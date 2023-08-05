With “One Month at a Time,” I used to like to say, “Success isn’t guaranteed.”
This, apparently, includes quitting “One Month at a Time,” which I did about a year ago.
Coming back now, after all the recent changes and maybe some different readers, I thought maybe I should introduce myself and start from the beginning. New readers might be wondering who this guy is taking up space. Older readers might need a refresher.
In December of 2015, I was having an awful holiday.
My personal life was a wreck and work had become actual work. All I wanted to do every day was just get the bare minimum done and then go home to binge watch “The Office,” while shoveling half-gallons of Turkey Hill peanut butter-and-chocolate ice cream down my throat.
I was a mess.
Mid-December of that year, while hunkered down in my cubicle, trying to compose a polite email to my boss declining her kind invitation to the company Christmas party, I got an email from some animal rights group I’d never heard of. They were based in the United Kingdom.
It was exactly the sort of email most people would delete without ever looking, but I was stalling over what to tell my boss and overthinking, “Bah Humbug.”
Instead, I pulled the message from this particular bottle blindly tossed out on the digital sea and read its plea.
For January, the group wanted me to give up eating meat and all animal products – no cheese, no eggs, no peanut butter-and-chocolate ice cream.
They wanted me to go vegan for a month, just give it a try, and share the experience with my readers. Maybe I’d feel better and lose some weight, they said. Maybe I’d see that skipping meat wasn’t so difficult and that it was a better way to live. At the very least, they said, I’d spare the lives of some innocent animals.
My very first thought was, “No, you silly hippies. I’m not giving up bacon.”
But before I hit the delete button, I paused.
What did I know about vegans?
Not much. What I knew came from television and movies. Vegans in the media were usually killjoys, scolds and hypocrites. They were unpleasant weirdos who ate unpleasant weirdo food – like celery.
Was that the truth, I wondered?
Probably not.
The more I thought about it, the more I realized that I didn’t know anything about why people became vegan or what it was like to live that way. All I had was the wisdom of television sitcoms to guide me, which wasn’t all that great.
The next part was probably just too much coffee, but it felt like inspiration.
Caught up in the moment, I stood up and told my editor, Maria Young, that I had a really bad idea, but it was such a bad idea that I thought it might be kind of good.
It was an idea, at least, and we needed an idea. We needed to fill some space.
At the time, Maria oversaw features for the paper, things like people, food and travel stories, and January can be slow. People hibernate. There’s less to do. Nobody wants to spend any money after the holidays, and everything looks gray, but the pages still needed to be filled with something.
I explained to her about the email.
“So, you want to do an article about giving up meat for a month?” she asked.
Maria wasn’t particularly impressed, but one extra article was better than nothing.
“No, I want to give it up for a year,” I said.
She was less enthusiastic. Giving up meat for a year would be OK next December or next January but didn’t help with this January.
Then I offered to turn this into a series.
What if every month I picked a new topic or project and kind of dove into learning about it? These would be things I didn’t know much about — like how to ride a motorcycle, shoot a gun or bake a decent pie.
Readers would see the work in progress. I would stumble. I would get things wrong. I would fail. I would learn the hard way. I might get good at some of it, but it was alright if I didn’t.
Maria didn’t quite see it.
“But won’t you run out of things to do?” She asked.
“Never,” I told her. “There’s so much I don’t know. I could do this forever.”
I will always be grateful to Maria for saying “yes,” though I think if nobody had paid attention, she’d have canceled it as soon as we needed space to run a good story about a cute dog.
I got really lucky, and that first year was amazing.
Not only did I learn about navigating nice restaurants as a vegan (you can get peanut butter and jelly sandwiches in some of them), but just putting myself out there led to one novel experience after another. I got to wear a tux and tails and perform with the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra (I looked like a very fat penguin). I danced with the Charleston Ballet (I did not wear tights). I went looking for ghosts at the former West Virginia State Penitentiary.
I had the best time, and I learned a lot about myself.
After the first year was over, management said I could do it again and then do it again. Finally, they let me call myself a columnist.
There was no particular pattern with “One Month at a Time.”
I tried not to get too comfortable or stay in the same direction for very long. If I spent a month practicing up to sing with a men’s chorus at a competition (I didn’t really sing), the next month I’d try intermittent fasting (do not recommend) or I’d go work the counter at an ice cream shop (remember to tip).
Not everything went well. I failed a bunch. The whiskey I distilled, didn’t, and my homebrew beer made Bud Lite taste exotic. I was terrible at decorating cakes and never got the hang of knitting.
I was the worst student pilot and I’m not sure what I really accomplished wearing a kilt for a month, except to make most of the old guys in the locker room of the YMCA uncomfortable.
That turned out fine, by the way. Someone just had to get brave enough to ask me what I was doing, but that took a couple of days.
Whether I succeeded or failed, everyone was nice about it. People encouraged me, which was good. I needed a lot of encouragement. Some of this stuff was hard.
Last year, I decided I needed to stop. There were lots of reasons, but none of them really stuck. As much as I sometimes complained about being tired, always being pressed for time or financially tapped out because of it, the column was always play.
Even when I wasn’t having a good time, I was still having a good time.
With the changes in the paper for the weekend, it seemed like a good time to make ending “One Month at a Time” less permanent. HD Media Executive Editor Jeff Ryder was nice enough to let me try this all over again, and we’ll see where it goes.
I’ve already started my first project and have something else that will take me the better part of a year to get to the end of — if it doesn’t kill me.
You’ll hear more about that in the coming weeks. I hope you’ll follow along. Thanks for having me back.