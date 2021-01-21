The illustrations in the book looked simple, just a pair of chords, a plain C and a G7, to make a little tune.
With the ukulele, you make a C chord by pressing the third fret of the bottom “A” string with your middle finger. To play the G7, the pointer finger goes on the first fret of the E string, the middle finger presses down the second fret of the C string and the ring finger presses the second fret of the A.
I strummed downward C, C, C, C — pause — strum G7, G7.
It took me half an hour to get the rhythm right and I wasn’t consistent, but I came up with something that sort of sounded like, “Shave and a haircut — two bits.”
This wasn’t even a song, just a ditty, a musical phrase, but I was delighted.
Progress.
After a little while longer, I moved on to a more advanced composition that used three chords to make the same phrase.
I’m still working on it, but I’m getting it.
Between practicing the ukulele, watching videos about ukuleles and reading about ukuleles, I’ve managed to absorb some information.
The ukulele is a relatively modern instrument compared to a guitar, though only a few years younger than a tuba. It was invented in 1879 by three woodworkers from the Portuguese island of Madeira, off the coast of North Africa.
The men had come to Hawaii to make their fortune and combined two Madeira folk instruments, the small, four-string braguinha and the five-string rajao. They used the body of the braguinha and the strings and tuning from the rajao and came up with what became the ukulele.
The men took their instrument to the King of Hawaii, a guitar player and music fan, who easily picked up the new instrument and the ukulele quickly became part of the island’s culture, and sort of synonymous with Hawaiian music.
The ukulele migrated to the mainland U.S. during the 20th century, where it has slowly gained some respect in musical circles.
Mostly, I knew the ukulele from television and Tiny Tim, a gangly, long-haired character in an ill-fitting suit who played the ukulele and sang “Tiptoe through the tulips” in a quivering falsetto.
I looked him up.
I’d thought of him as some weird joke, but Tim (real name Herbert Butros Khaury) played up his outsider status for laughs. Regardless of the jokes, he’d been a dedicated entertainer who was serious about his music.
He released records, performed before crowds of hundreds of thousands of people and even owned his own record label.
Tiny Tim died in 1996. He collapsed on stage while playing his hit, “Tiptoe through the tulips,” and died from a heart attack.
He was an icon. People still remember him.
With my month with the ukulele winding down, I met up with music teacher Andrew Winter. We worked on my strumming and he pulled out a song and Youtube video for Jason Mraz’s “I’m Yours.”
Sitting in the empty sanctuary of an empty church outside of regular business hours, Andrew told me, “I’m not really a big fan of Jason Mraz, but this song seemed like something you could work with.”
I told him, “This is perfect.”
I knew this song. I liked this song, which admittedly was a bit of a departure from my usual blend of mopey singer/songwriters, indie musicians and drug-addled rock stars.
I had connections to this song. I’d interviewed Jason Mraz — twice. We’d had a few things in common. We were both from Virginia, were both formerly vegans and we liked getting coffee at Taylor Books.
In our second phone conversation, Jason told me he and his wife liked to explore the cities where he played, and they’d grabbed coffees at Taylor Books, just a few blocks over from the Clay Center in Charleston.
“I’m Yours” had also been one of the last songs I worked on with the Kanawha Kordsmen before the coronavirus pandemic canceled singing in groups and singing in public.
The song is a jaunty, positive little pop song, but the barbershop a cappella version was challenging — it was for me, anyway.
The song wasn’t universally loved by the group.
When we first started learning the piece, one of my Kordsmen pals openly groused that he preferred the pop music of his generation, where the music was less silly.
The first thought through my head was, “Mairzy doats and dozy doats and liddle lamzy divey. A kiddley divey, too. Wouldn’t you?”
My friend was around 70.
Together, Andrew and I worked on the chords and the strumming. I showed him the D chord I was having trouble with. He cocked his head and wondered why I was doing it that way, why my first three fingers were in a knot on the top three strings of ukulele.
“I don’t know,” I said. “That’s just the way my chart has it.”
“Really?” He asked.
“Sure,” I said and pulled out the laminated sheet from my ukulele case.
Andrew looked at the chart for a second, followed the fingering for the D and then said, “Oh, I get it. It’s because of The Beatles.”
Apparently, this particular hand position made for an easy transfer to other chords the Fab Four had used a lot. Andrew figured whoever put together the chart was either a Beatles fan or thought I was.
I had “Shave and a haircut” under my belt. I was hardly considering “Norwegian Wood” or “Octopus’s Garden” as likely in my lifetime, but maybe, eventually, “Hey Jude.”
If nothing else, I could sing all those na-na-na-nas really loud.
Andrew showed me a different fingering for the chord. It wasn’t necessarily easier for me, but it felt less complicated.
“There are lots of ways to do this,” he explained. “You just have to find the way that works for you.”
Andrew gave me the song and told me to check back with him in a couple of weeks.
But my month with the ukulele was coming to an end. As expected, I’d taken a lot more time than I planned to get almost nowhere. Right after my first “day” at ukulele camp, I knew I wasn’t going to be a natural with playing the instrument, but it was still a lot of fun.
Sitting around the house, strumming strings, struggling to find chords while my baffled dog watched had been therapeutic, meditative, and whether I spent ten minutes or an hour plucking and picking, it never felt like a waste of my time. More than once, I’d wished I had more time to give.
Andrew told me to stick with it.
“Mess around with your instrument every day,” he said.
Discipline was key, Andrew said, but long practices probably weren’t a good fit for me — at least to start.
“Do 10 minutes. Maybe try it a couple of times a day,” he said.
I could work on my strumming for a while, he told me, work on one chord and then work on transitioning from one chord to the next — change things up and keep it interesting.
I would be surprised when things unlocked for me, he said.
I told him I was willing to give it a shot.