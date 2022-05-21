Savory hickory smoke wafted through the air, like a delicious fog. I could smell the slow-cooking meat, the grease, maybe, and the burning wood. The aroma was wonderful, and it seemed like a perfect day for a meal by the river — warm, but not humid and not a mosquito in sight.
I have a longstanding fondness for Rollin Smoke Barbecue in Big Chimney. It’s practically on my way home and I’m a fan of the brisket, but a few years ago, Rollin Smoke sort of became a local legend.
During the water crisis in 2015, Rollin Smoke was one of the few restaurants to remain open after the local water supply was tainted by a chemical leak that smelled like black licorice and worried everyone.
After the leak was detected, people stopped bathing and washing their clothes. Everybody started wearing ballcaps to work and brushing their teeth with bottled water. Nobody drank anything that came out of a tap and just about every restaurant in the Charleston area closed, but not Rolling Smoke, which sort of operated as a food truck.
Instead of being locked to the main water line, Rollin Smoke filled a water tank every day or so.
As it happened, Rollin Smoke was cut off from the tainted water and able to keep going.
While everyone was a little worried, the eatery offered a morale-raising lifeline to its neighbors, and I was hoping the folks at Rollin Smoke could help me out.
I’d struggled to find a local food truck that was working and willing to have me along when I could actually do any work.
I’d eaten at a couple of food trucks, which was a nice perk of the month, and even got my Asian street food in the parking lot of the Kanawha City Piggly Wiggly but hadn’t been able to strike up much of a conversation with the owners.
They were sort of busy, anyway.
Others had tried to help.
A friend gave me contacts for a couple of food trucks in Huntington, but they were in Huntington, and I just couldn’t get there when I needed to. I’d sort of painted myself into a corner with my schedule.
Months ago, a section of the gutter at the front of my house came down after a heavy snow followed by a hard freeze, revealing rotten wood. This was a repair I couldn’t take on myself and it was just one more repair I couldn’t afford to make.
The list of fixes was becoming worrisome. Something needed to be done and since I couldn’t seem to get the lottery to pay off, I took a third job working a few hours at the YMCA.
The extra money came in handy and was helping me catch up. The people at the Y were great and I finally learned how to properly fold a bath towel, but time is a finite and often inflexible commodity. I couldn’t do all the things I wanted to do, like pursue some of my little newspaper projects at night or on the weekends.
Sometimes, I just had to stay home and cut the grass. Other times, I needed to sleep.
Rollin Smoke had been my last-ditch effort to learn something about food trucks. I’d written about the restaurant, which had gone well enough, but I hadn’t been out to Rollin Smoke in at least a year, maybe longer.
I sent the owners a message on Facebook and asked about their food truck. I got a message back saying they were under new management, didn’t have a truck at this time, but that I should come in and ask for Chase.
Maybe they were getting a new truck, I thought. Maybe they were up to something else, so I swung by Rollin Smoke, chatted with the woman at the counter in the very cool Rocky Horror Picture Show T-shirt.
She told me business had been really good with graduation parties. They’d sold out of pulled pork and sold an awful lot of brisket.
I nodded and said the brisket was really good. I was a fan. She nodded. Of course, I was.
Then I asked if Chase was around.
The woman called upstairs. After a couple of minutes, he came downstairs, and we talked. Chase told me that his father, Doug, had leased the place from the original owner about a year and a half or so ago. They were doing their best to build on what the founder of Rollin Smoke had done.
“We’ve got the best pulled pork around,” he said. “And we can’t keep ribs.”
That sounded great to me. I told him I was a fan of the brisket.
He nodded. Of course, I was.
Chase said business had been good lately, but like a lot of places, they were sort of bouncing back from the pandemic.
I asked about food trucks. I referenced the text and asked him, “So, are you getting a food truck or something?”
Chase shrugged.
“We don’t know,” he said. “We might.”
I tilted my head ever so slightly. I tried to figure out why I was here.
“So, after you buy the restaurant, are you planning on getting a food truck?” I asked.
Chase wasn’t sure.
“We might,” he said.
He did know that the original owner kept the trucks.
“So, do you have anything new?” I said.
“We have smoked bologna,” Chase said.
Well, that was OK, I said, though not really.
I’ve never been much of a fan of the lunch meat. Bologna is bland, sweaty and makes me think of Muppets. I used to hate it as a kid but would tolerate it because it was that or egg salad sometimes and egg salad was worse.
I stopped eating bologna entirely about 25 years ago, after that June where I lived almost entirely on cheap bologna and slightly past-the-shelf date chili-cheese Fritos.
I had a friend whose husband had a vending machine route. She used to bring big boxes of chips and cookies into work, and I took whatever I could get.
I digress.
My disdain for bologna wasn’t Rollin Smoke’s fault. Neither was my disappointment at Rollin Smoke for not having a food truck. They said they didn’t have a truck, and I hadn’t asked why anybody wanted me to come see Chase.
Maybe the smoked bologna sandwich is really that good. Either way, at the end of this, I pulled up short, which occasionally happens.
The ongoing motto of this column has always been “Success is not guaranteed, but neither is failure.”
Some months work better than others. Some plans come to fruition, while others just fall apart. Things go wrong, but I always learn something, even if it has very little to do with what I set out to try to understand better.
This month reminded me again that the only way you learn anything is if you invest the time. This month, I kind of blew it by biting off a bit more than I could chew.