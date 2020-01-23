One Month at a Time: Trying out confession

We walked up the steps to the second floor of Hope Church, an Anglican church housed in an old Presbyterian church.
Father Derek Roberts was leading me to his office. He was wearing his priestly collar under a striped, gray sweater, which seemed very fashionable for a man of the cloth.
We were here for my confession, my first confession, which was not what I’d expected to be doing this month.
Where are we again?
At the first of the year, I’d started a monthlong exploration of asceticism based around the Exodus 90 program, a 90-day spiritual “cleanse” that used a combination of self-denial, faith and friendship to cut loose from bad habits and/or get closer to God.
I was just interested in getting a grip on what appeared to be a growing social media habit, but I was also curious about the effects of a combination of cold showers, fasts and focused attention on spiritual matters.
Would I feel more spiritual?
Exodus 90 was developed for Catholic men, but a few non-Catholics had taken it up as a personal exercise, including Derek, the Anglican pastor of Hope Church, who’d explained it to me months back.
Derek hadn’t been what I’d expected as a priest, but my experience with priests is limited. I’m not Catholic either.
We’d met at CrossFit WV, where he seemed like another young guy with good hair and a better beard who could deadlift and strict press a lot more than I could.
We’d struck up a conversation about happiness, which led to talking about self-denial and discipline for the sake of faith.
He’d been kind of enough to act as my mentor and partner for this particular project. When Exodus 90 encouraged me to go to confession, I asked him about that. I wasn’t too sure that a backsliding, sort-of Baptist was allowed to take confession.
Every denomination has its rules. I was certain to take Catholic confession you had to be confirmed as a Catholic, but Derek said the Anglicans also offered the service. He hadn’t performed the rite a lot, but he was willing to hear my confession. So we scheduled a time when I could come by the church in Kanawha City.
Episode IV
Hope Church was tucked out of the way on 20th Street, just a short way from the University of Charleston and just a few doors down from the Montessori school.
The sign still said it was Presbyterian.
It looked like a sturdy neighborhood church. At the height of its life as a place of worship, Derek said there hadn’t been enough places to sit Sunday mornings. So many people would come, the sanctuary would be packed. They had to open the windows so people could sit outside and listen.
That was a long time ago.
Like a lot of other small, neighborhood churches, attendance had declined, dwindled to a handful. The Anglicans had taken it over, hoping to attract a generation or two of people who’d lost interest or never had much interest in God or attending church.
I thought the building looked pretty good, like it had a lot of life still in it. Derek didn’t disagree. He said the church had a recurring wasp problem, though.
The worst of it had been in the pastor’s office. Derek said he had to wear a beekeeper’s suit and go through a can or two of Raid to get rid of them.
“You still see one from time to time,” he said.
Derek would smite them as he saw them.
Building this congregation Derek described as a series of adventures and misadventures — generally, two steps forward and one step back.
Over the weekend, before we’d met, he’d performed several baptisms in the sanctuary in a new baptismal pool that looked like a small, above-ground swimming pool. A hose had come loose, and — flailing like a fire hose in a cartoon — water had doused the floor, the first couple rows of pews and Derek.
“So, right around 6 a.m. on Sunday morning, I’m grabbing a bucket and a mop,” he said as he ushered me into his office.
We talked for a while about the Exodus 90 program and our respective career fields, both of which have changed from many, small independent organizations serving the many to fewer and fewer large organizations serving less and less each year.
Lots of people say they believe in God, but don’t do much about it, including attend a church. Lots of people say they’re informed on the news, but they don’t do much more than scan the first paragraph of a story on Facebook or half listen to a half-hour news show in passing.
Getting down to business
Then Derek gave me a printout that acted as a kind of script for the rite. We would both pray and then at a point during this very private service, I could confess whatever sins I could remember.
“Anything you tell me is just between us,” he said.
I smiled. I didn’t have anything I could think of that would qualify as a full-on crime — at least, nothing inside reasonable statutes of limitations. I feared being a disappointment, not because I had lived so clean, but because my offenses were so common as to seem trivial.
Still, he gave me a few minutes to think about it, to let the weight of what we were doing settle in and then we began.
What did I have to confess?
A lot of things. I have enough miles on me that a full accounting of every wrong turn would take several days to list. This, I believe, is normal, but I owned up to what was on top of my mind.
I hadn’t been a good son. After my mother had gone into a nursing home, I hadn’t called or been to see her nearly as much as I should have. I’d been overwhelmed by the bleakness of the facility where she lived and horrified by my mother’s circumstances.
Finding excuses not to make the drive was easy, and since her death, I’d often thought about how much I’d failed her, and I was ashamed.
I was also angry. I felt that I’d been judged poorly and treated unfairly by some people I’d believed were so good and decent.
My rage gnawed at me. I wanted some kind of reckoning — vindication, vengeance and payback.
But I hated feeling that way. Yet, I couldn’t make it stop.
So, as Derek performed the rite, I gave that up, plus threw in some of my lesser transgressions still in my head, like stealing magazines and comic books from a convenience store when I was 12 and occasionally lying to friends about being too busy when I probably just wanted to go home and do absolutely nothing.
There were other things, too.
We prayed, and I was forgiven for these sins and all the others that hadn’t come to mind. A few of them did as I walked to my car, but none of them really troubled me. I was done with them.
Coda
After the service, Derek asked me what I thought — both about what I’d admitted to and how I felt now.
What had bothered me about these things I’d done was that I didn’t feel like they represented me or who I thought I was. I wasn’t supposed to be angry, fearful or irresponsible. I wasn’t supposed to be a thief or a liar. God intended me to be kind, merciful and brave.
This was how I thought I was supposed to be. It was how I wanted to be, at least.
I told Derek I felt better — and I did, like a very real burden had been lifted off me. In fact, a couple of days later I ran into the people I thought had mistreated me, who I’d been furious with for so long.
Charleston isn’t that big of a place. It was going to happen sooner or later, but we met peacefully and went our separate ways without a bitter word in passing.
Of all the things I could have gotten out of this particular one-month project, I’d have never expected that — not in a million years.