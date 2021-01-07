I met music teacher Andrew Winter online, through Zoom.
Under ordinary circumstances, I’d just as soon light myself on fire than agree to another virtual meeting. Like many people, I’ve fumbled my way through more online meetings than I can remember.
My results have been mixed. One of my first Zoom meetings was “Zoom-bombed” and I’m still a little twitchy about that. There are some things you can’t un-see.
Over the last nine months, I’ve been part of, witnessed or heard about every sort of mishap that can happen with live video chats.
This was not what we were promised.
Growing up, watching old science fiction re-runs on television like “Star Trek,” it seemed inevitable that we’d eventually move on from talking to each other on telephones to talking face to face through computer screens.
This was supposed to be progress. We were supposed to look forward to this.
What those shows never considered was that the angle and lighting would often be crummy. Despite our best efforts, most of us look a little washed out or bloated, at best, and like some kind of mutant that needed to be killed with fire, at worst.
The only people who really look good during Zoom calls are the people who already look good on television or have a working knowledge of what constitutes good hair and makeup.
I know nothing about either.
And then there’s setting.
When guys like Captain Kirk and Mr. Spock talked to each other through the big screen of the Starship Enterprise, they didn’t get photo-bombed by members of their own crew or alien creatures, unless those crew members were wearing red shirts and were in the process of being eaten by aliens.
The future sounded better, too.
Sound for these digital meetups varies from so-so to the equivalent of listening to someone through a tin can connected with digital string.
And with good, ol’ fashioned rural wi-fi, a video call half a mile away can have the same stop and start jumps and halts as if you were checking in with a news correspondent, under heavy fire, hunkered down in a war zone 3,000 miles away.
Still, I wanted to learn to play the ukulele during a pandemic. Everyone who could help me needed to not only feel safe, but actually be safe — at least, from the likes of me.
As much as I disliked it, what made the most sense was for me to sit with my ukulele in Charleston while Andrew was safely sequestered at an undisclosed location, which might of have been South Charleston, but could easily have been Buenos Aires.
Andrew made it easy. He was good-natured, supportive and funny. He was unfailingly kind and didn’t think it was all that weird that I wanted to learn an instrument he teaches to elementary age kids.
Bald and bearded, he showed up to our video meeting wearing a hardcore, music nerd T-shirt. The front of it read something like “These Times are hard” and then it showed several music time signatures as examples.
Time signatures tell you how many pulses are within a measure of music.
Signatures like 3/4 or 4/4 are fairly common.
Odd or difficult time signatures would be something like 5/8 or 7/4 — and just trying to explain that makes it less funny, but it was band geek humor and I got a laugh out of it.
I also realized that I could no more play any of those time signatures than I could construct an atomic reactor.
Patiently, Andrew helped me tune my instrument — or close enough. He listened closely as I flicked strings and twisted the knobs at the end of the neck of the ukulele to get it within striking distance to what it was supposed to sound like.
Later, I found a free guitar and ukulele app for my phone, which has been kind of fun to mess with.
Andrew showed me some chords, told me where to put my fat fingers on the fret and neck of the instrument. Then, he had me to press down on the strings.
We worked on strumming over the sound hole of the ukulele. I wasn’t very good at it.
While Andrew’s hand moved gracefully, smoothly, effortlessly, my hand passed across the strings of the ukulele like I was petting a rusty cheese grater.
I wasn’t smooth. I wasn’t graceful. I jerked, stalled, stopped and stumbled my way from the top string to the bottom.
Andrew made music. I made a mess.
“So, you’ll practice that,” he said.
Chords, Andrew seemed to think, would be something I’d pick up as I went along. There were plenty of chord charts online I could follow. He sent me one I could print out. I just needed to practice, memorize and practice some more.
“What I really want you to do is focus on rhythm,” he said. “Rhythm is a lot of this instrument. It’s a lot of any string instrument.”
Andrew showed me a couple of patterns based around words he used to teach elementary school children.
There was “pear,” which was a single strum downward across the strings. He followed that with “apple,” which was a strum down and then back up and “watermelon,” which was strum down, strum up, strum down, strum up.
There were other rhythms, I expected. I looked forward to hearing about pomegranate or huckleberry, but those were probably more advanced.
“Just practice,” Andrew said. “Just mess around with the thing, explore — have fun.”
I shouldn’t get too wrapped up in the results, but enjoy the experience.
He told me I could go find a song online that I liked and practice that.
Learning a song might be a way for me to get the hang of the instrument, give me some idea of progress, but Andrew said I shouldn’t expect playing to come easily.
“Some people can figure it out in a day, a week or a month,” he said. “For others, it can take years.”
Presumably, for a select few, it might take forever.
I sagged a little thinking about that. I wanted to learn this, and I wanted to have some sort of sign that I could sort of learn this inside of a couple of weeks or a month. There were already lots of things I’m hopeless at — like knitting socks or flying an airplane.
Andrew told me we’d covered plenty of ground for a first lesson and to take what we’d talked about for a test drive. If I had any questions, if any trouble arose, I could call him.
“And don’t worry about the strings,” he said. “I’ve been teaching ukulele for years and have yet to see anyone break a string.”
I had my doubts. My strumming was pretty ugly.
He told me not to worry about breaking the ukulele.
“It looks delicate, but they’re a lot sturdier than they look,” he said.
All I had to do was not to throw it against a wall or sit on it and the instrument would be fine — probably.
We hung up from our video chat and I began practicing. It was pretty slow going.