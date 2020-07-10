One Month at a Time: Touring the mosque and meeting some of its worshippers

Charlie Tee rolled up onto the lot in his New York Yankees’ Navy blue SUV a few minutes after 1 p.m. His was the third vehicle on the lot.
A few minutes before, another car had pulled up and parked closer to the building. A couple of men got out and walked inside the building, scarcely looking in my direction.
I hadn’t been sure this month with the Islamic Association of West Virginia was even going to happen, but most of the worries fell away after Charlie waved and called me over.
I hadn’t seen him in maybe a year or two, at least since I’d dropped a few pounds, maybe since he’d lost his leg to medical complications.
“Come on,” he said. “I’ll introduce you to a couple of people.”
We both wore masks and went inside the mosque.
Charlie embraced Islam when he was 11. His father was also Muslim. He’d told me the story once before. It was just part of his upbringing in New York City.
Charlie has lived in West Virginia for most of his adult life, but he’s still kind of an ambassador to all things to New York City and a lifelong Yankees fan.
He told me that as a teenager, he’d gone to mosque with some of the members of group Kool & The Gang.
I asked Robert “Kool” Bell about it seven years ago when the band, best known for hits like “Ladies Night,” “Celebration” and “Get Down on it,” was playing the Clay Center.
Kool didn’t remember Charlie specifically, but said he was sure that they’d all been there.
“I embraced Islam at an early age, but I was a typical teenager,” Charlie told me.
He got into some trouble, hung out with a bad crowd, but found a friend in Abdul Rashid Sabur, who’d mentored and tutored Charlie as he studied the Quran, the Muslim holy book.
After the end of a marriage, Charlie moved to West Virginia where he reestablished himself, joined the local Islamic Association and began going to the local mosque. He said he’s been going to the mosque longer than just about everyone there now.
The inside of the mosque wasn’t that different than many other houses of worship I’d been in. Uplifting messages about the faith were posted on the wall. There was a library, a community hall that could be used as a dining hall and decent-sized kitchen.
I’d been to the mosque before, a few years ago, invited by a former imam to celebrate (and stuff my face) for Eid, the feast day following Ramadan. I’d gone with my girlfriend and we sat separately with those of our own sex, as is the custom.
I saw no women in the building for Friday prayers on my most recent visit, but I hadn’t expected to see any.
Muslim men and women are often segregated when they worship. My knowledge about the many different branches of the other religions is limited, but I believe it’s not unheard of among Jewish and Christian faiths — at least, that’s what I remember from watching “Fiddler on the Roof.”
Outside the prayer room or sanctuary, Charlie told me to take off my shoes and put them in one of the cubbies lining the wall.
“You’ll get them back,” he promised, grinning.
He led me into the prayer room. It resembled a church sanctuary, minus the pews. The floor was covered by a heavy and well-padded carpet.
Charlie took a chair to sit and told me to sit on a mat that ran parallel to the wall. The traditional bowing, kneeling and supplications to Allah during worship were too difficult for Charlie because of his leg.
I was not required, expected, or even asked to try to participate.
“It’s OK that you’re here,” Charlie said.
As the time for prayer and worship neared, the room filled with men with masks carrying prayer rugs. I hadn’t been sure what kind of crowd the mosque would get during the pandemic, but it looked pretty decent.
“Usually, we would stand shoulder to shoulder,” Charlie said softly to me. “We’ve made some adjustments.”
On the floor, I could see markers for where people could stand and maintain what was probably the appropriate distance. Pretty much everybody kept to the marks — pretty much. A couple of young men, maybe teenagers, sat together toward the back of the room.
The assembled were a mix of skin colors, hair types, fashion sense and accents. Many probably had Middle Eastern roots, but there were men whose families had come from Europe, Asia and who knows, maybe Arkansas.
Anything was possible.
“My people were from the West Indies,” Charlie told me.
Mine were from Arkansas, originally. Well, some of them.
None of it really mattered, except to say that unlike most other houses of worship, the congregation wasn’t homogenized. They didn’t all look alike and didn’t necessarily come from the same place or have similar backgrounds.
Once the room was full, it was mostly quiet until the call to prayer.
The words were in Arabic and unknown to me, but I was fascinated to watch the progression. The men did their devotions to God at their own pace until the imam spoke.
The imam is the religious leader of the community, approximate to a pastor at a Christian church or a rabbi at a temple or synagogue.
He delivered a blessing and a sermon. I listened, but forgot to take notes. I think he spoke on the subject of Black Lives Matter. My memory isn’t clear, but it seemed like a positive message, not a call to rebel or riot.
At the end of the service, the room emptied slowly. It was the middle of the afternoon on a Friday. I imagined people had to get back to work, but Charlie introduced me to the imam, Nasir Adbussalam.
The imam told me he was from St. Louis, originally, but his family had moved around some.
“We lived in Cross Lanes for a couple of years,” he said and laughed. “They say West Virginia has a way of pulling you back. I guess so.”
The family lived in Atlanta now.
The imam converted to Islam while in college, and then in 2003, around the time the United States was invading Iraq, he went to study Islam at Al-Azhar University in Egypt.
“I called the Egyptian embassy,” he said. “I asked about housing and a language center.”
Nasir didn’t speak Arabic and needed to learn. The embassy official told him no problem, that there was housing and a language center. There was neither.
“That kicked off my exciting adventures in Cairo,” he laughed.
Nasir took a job as a graphic designer in the city, worked for a while in Egypt, but then returned home to the States.
“The failure made me more determined than ever,” he said.
Before he’d converted and decided that he wanted to lead a faith community, Nasir said he wanted to be a lawyer.
“I wanted to be a defense attorney, like Johnnie Cochran,” he said.
Finally, through Islamic American University in Michigan, Nasir was able to find a placement in Jordan, where he took traditional studies and studied Islamic Law and legal theory.
He spent 10 years studying before returning to the U.S. with hopes to teach, but there wasn’t a job for him. Instead, the public relations person at the university told him about the position at the mosque in Charleston, West Virginia.
“Life is funny,” he said.
We sat and talked about Islam, the mosque and what I wanted to do. I just wanted to get to know the community better and learn more about who they were. I promised to try and stay out of the way.
He laughed and told me I was welcome.