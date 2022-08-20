Three miles into an awkward, stiff Sunday morning run, I felt a queasy stirring in my lower abdomen.
Normally, not a problem, but public restrooms in Charleston on a Sunday morning can be scarce.
If it came down to it, I figured I’d just try the doors to the first church I came to with cars in the parking lot.
Blessed are the merciful —and blessed also are the generous with the toilet paper.
Things only got worse as I continued. The two band-aids protecting the delicate parts of my chest dropped from the bottom of my shirt. I felt them detach and fall away. The box they were said waterproof, but that apparently didn’t apply to sweat.
Irritation quickly followed. Pain wouldn’t be far behind, which was both inevitable and embarrassing — a weird hazard of long-distance running.
To get my sweat-soaked shirt away from my sensitive skin, I slipped my arms out of the short sleeves and let the t-shirt hang around my neck like a grubby Hawaiian lei.
This wasn’t ideal and I felt a little squeamish about trying to complete my planned 11-mile run half-naked, never mind stumbling into a busy church sanctuary like that in search of a bathroom.
Nevertheless, I was willing to muscle through, maybe take the stairs down toward the lower-level walkway next to the Kanawha River to feel a little less exposed (after that pit stop) when my old earbuds ran out of juice.
The pounding, old school heavy metal music that had been driving my pace was suddenly replaced with my garbage thoughts, which were more or less, “This is not working. This is not working. I really need to stop.”
Defeated and deflated, I turned back toward where I’d parked my car, where I knew there was a bathroom readily available, and jogged back to where I started.
This run was over.
Like my marathon training, bird watching hadn’t seen much progress from the previous week.
The week before had looked hopeful for both projects. I’d run my first 10 miler in probably three years and I’d gone out a couple of times to look for birds with my new binoculars.
I still wasn’t very good at using them, but I figured that came with practice.
In the new week, I’d hoped to run five miles a couple of times during the week, and also meet up with members of a local bird watching group, but weather, aches and pains slowed me down.
Heat at night kept me from sleeping. I felt sluggish, tired and didn’t train as much or as hard as I should have. I’d also developed a new, sport-related aggravations, a blackening toenail.
It didn’t hurt, just looked awful.
One of my usual fitness mentors, Ashleigh Woods at CrossFit WV, told me to take good care of my feet.
“But you’re probably going to lose some toenails,” she said.
I wasn’t even halfway to 26 miles and the nail next to my left big toe was going bad.
All I could think to do was wait for the inevitable, keep the antibiotic ointment handy and just hit the books to learn more about West Virginia birds.
What I figured out was that I’d already seen a lot of birds, including some that weren’t in my handbook.
According to the “Birds of West Virginia” field guide, there are over 1,100 species of birds in North America. Somewhere around 400 different kinds can be found in West Virginia.
We’re a good place for a lot of birds to visit or make their home. While we’re not as big as Alaska, Texas, or California, we do have a lot of land that’s uncluttered by things like a Whole Foods grocery store, an In-n-Out Burger or even a decent place to get a bagel sandwich.
At the time “Birds of West Virginia” was published in 2008, the book said approximately 80 percent of the state was wooded. At a guess, we’re probably closer to 82 or 83 percent now.
The state is very bird “friendly.” West Virginia has miles and miles of mostly unspoiled beauty – lots of trees for birds to nest in and a declining number of bored kids with BB guns and a thirst for casual slaughter.
Through reading the field book, I got a little insight into why I’d always seen so many of certain kinds of birds — like the humble cowbird, for example.
I’ve seen cowbirds around for as long as I can remember. I used to think of them vaguely as the hillbilly version of the pigeon — some sort of poorly defined nuisance. The father of my best friend, Robbie, used to tell us to leave the cardinals and songbirds alone, but that we could shoot all the cowbirds we wanted. God would make more.
This usually meant Robbie could shoot all the cowbirds he wanted. I didn’t own a BB gun, was a lousy shot besides, and never took to hunting anything except comic books at flea markets.
I never understood the hatred for cowbirds. Well, it turns out that cowbirds deposit their eggs in the nests of other birds who have recently laid eggs.
A few birds, like the catbird, will kick the cowbird eggs to the curb, but most birds will raise cowbird young, even to the detriment of their own offspring.
Cowbirds are classified as parasitic birds. There are about 750 different parasitic birds worldwide, but the cowbird is the only one that makes a home in West Virginia.
The book said the species was non-migratory, but I’d bet they claim residency in Florida for tax purposes.
Along with a little knowledge about some of the birds I’d seen in West Virginia over the years (my personal favorite being that ruby throated hummingbird that hovered and looked me over while I was gardening one afternoon), I saw pictures of things I barely believed were real, but would love to see, like an almost iridescent Blue Grosbeak, a weird-looking Hooded Merganser or even a Whip-poor-will (if only to see what makes all that racket).
I had to remind myself that watching birds wasn’t precisely like playing Pokemon. I needed to be a little more patient.
The same was true with my running.
Mid-week, after a good night’s sleep, I hit the boulevard at 6 a.m. with new (but cheap) earbuds and an Apple curated playlist of Classic Indie rock music.
I was more deliberate about my outfit and what I’d eaten the night before
I felt strong. My pace, while not anywhere near competitive even on a JV level, was steady. The air by the river was cool and I watched a group of swimming ducks. Probably they were just a group of plain old Mallards, but I wondered if maybe they might be Northern Shovelers.
I hadn’t brought my binoculars, however. They pull on my neck something fierce when I run.