A blond woman in purple running tights waved as she passed me on the other side of the street. She was clearly on a mission.
She moved at a steady clip, running confidently with her head up. She had a water bladder strapped to her back and looked serious, like she didn’t plan on stopping anytime soon.
Me, I wasn’t so sure.
It was Sunday morning on Capitol Street in Charleston. My pace was slow, timid and had less rhythm than your average middle school dance.
I wasn’t carrying water, just my car keys, a phone and a debit card.
If it came to it, I could buy water somewhere — or pay for an Uber.
And it might come to it, I thought.
This was my first attempt to run longer than 2 miles in weeks. Over the last six months, the last year, the last two years, most of my plans to train for long-distance races had gone by the wayside.
Through the winter, I’d squeaked through the Charleston Winter Series, a group of races held in December, January and February meant to give the hobby jogger something to work toward when every fiber of his being said stay inside, get under a warm blanket and eat a tub of cookie dough.
In December, there was a 5K. February was an 8K, and if you lasted until March, you ran a 10K (about 6 miles) and got a nice, hooded sweatshirt for completing the series.
I got through the races, though with only part of my dignity. In the second race, I got beat by a man running with a poodle. In the third, the same teenager kept running past and then stopping every half mile or so to take a selfie or update her Instagram.
She’d give me just enough time to catch up and then fly off again.
It was depressing and demoralizing.
Long-distance running is something I fell into by accident; something that had grown from mortal terror.
Five years ago, I was an absolute mess and had been a mess for years.
I’d been a heavy guy for most of my life, but in 2018, my weight had ballooned to just under 270 pounds, which I justified as being mostly muscle because I occasionally went to the YMCA to sit near the weights and listen to music.
Things were bad. I felt lousy, wasn’t sleeping great and my joints ached.
To help, my doctor put me on medicine to treat high blood pressure and essential hypertension. The pills helped, but I was doing nothing about the stress eating at me, except grab a spoon and look for the nearest tub of Turkey Hill peanut butter-and-chocolate ice cream.
As my blood pressure continued to rise, the dosage to keep me level went up. Then, a routine blood test showed that my kidneys were beginning to suffer. My doctor sent me to a specialist. There was talk of more tests, more pills. I felt like I was staring over the edge of a cliff.
I freaked out.
So, I put myself on a diet, embraced CrossFit and then signed on for an intense, 13-mile Spartan Beast race to give me some meaningful goal to work toward — aside from, you know, survival.
While training for the grueling obstacle-course race, I took up long-distance running, thinking I’d need to be able to run a half marathon to complete the Beast (spoiler: You don’t). Then, a friend talked me into signing up for the Distance Run.
“That’s 15 miles,” I said. “I don’t know if I can do that.”
“It’s only two more miles,” he said.
So, I went ahead and did that, too – and managed to get across the finish line.
Encouraged well beyond my ability, I signed on for the Marshall Marathon, trained for a week or two and then then stepped in a pothole. I wrenched my knee, which made it walk-like-a-pirate day every day for months.
Running for me was finished until after Christmas.
I picked back up before the end of winter, but then with the pandemic, races were canceled or became “virtual.” You could register to run, do your race where you lived, and organizers would send you a T-shirt or a medal.
I never saw the point.
When races resumed, I didn’t sign up for the Marshall Marathon or any other marathon. I talked plenty about it but couldn’t stick to the training. I’d get started and then slack off. I seldom did more than 3 miles and rarely did more than that two days in a row.
But months back, I decided I was going to run in the Charleston Distance Run’s 50th anniversary race. I love a milestone, and that seemed like a great event to help me get back into long-distance running; but through the summer, I’ve piddled with training. I would run a mile or two here or there during the week and then try to squeeze in three or four miles on Sunday.
By the end of July, I’d decided I couldn’t possibly be ready for the race and tried to assemble a relay team. Dividing it up seemed workable, but our team was rejected because it was mixed gender — two very slow guys and one girl.
“I guess I’ll just do it on my own,” I said, pretty sure this would be the end of me.
On the last Sunday morning of July, I decided to run 7 miles. If I did that, I figured, I could probably get within spitting distance of the whole 15 by race day, Sept. 2.
As usual, the first half mile was the worst. The other, more serious runner zipped past me, and I tried not to get discouraged by how far behind I was in my training.
I ran up Capitol Street as restaurant workers were busy putting chairs outside and wiping down tables, preparing for brunch. Then, I took a left at Kanawha Boulevard and ran toward the Capitol.
With the sweet, sweet sounds of 1970s rock blasting through my earbuds, I found my pace and ran to Daniel Boone Park before turning back, about 3 1/2 miles from my starting point — give or take a few yards.
On the way back, I met the woman in purple again. I took an earbud out and shouted, “How many miles today?”
She beamed and yelled back, “Eighteen.”
I used a very bad word for a Sunday morning and kept running, determined to get my 7 miles.
Not quite to the Capitol, I met a group of women, some of them laughing and smiling, running toward me. One of them waved, like she knew me.
This is not all that unusual. I have brown hair, brown eyes, and a medium build. Guys like me do grow on trees.
But I took that the women were part of some running group and I thought, “Well, I’ve never done that. Maybe if I found a running group, they could help me get ready for the Charleston Distance Run by the end of the month.”
So, after I finished my run, which worked out to be 8, slow miles, I looked for running groups in Charleston and quickly found Tricia Roblee and “Grrl Gang Runners and Friends,” a fun-loving, irreverent group of (mostly) women runners.
I recognized Tricia from the boulevard. She’d waved at me because she’d thought I was somebody else. I waved back. So, it was fine that I wasn’t who she thought I was.
I thought I’d seen her group before, too, at Spring Hill Cemetery, though I hadn’t known they were a running club.
I told Tricia I wanted to meet her club. Maybe I could get some tips, find some inspiration. Tricia did one better. She invited me to come running with them.