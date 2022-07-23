Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20220724-gm-one-month_bill-running again.jpg
Buy Now

Columnist Bill Lynch continues to clear New Year’s Resolutions he’s been putting off, some of them for years, including writing his own obituary. Also, he’s still training for that marathon thing.

 BILL LYNCH | Courtesy photo

In an interview, Craig Johnson once told me that there was nothing as boring to read about as stories of writers who are struggling to write.

The Huntington native, best-selling author and creator of “Longmire” was explaining why he didn’t write about writers much.

Stories you might like

Bill Lynch can be reached at 304-348-5195 or lynch@hdmediallc.com.

Recommended for you