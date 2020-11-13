The mirror doesn’t lie and the more I looked at my reflection, the more nervous I became.
The problem was that pole dancing was mostly an arena for women. I was a dude — and there just aren’t that many dudes who take on pole dancing.
The only male I’d seen pole dancing had been a drag queen at a bar, a million years ago — and he’d been dressed as a woman.
Maggie Wright, who was teaching the class at the Butch Hiles Brazillian Jujitsu gym, assured me I would probably be fine wearing a T-shirt and shorts, but I wasn’t so sure.
I’d looked at pictures of the women who’d attended similar pole dancing workshops. Two things bothered me: Most of the women were in something like a sports bra and short shorts. There were T-shirts, but I got the impression that the student might shed them during the class.
They’d almost have to, I figured, just to stay on the pole.
There was also the subject of hair. None of the women looked particularly hairy.
I kind of am, though. I’m sort of a neanderthal.
Would my thick, luxurious pelt be an asset or would it be a liability? Would it help me stick and grip like Velcro or would I slide right off?
Did I need to make some kind of an adjustment — in the interest of safety?
Also, as a man, were there any other safety concerns?
Maggie Wright assured me I’d be fine, but I kind of wanted a second opinion.
I’d hoped to meet a couple of people locally who’d installed a pole in their garage or living room. Maybe they could give me a couple of pointers before the workshop. But that went almost nowhere.
I only knew two people who were into pole dancing. Both were women I followed on Instagram, which is to say, I didn’t know them at all.
The first woman was a vegan and holistic healing type I’d found toward the end of my vegan experience, but she’d left the state some time ago.
The other lived closer and might have been an exotic dancer or maybe a barista or both. It’s difficult to figure out what anybody does for a living on Instagram. She’d shown up in the account of a photographer friend.
Neither seemed overly interested to talk to a stranger who wanted to discuss their pole dancing pictures — at least, not without an Only Fans subscription and I saw no way to get that past the accounting department at the newspaper.
I also checked in with Ted Brightwell, Charleston’s best-known (and most beloved) drag queen. He’s been part of the drag entertainment world for decades. I figured if anybody knew a drag performer who used pole dancing as part of their act, it was him.
Ted didn’t, but he did know a guy in Morgantown who taught it, which he thought seemed to suggest an answer to one of my questions.
“I guess you’re safe,” he said, and laughed.
Finally, I caught a break with Chuck Roberts, the director of West Virginia Public Broadcasting. He told me he knew somebody from college. She was an aerialist and belly dancer who also did pole dancing.
Jenna Swanson got into pole dancing years ago, but not before she left the state.
Over the phone from her current home in Humbolt County, California, she told me, “I grew up in West Virginia. My dad was a Pentecostal preacher in Boone County, if you can believe that.”
Sure. Why not?
“We moved around a lot,” Jenna added.
She went to school at West Virginia State, became a social worker and wound up moving out west, but never really settling down.
Always interested in fitness, she got into aerial circus arts in Arizona and further developed that when she later moved to Portland, Oregon.
In Oregon, she decided she was done with social work and began focusing on becoming a personal trainer. She also applied for and won an internship to the New England Center for Circus Arts (NECCA), which took her to Vermont for a summer of further refining her craft.
“And all of this at the age of 40,” Jenna laughed. “It’s like I’m doing everything backwards.”
In Vermont, she learned about Chinese pole dancing, which was her entrance into pole dancing.
“It’s very different than regular pole,” she said. “The pole isn’t mounted to the ceiling but is secured by cables. The pole is covered in rubber tape and you move on the pole fully clothed. It’s very athletic.”
Chinese pole dancing, she explained, influenced pole fitness and dance. The traditional style, she said is “a very sensual kind of art that emphasized the female form.”
Chinese pole dancing’s influence made the traditional pole less about seduction and more about physicality.
“It’s still very sensual,” she said. “But it can make you strong.”
Which is one of the attractions for fitness fans.
“You’re always looking for something new when you’re trying to stay in shape,” she said.
Everybody gets tired of the treadmill or the endless repetition of lifting weights.
“You’re always looking for some way to mix things up,” Jenna told me. “And it’s fun to swing on a pole or hang upside down.”
She laughed and added, “Maybe that’s just me. I love being upside down.”
With taking this on, Jenna warned that I could end up sore or bruised.
“And it could hurt,” she said. “You’re putting flesh to metal, to chrome or brass. The metal is going to win.”
She told me to take care to warm up my shoulders.
Jenna also told me that I needed to be respectful of the women in the room, to not stare.
“Don’t be a weirdo,” she said.
I told her I was a little concerned about being stared at and asked her about what I should and shouldn’t wear.
Jenna wasn’t sure that a regular, cotton T-shirt was going to be a good idea, but she didn’t know what Maggie had planned for the class. It might be just fine.
Pole dancing works by points of contact between metal and skin.
She explained, “A lot of the holds are to your side, under the arm pit or between the legs.”
This was why the sports tops and short shorts were popular. They were functional equipment and Jenna said the outfits were empowering.
“What’s really great about pole is that you sort of get more comfortable with your body,” she said. “You see everyone else show up in a sports bra and booty shorts or something equally skimpy and it just becomes no big deal. You can do that, too.”
I had no interest in wearing a sports bra and I wasn’t particularly crazy about taking off my shirt in a room full of strangers. If I had to do that, should I maybe shave my legs, my arms, maybe my chest?
Jenna paused on the line for a long moment. She tried to remember if she’d worked with any pole dancers with hairy legs, but she wasn’t entirely sure. Maybe? But they probably weren’t that hairy.
Finally, she sighed and said, “Maybe go Google that.”