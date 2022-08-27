Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

20220828-gm-one-month_IMG_0885.jpg

Six years and countless adventures after launching “One Month,” Bill is stepping out in a new direction.

 BILL LYNCH | Courtesy photo

Running through Kanawha City on a Sunday morning, I became very aware of where my feet landed.

The walkways along the edge of the rows of parking lots rose and fell. Parts of them were cracked. Parts were crumbling.

Bill Lynch can be reached at 304-348-5195 or lynch@hdmediallc.com.

