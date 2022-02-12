The line picked up on the second ring.
“Hey,” I said to the woman on the other end of the line, a worker at a local bakery. “I’m looking for carrot cake. Today is National Carrot Cake Day. Do you have any?”
There was a pause and then, “No. I’m sorry. We have some other things today, but no carrot cake. Did you want us to make one for later?”
Later, it wouldn’t be National Carrot Cake Day.
“No, that’s OK,” I told her, disappointed. “Thanks, though.”
I called another bakery — no carrot cake.
I called a third bakery. No answer, and the store’s voice message mailbox was full. Never a good sign.
After I checked the local bakeries, I went online and began trolling the menus of every restaurant I could think of that might have carrot cake. I started with the neighborhood eateries before moving on to the chain restaurants, like Bob Evans, Cracker Barrel, Panera and Shoney’s.
Nobody had carrot cake. At least, they weren’t advertising it.
Sometimes, what sounds like an easy “One Month at a Time” project can turn out to be a lot more trouble than anticipated.
I’d started the whole holiday everyday plan for February as a backup to treasure hunting, which had been put off due to winter weather and frozen ground.
Part of what I liked about a holiday every day was that every day would be something different, like a box of Valentine’s chocolates.
But as Forrest Gump said about boxes of chocolates, “You never know what you’re going to get.”
And I didn’t.
After a total of 10 tries I located carrot cake on the menu at Soho’s at the Capitol Market. I was practically giddy when I asked the hostess over the phone if she could hold a slice for 15 minutes. I didn’t want the restaurant to sell out.
“Uh, sure,” she said. “That would be fine. Just one slice?”
Just one slice, I said, and then sped across town to buy a single piece of cake.
“That looks pretty good,” a diner said, admiring my slice of cake, on her way out of the restaurant.
“Let me get a slice, too,” she said.
It was good cake and hefty. Soho’s was generous with the cream cheese frosting without drenching the cake in white goo.
I split the slice with two people.
Like the rest of the year, I imagine, a lot of holidays revolved around food, but not all of them were dishes I was familiar with or even liked very much.
February 6th was British Yorkshire Pudding Day, which I’d thought was a dessert, but turned out to be something like a muffin made with beef fat. You used a basic pancake batter and then baked it in the oven.
British commoners of limited means used to make Yorkshire Puddings as a kind of appetizer, something to fill up on before they ate whatever small amount of meat they happened to be serving.
The puddings could also be made with bacon. I didn’t have beef or bacon and used ham drippings.
I was trying to go for the spirit of the food. Instead, I filled my kitchen with smoke.
Rather than try again with a cut of beef, I picked up a bag of pork rinds at the grocery store and tried to celebrate Pork Rind Appreciation Day.
This was a tough sell.
I’ve never liked pork rinds. The concept of pork rinds, I thought, was revolting, but I hadn’t eaten a single rind since maybe college.
I figured I could give them another try.
Nope. Still a hard pass.
There were some culinary high points.
February 4th was National Homemade Soup Day. I made a huge pot of chicken and shrimp stew that only took me five days to get through. I celebrated World Nutella Day on February 5 with a spoonful of the treat and then I tried to locate Peruvian brandy to observe International Pisco Sour Day.
The Pisco Sour is Peru’s national drink. I thought it was cool that Peru had a national drink but trying to buy Peruvian brandy at a Walgreen’s went about as well as could be expected.
The clerk nodded, understanding what I was saying, but no, they didn’t carry anything like that.
“What’s that supposed to taste like?” she asked.
I had no idea.
I had barbecue chicken pizza on National Pizza Day, February 9, but skipped National Frozen Yogurt Day, February 6, because I had celebrated National Eat Ice Cream for Breakfast Day the day before.
Along with all the eating, I wore red for National Wear Red Day in support of the American Heart Association February 4, and jokingly tried to find a friend to help me celebrate National Shower with a Friend Day, February 5.
I posted about it on Facebook and a man I’d never met before sent messages and seemed interested in getting to know me better.
Be careful what you ask for, I guess.
On February 6, I paid compliments to as many people as I spoke to that day for Pay a Compliment Day, while also celebrating the music of Bob Marley on his birthday.
On February 7, I observed ballet day and posted a picture from when I performed with Charleston Ballet’s production of “The Nutcracker.” I also mailed out cards to several friends for National Send a Card to a Friend Day, including a couple who might not read the card because it didn’t originate from a sketchy political website.
On February 8, I celebrated Extraterrestrial Culture Day with the music of composer John Williams. It was also his birthday, so I listened to selections from the “Star Wars” films and drank Mothman Black IPA from Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company.
I tried to get the brewery’s new Braxxie Blonde Ale, named for the Braxton County Monster, but couldn’t locate a single can of the stuff.
Finally, for this week, I went in search of bagels with lox and learned what lox is. I had no idea.
It’s a thinly sliced, salt cured salmon, apparently.
But a bagel with lox can be devilishly hard to find in Charleston on a Wednesday morning.
Getting lox wasn’t really all that hard. Fresh Seafood Company at the Capitol Market sold four-ounce packages of frozen lox for $15, but I really didn’t want to build my own bagel. I just wanted breakfast.
So, I checked three coffee houses, two breakfast/lunch places and came up short.
Starling’s Coffee and Provisions usually offers bagels with lox, but I caught them on the one day they didn’t have any salmon ready.
Starling’s makes its bagels and apparently cures its lox.
“Could I interest you in an egg bagel?” the woman at the counter asked.
“No,” I said glumly and bought a cheesecake brownie.
Daily Dose in Kanawha City reportedly had bagels with lox, but they weren’t open on Wednesdays. Coal River Coffee in St. Albans might have them, but it was coming up on 9 a.m., I had to be at work and that was kind of a haul.
The coffee house at Taylor Books used to carry bagels with lox but they told me they’d stopped.
Not enough people ordered them, I guess. Obviously, I never had, but while looking through the coffee shop’s glass case, I spotted a beautiful carrot cake.
“That looks delicious,” I said.
“Do you want to order a slice?” the barista asked, hopefully.
No, I said. Not today. That would’ve been last week.