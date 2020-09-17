It was 4:30 on a Saturday afternoon when I just gave up.
I’d been pushing a lawn mower for an hour and a half. Hot, sweaty, agitated and sick of rock ‘n’ roll, the inside of my head had gone sour. I hated my yard. I hated being outdoors. I hated people and I was pretty sure the dogs only tolerated me because I fed them.
Enough.
I stopped the mower, put it away in the shed and then went inside the house.
Some small voice inside me pointed out that I only needed to go another hour to make my goal, and then I’d have been food-free for a full 48 hours — my goal.
I didn’t care. I wasn’t hungry. I just couldn’t stand to keep feeling like I did, like the inside of a vacuum cleaner bag. So I went in through the back door, marched to the kitchen and got a Klondike ice cream bar out of the freezer.
This wasn’t even my Klondike bar. My son, Joel, had left it for me, not so much as a gift, but a hand-me-down.
“You can go ahead and have that,” he told me on his way to work. “I don’t want it. It’s a little weird.”
And it was.
The night before, my son had purchased a pack of Boston Cream Pie Donut Klondike bars. The ice cream tasted sort of like the filling of a Boston Cream Pie and there was a hole in the center of the usually square treat, like a donut.
They’d come in a pack of six. He’d eaten four before he decided he didn’t like them.
I had no opinion. It was quick, cold and free.
I unwrapped the ice cream, sat down and chewed through the thing mechanically, more aware of the cold hurting my teeth than the donut-like flavor. Then I went for the slice of leftover pizza in the refrigerator, followed that with some three-day-old chicken strips from the Kroger deli and then ate a slice of the best honeydew melon I’d ever had.
There was more, but everything after that until dinner was mostly a blur. I’d gone full-on trash panda.
This was how I broke my almost two-day fast.
Lessons learned
Breaking the fast hadn’t gone as I’d expected, but neither had the fast.
I’d expected to be hungry, ravenous, but other than the occasional, fleeting cramp in my stomach, hunger hadn’t been much of a problem. Mostly, what I struggled with had been my ever-darkening mood.
This was my third take on fasting for this month. Previously, I’d tried intermittent fasting — fasting for 16 hours and then only eating within an eight-hour window. Then, I’d spent a week alternating fast and feast days — eating nothing for 24-hour periods, every other day.
Intermittent and alternating fasts were meant to explore the “health benefits” of fasting, but fasting for days on end had more of spiritual motif. That kind of fasting, used as a form of devotion, discipline or sacrifice, shows up in a lot of religious traditions. Among other sources, it’s referenced in the Old and New testaments of the Bible, though you’re supposed to be cheerful while fasting and avoid drawing attention to yourself while you abstain from meals.
I’d failed on both counts even before I started. I announced to whoever would listen that I was doing this. I mentioned it on Facebook. I explained and over-explained how I planned to use the two-day fast to dig deep into myself and maybe connect with my spiritual side so much better.
At least, I was going to try — and who knows?
Along with the fasting, I planned to spend extra time reading scripture, meditating and praying, just like how I’d read about much holier people than me did.
At the very least, I thought maybe there’d be some greater insights in this.
I got a notebook and a pen to write down anything that came to me.
Then I made plans for how to break my fast. A hearty pan of homemade lasagna with some fresh baked bread sounded pretty good.
I had my trusty, five-dollar Goodwill bread machine and a bunch of fresh vegetables from my garden. Pasta was in the cupboard. I could get the meat and cheese from the grocery store.
There might even be beer.
Because I’d already gone up to a full day without eating, I knew my mood would sink as the day progressed and as I became more fatigued from lack of food. From what I’d read, it looked like a way around the crash was to always have something you were supposed to do.
I could only get away with so much navel gazing. I needed to keep moving, so I didn’t outright abandon my usual routine. I went to work. I did my CrossFit workouts and went running. At home, I straightened up around the house, did laundry, picked up around the yard and cut grass.
Sitting still, even to watch television, was frustrating. I just couldn’t get interested.
Enlightenment is elusive or something ...
Instead, when I wasn’t mindlessly laboring to stay occupied, I wrote out my deep thoughts, the insights that self-denial and self-reflection had produced.
They were awful.
Among the jewels were bummer greeting card messages like “The worst thing to know is how easily you can be replaced” and “Nobody cares that much about what anybody else thinks unless they want something from them.”
I also wrote, “A dog is cheaper than a bartender or a therapist.”
I have no idea what that was supposed to mean, but the self-absorbed moping and idiotic non sequiturs went on for page after glorious page. I was the gloomiest Gus in four states and a relentless force for despair.
So much for enlightenment, serenity or a closer relation to God.
Off the menu
My planned post-fast feast fell apart, too.
My original plan of making lasagna from scratch had gone by the wayside. The box of pasta in my cabinet had been infiltrated by moths.
I tossed the container in the trash and went shopping. I could just buy new noodles, along with everything else I needed, but then cruising the aisles at the grocery store suddenly seemed impossible. There was just too much going on, too many choices. It was too much work.
I decided it was better to just buy a pre-made frozen lasagna that I could shove in the oven than spend a lot of time preparing food in my kitchen.
Staving off hunger only seemed possible if I didn’t hang around food a lot.
The lasagna was a loss, but at least I still had my fresh baked bread, I thought. That morning, I’d dumped flour, water, yeast and a few other ingredients into my bread machine and hit the button — something I’ve done a hundred times.
But something went wrong. The dough never mixed properly before the machine began to bake. Inside the bread canister, a golden, shingle-like cracker covered a mound of clumpy, white powder.
There would be no fresh baked bread to go with my bland, overly salty, frozen lasagna.
I couldn’t help but be a little disappointed, but I was glad the fast was over.