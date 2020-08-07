A coal barge passed by along the Kanawha River in Winfield. Evan Young pointed out that this was the biggest predator of the river.
“You have to watch out for those things,” he said, smiling broadly. “You wouldn’t think so, but they can sneak up on you.”
From the shore just down from the Winfield Community Center, the barge only looked like it was moving slow. Nothing good could come from being in its way, so it was best not to be.
“We all watch out for each other,” Young said.
If you see something, you say something.
Just as I was ramping up to get to know some local rivers and launch into a month of kayaks, canoes and paddleboards, all streams seemed to lead to Young at Appalachian Boarding Company.
He is a kind of apostle of paddleboards and local paddle sports.
The Putnam County native discovered paddleboarding about eight years ago while on a trip to Puerto Rico with his future wife, Brooke.
He had so much fun that he bought a paddleboard when he got back home, embraced the lifestyle and eventually started a business, Appalachian Boarding Company.
Somewhere along the way, Young also lost 80 pounds through healthy eating and paddling his butt off.
It changed his life, helped make him leaner, stronger and fitter. He believed others could get a lot of out it, too — not just exercise, but stress relief and a break from the daily grind.
He didn’t introduce paddleboards into West Virginia. People in the state have been on them for years, particularly at area river resorts and Sutton Lake. But until Young, there hadn’t been much interest in them in Kanawha or Putnam counties.
“People think it’s hard to get on these rivers because they see them as industrial highways,” he said.
Nobody wants to get hit by a barge.
“But there’s so much space out here,” he said. “You just have to watch yourself a little and there’s a lot to enjoy.”
There are different levels to it. Merely kneeling on the board is a different workout than standing, which also engages your core. Falling into the water and getting back up on the board is a workout.
“My approach here is a stewardship approach,” he said. “I just want us to use our natural gifts.”
Maybe because of the pandemic and social distancing, or maybe just because so much of the summer has been so oppressively sunny, but Young said he’s been seeing full crowds for his weekly, group paddleboard excursions.
“About half of them are people who’ve been coming off and on all summer,” he said. “The rest are new and that’s exciting.”
“Do you want to join us on the water?” Young asked.
I looked around. He had a crowd, people all shapes, sizes, sexes and races, who’d come out for the group paddle lesson.
I didn’t want to deprive somebody of a board, and besides, I was just getting started. Appalachian Boarding Company with the Putnam County Paddle Co-Op does them often. I could sit this one out.
“Not this time,” I said. “I’ll just take some notes and maybe a couple of pictures.”
Still, I missed out on a pretty good time. Some of the younger, fitter women took their paddleboards and cruised off down the river, nearly out of sight. Most of the family paddlers with kids and the newbies stayed close by.
A few people struggled once or twice to stay upright or to get a handle on standing on their boards, if that’s what they wanted, but pretty much everyone got it after a minute or two.
Some folks paddled around, but just as many lounged on their boards and relaxed as the sun slowly crept down from the sky.
I promised Young I would join in on the fun next time.
I got the loaner kayak from Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin a few days later, on Sunday afternoon. It was a hot day, probably a perfect day to be on the water, but I had no plans to put a boat in the river.
First things first, I needed to make sure I could get a boat on my car and home.
A few days before, I’d bought a couple of flimsy-looking, hollow pool noodles, like the kind children beat each other with at the pool. I’d also picked up a set of ratchet straps from an auto parts store.
After some deliberation, I’d gone with the four pack of medium-strength straps as opposed to the less-expensive, lightweight two-pack.
I wasn’t sure how much of a difference it would make, but I figured my piece of mind was worth the additional $5 — and I got two extra straps in the deal, not that I knew what I’d use them for.
Historically, I’ve never owned a vehicle that you’d ever want to strap anything to the roof.
The mayor and her husband, Booth, were waiting for me in their driveway when I pulled up to their South Hills home. A green and blue kayak sat near the open garage, and after some quick hellos, they helped me figure out how to load the small boat on top of my Chevy Cruze.
I put the blue pool noodles on the roof first. The mayor held them in place while her husband and I picked up the kayak and placed it on top of the car, seat down.
Easy enough. The kayak rested on top of the cheap, foam toys.
I tossed a blue nylon strap from the driver’s side door over the top of the boat to the other side of the car, then I sat down behind the wheel of the vehicle, turned on the engine and rolled down the windows.
I figured we could run the straps through the windows and that would hold the kayak in place.
Looking a little concerned, Booth said, “You sure you want to do that? You won’t be able to open the doors.”
Right.
“You can just run them under the doors,” he said. “That should work just fine.”
Then Booth showed me how to load the strap into the ratchet and make them work.
I told the mayor, “I’m the least handy guy I know.”
She smiled and said, “Booth is the most.”
I’d believe it.
We got the kayak on the roof, strapped it down and before I left, the Goodwins loaned me a paddle and a life jacket, which could only improve the whole kayaking experience.
I thanked them and then took the highway home, intensely aware of the watercraft attached to the roof and terrified the thing would come loose.
I was prepared to blame everyone, if that happened, and then seek asylum in Ohio, if necessary.
But there was no trouble, not even that much of a drag from the extra mass, though the noise took some getting used to.
Every so often, the flow of air over the car or a gust of wind would hit the top of the foam straws, causing it to groan like a lonely moose looking for love.
The drive to Pinch was uneventful, but long.
At home, I unlocked the straps and managed to pull the kayak off my car without taking out a taillight, a window or damaging the little red fin at the rear of the roof, whatever that is. The noodles rolled off the roof of my car and began to tumble down the driveway.
After I put the kayak away, I picked them up and stored them in the backseat of the car.
All fine and good, but how was I supposed to get the boat back on the roof all on my own?