charleston Ballet’s “Nutcracker.”
That was a shame because I was even asked about maybe helping to judge floats for the Charleston Christmas Parade, which I had to regretfully decline and miss the opportunity to be a bribe-worthy public official — you know, for maybe an hour.
Rehearsals for the ballet were coming along. I seemed to pretty much have the steps down again and with careful eating, lots of pushups and some necessary grooming, felt relatively comfortable about having my shirt off in front of hundreds of ballet fans.
After the parade, I planned to do a little Christmas shopping and then go see the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra’s holiday show, “Sounds of the Season.” I’d even been invited to a short reception before the show where I was promised free beer and cheese.
Things with Santa and the cat went better than expected, but I didn’t make it to the South Charleston Christmas Parade — again. Instead, I went home to clean up a little and maybe make room to put up a Christmas tree.
In the middle of the afternoon, Joel sent me a text.
“I’m unemployed,” it read.
Something had happened at work — a couple of somethings had happened at work over a period of time. My son explained the company he worked for used a very specific kind of demerit system and his termination had been automatic.
Joel explained that their hands were tied. They invited him to reapply for his job in 90 days.
He came home a little rattled, but focused about moving on. Lots of companies were hiring. It was, after all, the holidays. He had experience and felt that he probably had a good chance of getting picked up soon.
I tried to be encouraging. Sure, lots of people were hiring, I agreed. I hear about that all the time.
He started applying for jobs before I tied my tie and left for the symphony’s holiday show that evening, where I did get the promised beer and some very nice cheese. The show was nice, too. I’d never seen tap dancing at a live, holiday show.
Luke Hawkins was pretty great, as was singer Kevin Rose, who appeared to be around seven feet tall.
The next day I took Joel and his brother, Emmett, out for lunch and then to get our pictures with the holiday demon, Krampus.
The boys are too old for Santa.
By dinner, Joel had two job opportunities. There were interviews, but one of them wanted him to start orientation in a week.
That sounded great — until it didn’t. Both positions were in Colorado. Joel told me he’d be gone by the end of the week.
He wouldn’t be home for Christmas.
Christmas movies watched: “8-Bit Christmas,” “Home Alone,” “Fred Clause,” “Jingle All The Way”
Best Christmas Song of the Week: “Do They Know it’s Christmas” Band Aid
Best Christmas Event: West Virginia Symphony’s “Sounds of the Season”