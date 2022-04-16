I came shuffling, sweating and panting through the bay door of CrossFit WV’s building near Valley Gardens a few minutes after noon. People were just finishing their warm-ups when I staggered in.
Without missing a beat, Caroline Price, coaching the noon class, looked up and asked me, “You doing the class?”
No, I was not doing the class. I wanted to fall down. After I was done falling down, I hoped to lay on the floor for a while. Later, I thought I might get a shower.
I shook my head and told her, “No. I’ve got my own thing today.”
I nodded toward the 30-pound pack on my back. I’d just finished a 3-mile ruck from CrossFit WV’s parking lot to somewhere inside Spring Hill Cemetery and back.
It had been a pretty good haul up Farnsworth Drive. Though easier coming back, I was still a little out of breath. The last half-mile back to the gym, I’d picked up the pace and turned my hike into a rhythmless trot.
Caroline shrugged and went back to teaching the class while I sucked up my weariness and picked an unoccupied corner. Since I was there, I figured I could try doing something besides just hiking with the rucksack.
It had taken me the better part of a week to get a handle on how I was supposed to wear the pack. You want to put the weight higher up on your back and you want a snug fit for better stability. Lower and looser, the pack pulls on your naturally weaker lower back, inviting injury.
It was an issue of maintaining proper form, which I sometimes have trouble with. I get lazy or sloppy and then injured. So far, it’s been little stuff, like I’ll tweak my knee and wind up limping for a couple of days, or I’ll pinch my shoulder and have to take a little time to let it heal.
I did not want an ugly back injury, but I was ready for more of a challenge.
Matthew Hicks, my mentor for the month, had encouraged me to do some extra exercises beyond just the hiking with the pack and sent a list of things I could do. We were supposed to go out at some point to put in a full workout, but time, the holidays, weather and dinner plans had thwarted us from doing anything.
At the gym, I did pullups, pushups and air squats.
I didn’t do a lot of them — at least, not at any one time.
With the pack on, I could manage six pullups in a row and 15 pushups or squats before I had to stop, so I made that my goal. I did four rounds of each exercise, one after the other before crouching down on my hands and bear crawling across the gym floor.
It was hopelessly awkward. Two steps hunched over like an old bear, I rolled over on my side and had to wrestle with the weight on my back just to get up on my feet.
Finally, after a few minutes of this, I took the pack off and tried everything without the extra weight. For a second there, I felt like Superman. I breezed through everything, and half thought I might fly off the bar on those first couple of pullups.
A few days later, I took the pack out in public.
Matthew had talked about working the pack into daily life, as a way to “effortlessly” add exercise into your day. He’d probably meant I should pick up around my yard or walk the dog while wearing it.
Instead, I ran errands around Charleston, took another look at the statues at Slack Plaza, and got coffee at Taylor Books.
I considered getting pizza, but wasn’t sure about carrying it.
Halfway down Capitol Street, a big guy in a suit stopped me. He was about the size of a college linebacker, a giant. He asked what kind of weight I was carrying.
“I’ve got one of those, too,” he explained. “I hurt my back and my doctor told me to try that as a way to strengthen my posture and regain some strength, instead of just lifting weights again.”
I explained I had a 30-pound plate in the pack, which I thought was about five pounds, so a total of 35 pounds. He nodded.
“I’ve got 50 pounds at home,” he said. “I’ve been meaning to get out with it.”
By now, getting around with the rucksack wasn’t much of a challenge, but I had to put a little more effort when it came to crossing streets. The pack slowed me down, but I’d stopped noticing.
Drivers in jacked up pickup trucks gently reminded me to pick up the pace. They had places they needed to be.
At the Truist building, I took a spin through the revolving door and then hustled over to the Charleston Town Center mall.
Along the way, I picked up two dropped pennies on the ground. Remembering my CrossFit training and also trying very hard not to go ankles over tea kettle, I squatted down carefully, collected my two cents and managed to get back up without stumbling into a city drain.
I walked the length of the mall and then took the escalator up to the second floor. I needed to lean forward just a little to keep my balance. On the return trip down, finding the right footing on that first step felt treacherous, like if I screwed that up, I’d go bouncing to the bottom like a disc in a “Plinko” game on “The Price is Right.”
I paused an extra moment, stepped forward in a hurry and grabbed both sides of the escalator. I wobbled for a second but got back to the ground floor without any trouble.
I walked around downtown Charleston for about an hour before deciding to drop by Rock City Cake Company and call it a day. I got a trio of strawberry cream-filled long johns drizzled with chocolate syrup to take to friends.
They were a steal at a buck a piece. Apparently, on Wednesday at Rock City, you get a break on long johns.
But nothing was for me. What I really wanted was a brownie from Sarah’s Bakery, but there was no way I was going to make it up that hill — at least, not today.