I looked up. The hill in front of me seemed to just go on and on. Pure misery for as far as my sweaty little eyes could see.
I sincerely regretted what I was about to do.
Days before, Tricia Roblee had sent me the 15-mile route the Grrl Gang running group planned to run Sunday morning, and I’d been dreading it since I’d read the words “Job Corps” in the description.
I knew how to get there, and I did not want to go – at least, not on foot.
This was my second outing with the Grrl Gang. The first had been a few days earlier and much easier.
The running club often meets up Tuesday evenings at Spring Hill Cemetery to run the smooth, paved roads snaking through the different sections of the property.
Running in graveyards is less ghoulish than it sounds. Spring Hill is a quiet, contemplative place overlooking Charleston. You might see deer. You might see a fox or a groundhog.
I’ve walked the grounds dozens of times. It’s a fascinating place, full of curious bits of local history and lore.
Most cemeteries are also safe places for casual walker or a joggers. There’s seldom any real traffic, except during the occasional funeral, and it’s easy to weave in between the cars.
The rest of the time people just don’t visit.
I blame Facebook.
Tricia and I shook hands, and then she introduced me. They were a motley band of about 20 women with a few menfolk friends – all different ages, occupations and backgrounds. They were an easygoing, welcoming community of born-again fitness nuts and second-chance amateur athletes.
Just like me.
Some of them ran together a couple of times a week. They went to the Saturday morning park runs or gathered together for long, slow distance runs on Sunday.
Everyone had good running shoes, but they didn’t come off as terribly competitive. Rather, they seemed to look at the running as a kind of training for personal races.
The gang was there to cheer you on and help you get to the finish line.
Standing around, we talked about how we got into running. My story about losing a bunch of weight and getting fit wasn’t original. They’d heard that one before. Some had accomplished far more and run farther than I ever had.
I liked them.
We took a group picture and then got started.
The Tuesday night run was a 3-mile course and different than my usual, flat route along the boulevard overlooking the Kanawha River. The cemetery was all rolling hills. I didn’t run hills, except under protest. Hills were work.
I felt like I was out of my neighborhood. What if I needed to go to the bathroom?
On the boulevard, I had easy access to Starbucks in case I needed to make a pit stop, grab a bottle of water or get a blueberry muffin.
No muffins in the graveyard, and I’d forgotten to pack water.
Finally, somebody just said, “I guess we should get going,” and then they trotted off. The rest of us followed.
As always, I started off ragged and wheezing, as if I’d somehow forgotten how to breathe or how to run. My pace was choppy. My knees felt weird. I couldn’t figure out what to do with my hands.
Gradually, everything began to sort itself. The gasping and huffing became inhales and exhales. I fell into a comfortable cadence. Memory of what I was supposed to do, again, came back to me.
I stayed with the pack for the first half mile. Then, I edged forward a little, catching up with the lead runners as everyone found their own speed and the crowd thinned out to a scattered line.
I fell in behind John and Clay and kept up — mostly. Around the Confederate cemetery, I took an early turn and started back on the loop earlier than I was supposed to, shaving maybe a quarter mile off the course.
I made it up as best I could and finished around the same time everyone else did.
We hung out for a while. I found I knew a couple of the runners. One of them, Stacie, had answered the phone when I called Montani Mechanical Group about replacing my heating system in the middle of winter (I lucked out and got a couple of warm days in early February).
She didn’t remember me, which was probably a good thing.
“Were you happy with the service?” she asked, tentatively.
“You guys were great. It was good not dying of exposure,” I said. “Having air conditioning this summer has been amazing. First time in maybe five years?”
She nodded. I was maybe a little weird, but I was happy. Good enough.
I did well enough with the group that Tricia invited me to come back for the Sunday run.
“We’re doing 15 miles,” she told me. “But you don’t have to do 15 miles.”
That was good, I thought. I cannot do 15 miles.
The most I had managed in 2023 had been 8 miles, and they hadn’t been particularly impressive.
I told Tricia I might be able to fight my way through 10. I needed to try, at least. If I topped out at only 8 running miles, I’d never make it through the Charleston Distance Run.
Tricia said 10 miles was fine. Others weren’t doing the full 15, either.
This was a gang, not a cult.
Grrl Gang were an ambitious bunch. Some, like me, were training for the Charleston Distance Run in September. Others were training for marathons, like the Greenbrier Valley River Trail in October.
I told the group I’d see them Sunday morning, and then I showed up even after Tricia sent me the map.
The course started from the Capitol parking lot, went to Kanawha Boulevard and turned left, following the river toward Daniel Boone Park. We would cross at the old Moose Lodge, continue on Piedmont Street until we got to the road leading up to Job Corps.
The hill went on for about a mile and a half. I knew all about it. I’d driven that hill to get to Hospice a few times. A couple of guys I’d met who’d been training for triathlons said they’d taken bicycles up and down that hill.
One of them called it “suicide hill,” which seemed fitting.
It was steep and just went on. I wasn’t entirely sure I could walk up the thing, let alone try to run it.
We got to the bottom of the hill almost 2 miles into the run. Since I could do nothing else except run away, I just lowered my gaze and kept moving, one foot after another, chugging along at a slow, but steady pace. I barely looked up from about 10 feet in front of me until the guy in front turned into the Job Corps parking lot.
We did a loop and then I started back down toward the flat lands.
Going down felt much easier.
I continued for a while, used my Apple watch to halfway figure out where I was supposed to turn to make it 10 miles when I got back to my car. I did better than I expected. Me legs didn’t really start to ache until around mile 9, and by then the rain was pouring.
I think it helped cool me off, but I couldn’t see well and by the time I crossed the street to the Capitol, water was flowing over the tops of my shoes.
I made it back with exactly 10 miles, the longest distance I’d run in a year. Grinning, satisfied, I stood by my car and drank water out of a gallon jug.
I felt amazing and very, very tired.