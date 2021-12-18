Jenny Fry, center, delivered hundreds of undergarments to (left) Clarissa Reese, coordinator for the women’s addiction program at Union Mission; and Mike White, recovery coordinator of the Union Mission men’s addiction recovery program, last week.
“You would be surprised, when you call and ask, how many homeless shelters are in desperate need of underwear and bras,” said Jenny Fry, who was making deliveries of new undergarments all across West Virginia in recent days.
She’s part of Panty Claus, a nonprofit organization with — shall we say — an undercover mission: to donate those garments to homeless shelters, domestic violence shelters and family crisis centers for men, women and children in need.
“You can’t donate used underwear,” said Crystal Mersh, a Calhoun County native and founder of an Atlanta-based pharmaceutical consulting firm who launched Panty Claus in 2018 after she saw a wholesaler with bins full of beautiful, affordable bras while doing some Christmas shopping.
That first year the program just focused on women.
“It does have an impact on a woman’s confidence and how they feel about themselves to be able to put on a new beautiful undergarment,” said Mersh.
The program expanded the next year to include underwear for men, and this year includes children in need as well.
More than 8,000 items were delivered to shelters and centers in Lewisburg, Charleston, Parkersburg, Grantsville, Wheeling, Morgantown and Martinsburg. Donations can be made through December 20 for delivery before Christmas.
“We’ll be coming back around in July,” said Fry, “for Christmas in July.”