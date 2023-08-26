I shambled past the balloons hanging from the mailbox, a sweaty, aching mess. I was halfway to tears, but honestly couldn’t spare them. Every drop of liquid had been wrung out of me.
“Water,” I muttered at Eunice.
She was at the finish line, cheering my completion of 12 miles in Clay County.
At least, I think it was Eunice. Things were a little hazy.
“I need water,” I repeated.
Eunice pointed me in the direction of Todd Quigly’s garage at the top of the driveway.
In preparation for this long, slow Sunday run, Todd had filled a refrigerator with bottled water and an assortment of soft drinks — all for the Grrl Gang and Friends Running Group.
I nodded, grateful, but barely coherent. Then, I toddled stiffly up the driveway.
I found the fridge and the water.
While I was standing around, I polished off four bottles and what was left of the thermos of coffee I’d brought with me. I’d have probably had more but didn’t want to abuse Todd’s hospitality.
It was kind of him to have provided so well for us and besides, others might want a drink, too.
With the help of Todd’s water and an electrolyte tablet from Stacie Bowman, my head began to clear, though I was still a mess.
Standing around, Chris Higgins reminded me that Native Americans in the old west were said to be able to cross vast stretches of desert on very little water. They could run all day.
I tried to point out that people didn’t live so long back then and the ones who did were mutants who were just tougher than everybody else.
I was tired and defensive. I sounded like a toddler who needed a nap, which I did.
After my previous Sunday morning run with the Grrl Gang, I’d gotten ambitious. With modest inspiration from Tricia Roblee and company, I’d jumped in my Charleston Distance Run Training from 8 to 10 miles.
It wasn’t the 15 of the race I needed to get to, but 10 was closer than 8.
Those training miles had been hard, but I’d overcome a steep hill I’d been afraid to run and seemed none the worse for wear. With that success, I figured I could squeak through a 12-mile course, especially if it was easier.
Besides, Tricia promised a meal at the end of the run.
“Just bring a covered dish or something,” she said. “Todd is going to cook out – hot dogs and hamburgers, some vegan burgers for Stacie and Chris.”
A cookout sounded fantastic.
With running, you have an endless list of complaints and objections.
Runners commiserate and compare various current injuries and their favorite pains of days gone by. You’re sore. There’s sunburn, athlete’s foot, chafing and mystery scratches and bruises that appear from nowhere.
You don’t know what you ran into or what you ran past, but it left a mark.
Run long enough, hard enough and you might lose a couple of toenails.
Running can be weirdly dangerous. Sooner or later, everyone meets an unhinged (and untethered) dog or gets to play chicken with a cyclist riding on the sidewalk. You are always wary of cars.
Running long distance gives you a chance to look at the trash people toss and judge them for the cheap-beer-swilling jerks that they are.
You never find flattened cans of the good beer. It’s always the stuff that tastes like salted aluminum, not the beer that costs $15 a six-pack and is made by Norwegian house elves.
Injury, activity and the thoughtless actions of people are just some of the things runners complain about, but I’ve never heard a one of them say anything against the eating that comes with the sport.
If you run long distance, you can sometimes eat like a Viking and not worry about gaining weight.
It is, in my opinion (and I don’t think I’m alone here), the best part of running.
I looked forward to this special long run all week. I planned for it. I baked zucchini bread.
I also dug out the hydration pack I’d bought a couple of years ago and filled it up. Hydration packs are what they sound like — packs that carry water. Hikers and runners sometimes use them if they’re going to be out for a while and might not have access to water.
I used mine maybe twice on training runs a few years back. It was practically new.
The day of the meetup, everything seemed to be in my favor. The weather was cloudy and cool. The road to Todd’s property seemed woodsy and shaded. I felt great.
At the house, I met up with the Grrl Gang and Friends. We shared bug spray and then piled into the cars of Todd’s family who’d agreed to drop us off 12 miles away at the park in Clendenin.
We would have to run back to get lunch.
Standing underneath the gazebo, waiting to start, I remembered the hydration pack in the back of my car, but it was too late to get that now.
I’ll be fine, I thought. It was still early and not hot at all.
The first leg of our route was along a repurposed rail trail, and it was pleasant. We ran 4 easy miles under a loose canopy of trees next to the Elk River. There was even a bathroom about 3 miles in.
At the end of the trail, we paused at the foot of a hill, shared snacks and waited for a couple of people to catch up. Once everyone was accounted for, we took off up the hill and in the direction of Todd’s house.
I got a good start and somehow found myself toward the front of the pack. We spread out on the run, each of us following our own pace. Finally, as the sun cut through the morning mist, I was alone in the rolling hills, running on simmering blacktop.
After a while, I began to melt like an ice cube — a very tired ice cube.
The sweat poured out of me. I dripped and my strength slowly faded. I wanted to quit, but I kept telling myself it was just another 10 or 15 minutes. I only had to go another mile or maybe another mile and a half.
I did this for I don’t know how long, but long enough that it finally became true. I found the house and the mailbox with the balloons tied to it.
The end of the run was a little victory party.
With everyone accounted for, we broke bread, ate chips and pasta salad. The meat eaters had burgers and hotdogs. The vegans had something else.
Todd gave us four flavors of homemade gelato.
I don’t know what happened to my zucchini bread. I never saw it, not that it mattered. I was happy to get rid of it.
We were all in the afterglow of the run and the breezy camaraderie of shared misery, but it couldn’t last. Everybody had to go home sometime – and I needed a nap.
Twelve miles was rough. I did very little the rest of the day and not much more over the next couple of days. I was stiff, sore and just tired. By the time I was able to run again, it didn’t feel like I’d made progress. When I got to the weekend, the most I could manage was a very slow 10 miles on a flat course.
I’d slipped backward, but at least I’d remembered to bring water.