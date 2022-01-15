The poem filled me with rage. I wanted to yell. I wanted to travel back in time and go knock down a man’s mailbox in the dead of night.
I was furious.
The poem wasn’t even that good, just a silly rhyme written 40 years ago by a junior high math teacher, my 7th grade math teacher.
He’d read the thing one time during a class assembly at the end of the school year, on the last day of middle school. I remembered it in passing. It was the one and only time anyone had ever written a poem about me.
The kind memory had soured suddenly during my fourth day on the Whole 30 diet. I wanted to break things and the string of obscenities coming out of my mouth seemed endless.
I needed to tell somebody.
I’d been warned about the anger and the Whole 30. Friends who’d made it through the 30 days of giving up sugar, dairy, grain and virtually all the foods that bring joy told me I would have a day or two when I would get mad.
I hadn’t believed it even though the Whole 30 diet plan book pointedly mentioned this on page 34, under “Days 4 to 5: Kill all the things.”
I hadn’t taken it seriously because come on, this was only a diet.
I’ve been on lots of diets, including diets where I should have been mad, but the only time I’d really felt off had been when I’d tried fasting.
My longest stretch of going without food lasted three days. After that, I could no longer stand my own company and ate something just to shut off the urge to crawl under my bed and never leave.
The first three days on the Whole 30 had blown by without issue. It went a little too easily, maybe.
The diet book had promised I’d feel hungover as the garbage food in my system cleared out, but there’d been none of that. There really hadn’t been cravings for foods not approved by the plan, either – not that I could have readily eaten any of those lying around my kitchen.
Just before I started Whole 30, I rounded up all the beer, cheese, and bread in my kitchen. What I couldn’t just give away, I dropped in the trash.
Then, I’d looked through my spice rack and collection of hot sauces and read labels to figure out what I could keep around. Some spice blends and hot sauces contain sugar or additives, which aren’t allowed.
There were some surprises. I had to give up my beloved Sriracha, which I douse on almost everything I cook at the house. Sriracha contains sugar.
I also had to give up my preferred brands of garlic salt, my favorite chicken bouillon cubes and pickles, plus all the condiments in my fridge because of sugar, monosodium glutamate and sulfides.
I couldn’t have diet drinks or anything with artificial sweeteners, so I’d stocked up on naturally flavored, sugar-free seltzers (they taste like someone held a piece of fruit near the can) and boxes of “Tension Tamer” and “Sleepytime” tea.
I figured those might take the edge off if I started to struggle. At least, it would give me something to drink besides water and coffee.
Hunger wasn’t a problem, but I felt a bit touchy and then the poem just set me off.
It had come to me as part of a bundle of papers my sister, Laura, had uncovered among my mother’s old things. She kept many of our childhood documents, but they were scattered in little caches mixed in with photo albums and old files.
They were eye-opening — a hodgepodge of my juvenile successes and failures.
I was proud of some of it, like the participation certificate from my hometown library’s summer reading program.
It was a good time.
Each week, the library had a program. One week, they had a magic show with a teenage magician. Another week, the librarians talked to us about local history.
There was a science fiction week where they gave prizes for the best costumes. I dressed like Spock from “Star Trek,” complete with poster board prosthetics taped behind my ears to make me look like a Vulcan.
I mixed up the weeks and came dressed as Spock during magic show week.
Mom kept the report cards from my high school years, all of which should have been destroyed, the ashes buried in the yard, to eliminate any chance of those letter grades being used against me when I applied for a home loan.
My mother had also kept the results of the physical fitness test I’d taken when I was in sixth grade. It wasn’t pretty. I could only manage one pull-up, couldn’t do that many sit-ups and was slow enough that my position in the zombie apocalypse was secure.
I’d be eaten first.
The jewel of the cache was the faded copy of that poem my 7th grade math teacher had read, naming four pairs of students he’d taught as “twins.”
It was meant to be a little funny and a little sentimental. My best friend Brad and I had been identified as one set.
In three of the stanzas, our teacher celebrated and complimented a pair of students, but in the lines for Brad and me, he talked about our love of comic books and movies and lack of interest in math.
“Brad and Bill, the comic book kings, read about the Hulk, Spider-Man and the Thing,” he wrote. “Instead of learning about circles and pi, they’d rather learn about Return of the Jedi.”
This wasn’t unmerited. I was ADD before it was cool.
The teacher had meant nothing by it, but 40 years later, reading the poem all over, I felt insulted.
It hardly mattered that I couldn’t even remember the man’s name, so I texted Brad, told him what I’d found and asked if he remembered the man’s name.
Of course, he did. Brad still lives where we grew up.
Then I went on a rant about what a jerk the guy was.
I can only imagine my friend Brad sitting at home, watching Fox News, and laughing as I came unhinged about a teacher I barely remembered.
Usually, Brad’s the one who gets all wound up – most often about the government or whatever I presume Sean Hannity is on about, but occasionally something to do with sports.
What seemed weird to me was this wasn’t even the first time I’d looked at the poem. I’d had it for over a week, since I’d visited my sister in Tennessee after Christmas.
It took a while for me to cool down and get my wits back. For over a day, nothing satisfied me. Every part of my life needed to be pulled apart and judged in the meanest, ugliest light.
But like a wave receding, my outrage faded, and my regular temperament returned. Then I sat back and remembered the kind, soft-spoken, red-haired man who patiently tried to teach me how to get the angle of a triangle and figure out fractions.
I remembered his awkward jokes and his mischievous smile from the front of the classroom.
He hadn’t mocked anybody. He was only acknowledging that of the many students who’d passed through his classroom that year, some had made an impression. A few were very bright. Others were just kids who made him laugh – and who happened to know an awful lot about the lives of costumed crime fighters.
I still know a lot.
This is the weirdest diet I’ve ever been on.