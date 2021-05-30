From his home in Charleston back in 2016, Mark Tobin Moore picked up a paintbrush and other material as he so often did, and slowly, images began to emerge on the canvas before him.
“I don’t consciously set out to to illustrate anything,” he said.
This time, when he was done, he stepped back to look at the piece: the blue field of stars, the black holes, the rough terrain, a pair of eyes staring back from beneath a helmet, a man and a woman — maybe parents? — looking down.
“It is basically a single guy ... And that’s developed with a bunch of, sort of, transfer printmaking techniques.”
He thought about the isolation of the soldier, and how the helmet was there for protection.
He almost called it “Shell Shocked,” but thought that was too negative.
Instead, “It’s called ‘Everyday Superhero,’” he said.
A nod to the military service of his father, to his own time on active duty, to the men and women he served with, and the scores of veterans he’s worked with as a civilian artist, coaxing them to tell their stories in pictures.
“That piece to me really talks about isolation and, let’s say, a male figure wearing a helmet to most people says Army right off the bat. But it can also say, here’s a person who’s surrounded by other people ... but yet you’re here, but you’re existing in this somewhat scarred environment, which, it has little things of graphite chips from West Virginia,” said Moore.
He points to the rough area around the figure.
“He still has a helmet on, kind of protected from that, but at the same time he’s not having a good time.”
There’s a starkness. And maybe, in those bold stars, some pride.
He liked it.
Most of his paintings he keeps at his home. They are everywhere, covering the walls, propped together here and there, stacked in a corner.
This one, he took a picture of and posted on Facebook with a short description.
There, it caught the attention of Uniting US, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to uniting veterans and their families with the communities in which they live “through the healing power of the arts,” said AnnMarie Halterman, executive director.
As it turned out, they were in the process of curating works for an exhibit at the Military Women’s Memorial, Arlington National Cemetery — which may be its first of several stops on a cross-country tour.
The piece is “amazing,” said Halterman, herself a veteran. “He wrote about how it’s a helmet, but it represents a superhero that’s keeping our country as risk-free as possible. That’s the superhero shield, kind of like Superman has his own little thing, and Captain America.”
The painting that started without a plan, without a sketch or a vision for where it would go, is really “autobiographical in many ways,” said Moore.
He grew up in a military family, started drawing pictures of soldiers and battles as a toddler, and had a volatile childhood shaped by the experiences of his father, who ran away from home as a teenager and had no intention of joining the military.
“He ended up at the Panama Canal the day the Japanese hit Pearl Harbor. So he was there and they grabbed every guy they could and they gave him a rifle and a bandolier. ... He said, ‘We dug foxholes and trenches in the beach and we totally expected the Japanese to hit the canal on Dec. 8.’ And he had no training. It was just like, ‘Here, you put the clip in your fire. You’re not going to be alive long enough to shoot more than a few bullets.’”
When that didn’t happen, Moore said, his dad was formally drafted.
“He never went to boot camp. None of them did. They immediately went into service and were told, ‘Just shoot.’ It was a big emergency, you know, everybody went,” he said.
Over time, in different capacities, “he was in World War II, Korea and Vietnam, all three wars,” said Moore.
His dad was haunted by “some crazy experiences,” he said, and maybe wasn’t meant to settle into calm family life.
“He was a little explosive sometimes. ... Things like picking up a Christmas tree and throwing it across the room and stuff like that, you know. After it’s all covered in the bulbs. ... In a way, though, that was normal. All my friends’ parents were military. And they all, everybody, just kind of took that stuff in stride.”
As a teen himself, Moore said, he just wanted to get away from the chaos. After high school in 1972, he went to join the Army and ended up in the Navy, mainly because he could leave the very next day.
He said a recruiter told him, “‘You can get out of here tomorrow probably if you join the Navy.’ Okay, so I walked across the hall and joined the Navy ... I’d never been on a ship. I’ve never seen a ship, you know? And I just said, ‘I’m going.’ And there I went and I ended up on a ship.”
Assigned to the USS Sierra in Norfolk, Virginia, and later in Charleston, South Carolina, he got out in ‘76 and then went back for a year, thinking he would be stationed in California. Instead, thanks to a crazy mishap, he ended up in West Virginia — “I thought, ‘This is where I’m supposed to go’” — and earned a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Charleston, then retired from the military to pursue a Master of Arts from Marshall University and later a Master of Fine Arts from West Virginia University.
Along the way, he managed to merge his military background with his passion for art by teaching art to soldiers as a supervisory art specialist with the U.S. Army in Giessen, Germany — “I was the last American to be sent to Europe to work in that program” — and later organizing an exhibit entitled “West Virginia remembers D-Day, June 6, 1944,” as the director of exhibitions at the West Virginia State Museum at The Culture Center.
“It was huge,” Moore said. “There were so many veterans in 1994 who were still alive and were right here. ... My vision of it was to tell the story and get as many artifacts and personal West Virginia stories in, but also to to get a record.”
Some of the stories, he said, had never been told.
Even now, in his private work, the military themes feature prominently.
So as AnnMarie Halterman was finalizing plans for the exhibition entitled “Summer With The Arts: Healing. Freedom. Family” in partnership with the Military Women’s Memorial, she knew she wanted Moore’s “Everyday Superhero” to be included. “Mark’s piece is about service, that there are heroes out there who step forward and try to improve the defense of our country and maintain our freedom,” she said. “He’s a very talented artist.”
The exhibit is open through September. But the piece won’t be returning to West Virginia then.
“It will go from the Women’s Memorial to Walter Reed [National Military Medical Center]. They have opened up a new family clinic there. And from there to Dulles International Airport in a public location,” she said.
“And then from there it’s likely to go to the Library of Congress” sometime in 2022.
Moore hasn’t been on active duty since the mid-1980s. But in a way, she said, he is still serving his country.
“I can’t help but admire all the things that I read about — in World War II, for instance,” Moore said. “The sacrifices that were made by everybody. I mean, unbelievable sacrifices by so many thousands of people, and not just the ones who were killed, but the ones who carried the war wounds with them the rest of their lives.”
The images, said Moore, just come. They are his way of honoring that sense of duty, that commitment to country and the sacrifices that come with it.
