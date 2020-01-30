One Month at a Time: Revelations from month of asceticism

I stepped under the water and felt my muscles loosen ever so slightly as the warm drops pelted my skin. I sighed heavily, almost moaned, and then looked over my shoulder toward the door of the shower stall, half expecting representatives from the YMCA to be standing on the other side with questions.
I could hear the voices of men talking politics and sports, the sound of a hair dryer, but nobody asked what I was doing in the shower.
For half a minute, I just stood there, the warm water washing over me. I enjoyed it for a second, but then I got about the business of soaping and scrubbing away the remains of another workout. I didn’t rush to get the job done, but I also didn’t linger in the warmth.
90 days? More like 25.
My month following Exodus 90 as an ascetic practice ended far short of the prescribed 90 days. I didn’t even make it the full 31 days of January.
There was some guilt in that, but I needed to look at where I’d been and the month spent denying myself some creature comforts like hot showers, sweets and alcohol, while focusing on more spiritual matters had been surprisingly demanding, both physically and mentally.
While it’s not true at the end of every single monthlong adventure, I felt different and even just stopping the fasts and practices took some effort. I had to peel them off one at a time over a couple of days.
I quit the cold showers, first. That seemed the easiest, though it took me a minute to turn the knob from cool to lukewarm to hot.
The next day, I went back to having the occasional between-meal snack and bought a pint of salted caramel Halo Top ice cream — not exactly the most decadent dessert in the freezer aisle, but it made me feel the least guilty.
I stopped fasting after that.
Lose weight, maybe lose your mind with fasting
Fasting had been hard on me, though through the month I never went an entire day without food. The Exodus 90 plan allowed for what amounted to two snacks, along with one regular sized meal, and I only had to fast twice a week — Wednesdays and Fridays, and I struggled.
I dreaded the fasts and how my mood inevitably went into a ditch somewhere in the middle of the afternoon after my fourth or fifth cup of coffee.
Every misstep or setback when I fasted was elevated to a Biblical curse and I hated the ugly way I broke the fasts at the end of the day. I gorged myself like a hungover college student locked inside a Golden Corral.
I don’t think that’s what anyone intended.
My sleep following fast days became more and more unsettled. There were nightmares, ugly ones that sent me on texting rampages in the morning, reaching out to family, friends and old college roommates.
I felt isolated, mortal and vulnerable.
Nobody complained. Everybody seemed glad to hear from me, but I also didn’t reach out to anyone who wouldn’t want to hear from me. A good friend advised me to sort of take a deep breath and dial it down. I probably wasn’t about to die.
While I’ve heard all kinds of things about the healthful benefits of fasting, all it really showed me was how little it takes to turn a generally optimistic grown man into a gloomy teenager.
But it also didn’t take much to turn that around — a slice of bread, a couple of bites from an apple, a half a handful of peanuts.
I have gone hungry before. A couple of times in my life I’ve lived in fear of not knowing if I’d have enough food to last through the week. I don’t worry so much about having enough to eat anymore, but these self-imposed fasts reminded me many people still do.
My daily life returned to normal.
Keep your hands off my radio
I stopped searching for religious music to love, though I gave it an honest try and everyone tried to help.
Evelyn Bledsoe called me and told me she completely agreed with my general disinterest in Contemporary Christian music and suggested I give Southern Gospel a try.
“Now, it’s not all good,” she warned me. “There’s a lot of it out there and some of these people would have been better off just staying home and singing for grandma.”
Before she hung up, she listed half a dozen quartets and family bands, some of whom I recognized from the posters of different gospel sings.
None of it was really for me, but I thought it sounded a little more authentic than most of the marshmallow pop on my satellite radio.
As far as I’m concerned, “Come On Up To The House” by Tom Waits is still the best gospel song I know, but to each his own.
Eventually, I turned back on my television, watched a movie on Netflix, but didn’t spend the 90-minute run time glancing back and forth between the screen in my living room and the smaller screen in my hand.
I gradually began to use social media again, but after four weeks of not checking my phone every 30 seconds, it felt like the habit was broken.
Revelations
I say it often, but I never know where any of these monthlong plans will take me or what I will actually learn. As often as I think I know what I’m signing on for, I come away with some other lesson.
Through January, I came to recognize just how distracted by everything I’d really become. Through the end of 2019, I’d been constantly frustrated by chasing time. There wasn’t enough time to do anything and I continually felt like I was falling behind.
It’s amazing how many of the things you want to do can get done if you just stop doing the things that just fill time.
While I was away from Netflix, Facebook, Instagram and most email, I read a lot more — as much as I used to read before there was such a thing called Facebook.
In a few weeks, I knocked out a couple of books on running, a book about Biblical values and dug deep into James A. Michener’s novel “Hawaii,” which is thick enough to prop up the corner of a couch.
This was in addition to the four audio books I listened to during my morning and evening commute.
I also got in a little more work around the house, found time to fix a leak in my bathroom and restarted an old novel I’ve been tinkering with on and off for years.
This month also showed me that while I’m healthier and lighter than I used to be, I still need to work on my relationship with food. It’s one thing to find a little comfort after a bad day by treating yourself to a good meal or a slice of pie. It’s another thing to stand in the middle of your kitchen shoveling cold spaghetti into your mouth because you’re upset.
I took on this month exploring asceticism as a way to kick a bad habit and wound up taking a bit more. For most of my life, I’ve always maintained a modest, if not always sustained, interest in God (blame Facebook), but have a spotty record with churches.
When you should be like family and only ever feel like a guest, you will inevitably take the hint and find something else to do Sunday mornings. That’s been my experience, anyway.
Despite my complaints about the restrictions and the cold showers, I had a good experience. Exploring the book of Exodus (which sometimes perplexed me), spending daily time to reflect and pray and suffering a little bit has given me a little bit of a push.
I don’t know if this means I should go find a church, but I’m thinking about it.