In an interview, Craig Johnson once told me that there was nothing as boring to read about as stories of writers who are struggling to write.
The Huntington native, best-selling author and creator of “Longmire” was explaining why he didn’t write about writers much.
But the Huntington native and best-selling author agreed that there were an awful lot of other novels about writers.
Writers write about what they know, they say, which is maybe writing.
I don’t write a lot about the craft, vocation, occupation, or chore of writing. Others do it better. Others write about writing better and just write better, but to get through one of my lapsed New Year’s Resolutions, I needed to discuss struggling to write something.
Specifically, obituaries and wills. That one has been on my list for some time now.
I have written quite a few obituaries over the years, though most of them weren’t for people, but for household appliances.
I’ve gone through more than my share. This is entirely my own fault. If you spend $5 on a microwave or a bread machine at a thrift store, you should not expect it to last a lifetime.
You’re hoping it will last a year or two but have to accept that your time together with your kitchen appliance might be much shorter — like a week, or even a few hours.
You’re also hoping that your new-to-you device won’t burn down your apartment, condo, house, or neighborhood.
So far, none of my second-hand food preparation gadgets have caused any meaningful damage to my home, but there have been incidents. I had a budget bread machine that launched itself off a countertop, shattering on my kitchen floor and sending molten bread dough all the way into the living room.
I owned a “vintage” blender that apparently couldn’t hold its liquor. One Saturday night, it disintegrated and caught fire while chopping and mixing ice for a frozen daquiri.
At the newspaper, I went through at least four coffeemakers over 15 years. I worked them to death.
For a laugh, I started writing silly obituaries for my appliances and posting them on Facebook. Things like, “Old Sparky, an Oster brand blender, went to be with the Lord Saturday. It was 36.”
Then I would elaborate on the blender’s life, its family and history.
It was very dumb but became a running gag after friends encouraged me.
But then a friend lost her father and she asked me to write a very real, very serious obituary.
It was one of the hardest things I ever had to write.
But taking on the process made me think a lot about how I wanted to be remembered.
Often, obituaries are cobbled together by whoever is left behind — if these people are even capable of stringing sentences together in a meaningful way.
I know grief. I’ve been hit so hard by loss that the only word I had was just the word “no” repeated over and over until I ran out of air — not my best moment.
It would hardly be anyone’s best moment.
Asking people who (hopefully) loved you to artfully announce your passing, while also gracefully working in where to drop off the casserole, seemed like a lot to put on anyone.
Leaving the job to strangers can lead to mixed results.
Most obituary writers get the basics right. They get who died and when. They’ll get the people who went before and the people who are left behind. Almost always, they will get the day, time, and location of the funeral or memorial service.
But they’re probably going to leave a lot out about the person’s life because they just don’t know.
You don’t get to choose much after you die, but it seemed like the announcement that it happened was something you could write — if you wanted to and I did.
I figured I could write what I wanted and then stash it away where it can be found — probably in my sock drawer, next to my birth certificate, social security card and blemish-free, expired passport.
Writing your own obituary sounds morbid, which it absolutely is. It forced me to think about a world where I no longer walked and maybe reconsider some of my life choices.
What did I want to own up to? Did I really want to mention that I’d been married twice and engaged three times? Did I think any of the assorted exes would read the death notice and then want to decide whether they should come to the service, send a card, or bring a covered dish?
Was there anything I needed to get off my chest?
How much did I want to talk about where I was from, the things I cared about or my career?
It felt like a very weird resume at first, but as I wrote, it took shape and form. I left spaces blank where timely details could be added.
Maybe nobody would want to use this, but at least I gave them an option.
This was what I came up with:
“Bill Lynch died (insert day) of (insert likely cause, if it’s not horrible). He was (insert actual age, not Facebook age). He is survived (please check) by his sons Joel, Emmett and Bradley, his daughters Danielle and Maria, as well as an assortment of pets, none of which liked him as much as they liked everyone else.
He was preceded in death by his mother and hopefully none of his siblings.
Bill was born in northern Michigan in 1970, grew up in Virginia, but spent nearly all of his adult life in West Virginia.
At this point, most people would pander to the crowd and yell, “Go Mountaineers,” but Bill didn’t attend WVU and wasn’t that big of a football fan, so that’s not happening.
However, he did love West Virginia. It’s hard not to, though it’s easy to not like the government — same as in most places, Bill expected.
After graduating Concord College in the 1990s, he worked as a writer and in radio for decades, except for that one year where he sold satellite programming for a sketchy Canadian company.
He had modest success as a radio host and newspaper writer, which he was proud of.
An eternal optimist, Bill was engaged and married several times. These always started well and ended badly, which is boring, but normal. Generally, the other parties found better matches and moved on.
Bill tried to not take that too hard, but still unfriended everybody on Facebook.
Bill tried to be a good citizen. He volunteered with Hospice, the American Cancer Society, Meals on Wheels, and Read Aloud West Virginia. He also donated blood.
He wasn’t religious.
Bill tried several churches and even got baptized, but he had some bad experiences and decided it just wasn’t for him.
As with his other exes, Bill tried to not take it too personal, but unfriended everyone on Facebook just the same.
Instead, he struck out on his own, read a lot of books, and watched some TikTok videos, which seemed helpful.
Services will be held (insert day, time, place and cover charge). In lieu of flowers, Bill would ask that you call your mom, your dad or someone you love that you haven’t spoken to in a while.
It’s good advice any day and they’d probably love to hear from you.”
After I finished, I printed a copy to store away and maybe forget about. With luck, the references to social media would make less sense by the time anyone else looked at this obituary. Maybe by then, we’ll have all given it up
In the meantime, I needed to plan a couple of marathon-training sessions, including a nine-mile run I wasn’t sure I could pull off.