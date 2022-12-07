Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The lights, music, activities and people make the Heritage Farm Christmas Village a magical experience fit for a romantic holiday movie. Named a Top 20 Event by the Southeast Tourism Society in 2020, the Heritage Farm Christmas Village is becoming a local tradition for people of all ages.

On Fridays and Saturdays during the first and second weekends of December (2, 3, 9 and 10) from 5 to 9 p.m., visitors can meet with Santa, watch the live nativity, take a jingling wagon ride to view the lights, enjoy live Christmas music, decorate cookies with the family, meet Frosty the Snowman, view a Christmas-themed vintage doll collection, shop for gifts from the Heritage Farm Artisans and so much more.

Stories you might like

Recommended for you