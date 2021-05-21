I was standing by the side of the road and looking at the falls at Camp Creek in Mercer County when I realized this was it: the last waterfall for May — and I felt kind of sad.
After weeks of spending some weekends (and a few weekdays) wandering through woods and weeds, stumbling down rocky paths and muddy trails to find waterfalls in West Virginia, I’d run out of time.
I’d hoped to make it back to Blackwater Falls, which gave me the idea to go looking for waterfalls in the first place. But with a three-hour drive from Charleston, I couldn’t pull it off on a regular workday and my weekends out had caught up with me.
My lawn was becoming a jungle.
There were many other falls I’d missed, too, because of time. Holly River State Park, Sandstone Falls, Twin Falls and even Babcock State Park, which wasn’t a long drive, but my guide described a hike that would probably take me four or five hours to finish.
There just wasn’t time to get out as much as I wanted, not when the world seemed to be rousing from its year-long slumber and the rest of my job at the newspaper was starting to get very busy.
For my last trip out, I chose Camp Creek because I could get there in a little over an hour, the hike was short (practically non-existent) and because I thought I remembered the place.
A few years ago, I’d gone to Camp Creek to pick up someone who’d gone camping with her family and didn’t want to stay the entire weekend.
Her family had purchased a shiny, new RV — one of those monstrous tin boxes on wheels that tend to be popular with retirees, washed up rock bands and down-on-their-luck chemistry teachers looking to make some extra cash.
This might seem harsh, but I’ve been on the record for not being fond of camping for some time now and I’ve never enjoyed sleeping in a parked vehicle, especially when there are many fine and affordable motels out there.
Driving to Mercer County to rescue someone from an unnatural combination of camping and sleeping in a van seemed perfectly reasonable to me and a kindness.
I came to Camp Creek, was invited to stay for dinner and before we left, I walked up the road from the camp’s trailer park to look at the creek and a small waterfall.
At least, I thought I remembered a waterfall, though I wouldn’t have been paying that much attention. I hadn’t gone to the park to see the waterfall.
Returning to Camp Creek, I expected to be underwhelmed, but what I found was different than I remembered — or maybe I’d just been too absorbed with the company to care.
Either way, I’d missed something.
The falls at Camp Creek weren’t a giant wall of rushing water like Blackwater Falls, but they were a far cry from Hemlock Falls at Kanawha State Forest, which could be renamed Hemlock Drizzle or Hemlock Drain.
They were beautiful, casually inspiring and seemed so old.
I spent 15 minutes or so looking at the falls and thinking all the usual thoughts, like, how long had this been here, how long would it remain and why hadn’t I seen this thing the last time I was at Camp Creek?
On the drive home, I wondered what it was about waterfalls that drew our attention; why do we like them so much?
Back at the office, I Googled the question. One of the great things about the internet is that you can see where lots of people have the same random questions and I found several different answers.
A few internet writers claimed “Science!” They wrote that waterfalls released negative ions and that we soaked them up as positive energy, which increased our serotonin and made us naturally happier.
That seemed to suggest that a waterfall was nature’s answer to a $40 Himalayan salt lamp, like the kind you might find on clearance at Target.
Most of the suggestions about why people like waterfalls sounded a little more reasonable.
First off, novelty. We don’t see waterfalls that often in our daily lives. They’re unusual. It’s the same reason why people will (ill-advisedly) get out of their car to go take a selfie with a bear that happens to be crossing the road.
We might care about waterfalls less if every neighborhood had one.
Another thought was that waterfalls are just attractive landmarks. They’re a break in the scenery and if you’re a hiker, a waterfall is a great goal to set as a place to get to or where you should stop to turn around.
A waterfall can be the reward at the end of the road or the trail and at the end of a long hike, maybe you can cool off beneath the water.
But I think it also might just be the noise.
Next to a big waterfall, you have to shout to have a conversation — or you just don’t. You let the water do the talking and say nothing. The sound of nature just envelops you, kind of like soft, white noise.
During this past month, the waterfalls I enjoyed the most weren’t always the highest falls. They were the loudest. The power of nature for me was in the force of the water, the volume, not the distance from the top of the rock to the pool below.
And here’s a tip: Don’t drink from the waterfall.
While looking up information about waterfalls, I came across a warning that you shouldn’t automatically believe that falling water is somehow pure. It might not be.
This was counter to what I’d believed, what I’d probably picked up watching episodes of shows like “Survivor.”
Fast-moving, pouring water doesn’t necessarily remove pollutants and toxins.
I looked through several outdoorsy and doomsday prepper websites and they mostly agreed that it was still a good idea to boil or otherwise treat raw water. You might be OK, but you also might end up with a belly full of parasites, including giardia, which might show up later as diarrhea, cramps and fatigue.
Giardia isn’t usually fatal, I read. It often goes away in a few weeks (not that anybody wants to have diarrhea for a few weeks) and can be treated with antibiotics, if necessary.
Finally, a personal observation about my time spent on trails surrounded by woods: Watch out for ticks. They’re everywhere. In the last 30 days, I’ve found more ticks on my person than I’ve pulled off my skin in the previous 30 years.
If you go chasing waterfalls, you don’t have to stick to the rivers and lakes that you’re used to, but travel with a friend and have them check you for bugs when you get home.
Make sure it’s a good friend, maybe.