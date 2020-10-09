I woke up in the dark, panicked.
For sure, I thought, I’d left something out of the brew. Everything in my home brewing kit had come pre-measured and bagged. I’d followed the directions on the sheet, was pretty sure, at least, that I had, but at 2 in the morning, suddenly everything was uncertain.
There’d been a lot of little steps in my first brew — and quite frankly, I have a history of diverting from written directions, skipping what seem like minor steps and methodically ruining perfectly good recipes.
For my month spent learning about beer, this had been my very first attempt at brewing — and I might have been multitasking, sampling some interesting looking craft beers as I worked my way through the kit’s instructions.
Having just a couple tastes, just a sip here and there — and there — seemed like a good way to take the edge off my anxiety with tackling the brew entirely on my own.
Probably this would have been fine if I’d stuck to some basic domestic beer with a boring 5% alcohol by volume (ABV) rating, but I’d loaded up on some tall cans of much more potent brew, thick stuff that poured like used motor oil, tasted like coffee and chocolate, and had ABV ratings hovering around 10%.
Five percentage points sounds like a tiny difference, except it isn’t. Each beer was approximately double the strength of your average domestic beer and these were 16-ounce cans.
Also, I’m kind of a lightweight these days.
Mistakes could have been made and waking up in the dark, I considered that something could have been left out.
Getting started ...I’d been almost giddy when I finally got started with the brewing. After I opened the kit and realized that not everything I could possibly need was included, there’d been some worry about how to proceed.
I don’t own a 5-gallon kettle — a soup pot. Nobody calls a kettle a kettle anymore, at least nobody around here.
The best I could come up with was a 2-½-gallon stock pot, which just wasn’t going to do the job.
After some worried scrounging through thrift stores (my budget being the usual almost zero), I reached out to Sara Johe Busse, who oversees Trinity’s Table at Trinity Lutheran in Charleston. The church soup kitchen was on hiatus because of safety concerns and the COVID-19 pandemic. I thought Sara would be able to tell me where they got their cookware.
A lot of churches (not all churches, mind you) lean toward being thrifty and I thought maybe there was a secondhand place I might have missed in my half frantic search for a kettle. Instead, Sara loaned me a pot from the church kitchen.
“Lutherans love beer,” she said.
They ought to advertise that more. Maybe put it on a T-shirt.
The over-sized kettle loomed on top of my stove, swallowing up the burner and crowding the surface. Per the instructions, I’d filled a mesh bag with the included package of toasted grains. The bag kind of looked like a sock. I’d tied it closed and then dropped it in the slowly heating water to steep like a tea bag.
Then, I set a timer and then stared into the pot and waited for something to happen.
My patience was rewarded. Eventually, the clear water turned to a rust color.
At the end of the timer, I scooped out the bag with a steel spoon, turned up the heat and waited for the water to boil.
A watched pot will boil. It just seems to take forever.
The instructions indicated that I should keep an eye on the water and adjust the heat in case of too much foam, so I waited and watched, waited and watched, and not a lot of foam appeared.
Once the water boiled, I stirred in a 5-pound container of malt syrup.
It poured like molasses. Out of curiosity, I licked the bottom of the seal on the bottle. It tasted earthy and faintly sweet, not unpleasant, but I couldn’t imagine what else you could use it for.
Definitely not on top of a waffle.
The bubbling water turned cloudy. I got foam, but not that much.
I continued to watch. Afternoon turned into evening.
At the end of the boil, I transferred the pot to the kitchen sink, which required me to actually wash the dishes and put them away.
I covered the pot with a lid and then dumped in most of the contents of a $4 bag of ice, wedging the ice chips in around the pot. Then, I cleaned my two 5-gallon buckets. One bucket was supposed to be my fermenter. The other I’d used for bottling day.
When the buckets were clean, I added a gallon of cool water into the fermenter and then poured the somewhat cooled contents from the pot in after it.
The instructions said to add more cool water afterwards to get “the wort,” what brewers call the mix in the pot, up to 5 gallons. Then I had a packet of yeast to sprinkle over everything.
From there, all I had to do was seal the lid on the bucket, place a complicated-looking snorkel device through a hole in the top and then store the fermenter someplace away from sunlight that maintained a temperature around 70 degrees.
In two weeks, I could bottle what had been made. Maybe it would be beer. Maybe it would be toxic sludge.
In the meantime, I was supposed to leave the brew alone and not be alarmed if the bucket bubbled a little. This might begin in the next couple of days — nothing was assured.
I put the sealed bucket away in the towel and linen closet of my seldom-used second bathroom. Out of the way, out of sight and safe from the ever-sniffing noses of small dogs.
I just had to wait.
The end of the brew, the beginning of worrying about the brew ...After a late dinner, some cleanup in the kitchen and five minutes of a presidential debate, I went to bed and slept until that early morning wave of insecurity.
I stumbled across my bedroom and found the box containing what remained of the kit.
Sure enough, there was a bag of mysterious white powder, which the label identified as corn sugar.
My heart sank. When was I supposed to have added that?
I rustled around the box, looked at the directions for the brew and did not find any mention of the ingredient — not until I came to bottling day, which would be in two weeks.
I put the instructions back in the box, sighed and went back to bed.
In the morning, shuffling to my first cup of coffee, I walked past the bathroom and heard the contents of the bucket merrily gurgling.
Bill’s beer list and notes
Weihenstephaner: This was a beer from the world’s oldest brewery. As such, it tasted just like beer. I’m not sure what I was expecting. It wasn’t bad, but probably not something I’m going to go out of my way to have again.
Kalamazoo Stout: This comes from the Bell brand of beers. I like stouts, which often have a dark, chocolate-y/coffee flavor. This one was a bit bitter. I wasn’t a fan.
Omme Gang “Three Philosophers”: A blueberry coffee Quadrupel. This, apparently, refers to its strength, which at 9.7 ABV is strong enough to knock you on your butt.
Clown Shoes “Undead Party Crasher” American Imperial Stout: This was a surprise. I expected to hate this just because of the ridiculous can and the silly name, but wow. This was fun, very tasty and strong (ABV 10 percent). Do not operate light machinery, including a microwave, while drinking this.