We waited silently, in the dark. After a day of frenzied preparations, precious cargo was finally en route — and would hopefully survive the trip.
At last, there she was: weak and frail, with labored breathing and a characteristic twinkle.
She shared an inside joke with the pair of young ambulance drivers, and that made me smile despite the heaviness of it all.
How to sum up the importance of this moment? It’s simple: She was my mom.
She was home.
And she had five weeks left to live.
•••
Most of us, if we’re lucky, have a really great mom — or someone to play that part. A stepmom, a foster mom, an auntie mom, a grandma ... maybe a teacher, or a family friend. The title isn’t as important as the role they play, in teaching us that we are each uniquely lovable just the way we are.
It was easy to dismiss all of that with my mom, to downplay the importance of her support, because Helen Purdy loved everyone. She was everyone’s champion. She cheered everyone on.
And I mean everyone. People who drove the rest of us crazy? She could see past all of those annoying, surface details to find the beautiful soul inside.
Well. There was one exception.
Mom used to have her car repaired by a guy with the unfortunate nickname of Lucky. She thought he was a little expensive, though, and took the car elsewhere one time. When she had to bring it back to Lucky to fix the other guy’s mistake, he refused. And he was mean about it, humiliating her before a garage full of chortling minions in the process.
By the time she got home, she was furious — a rare sight indeed.
“You mark my words,” she fumed. “That man is evil.”
My brothers and I, in the midst of irreverent teenage years, looked at each other and practically choked on our laughter. Evil?? We all but howled, wiping our tears between convulsions.
Roughly three months later, Lucky was arrested and later convicted of a particularly heinous crime. He spent the rest of his days on death row, which ought to tell you that Mom was right.
And man, she never let us forget it.
nnn
Here’s the thing about moms: They don’t have to be perfect to be perfect.
By her own admission, my mom wasn’t perfect.
For starters, she was a world class terrible cook, prone to burning pretty much everything to a charred crisp. And especially creative when it came to substitutions.
My sister-in-law once commented on the interesting dish she had served.
“It’s your recipe,” Mom said.
Then she paused, thoughtfully.
“I didn’t have any chicken, so I used hamburger meat.”
Nor did she have any mayonnaise, so she grabbed a jar of sour cream — they’re both white.
No honey? No problem. There was a full bottle of Karo syrup.
And those crunchy things? Nope, those weren’t sunflower seeds. They were the over-cooked drippings from the bottom of the pan.
But you know what? She sure had fun making it.
For a long time, I nursed the idea that my mom had not been strong enough for me. That there were times when I’d needed her to be stronger, to push me harder and further.
In retrospect, had she been stronger, I might have been weaker. And I would have hated that about myself.
So she had, as the song says, perfect imperfections.
What she lacked in talent she made up for with enthusiasm.
It was that way with everything, from painting a picture to building a sand castle. She barely noticed the end result because, really, she was there for the journey. The experience. The sheer joy of sharing something fun with someone who mattered.
At the end of the day, isn’t that what we all want — to matter? To be valued and appreciated and loved just for who we are?
And that’s where my mom was truly perfect, because everyone mattered to her.
•••
There’s usually a moment when it dawns on us all that our moms are more than just moms. More than the sum of their relationships with their kids.
They are people, too — shaped by their own dreams and hopes, by their parents and the parents before them.
And so the dreams we weren’t even around for, that we scarcely even knew about, somehow helped to guide us in ways we might never imagine.
My mom was born with a thirst for adventure, into a loving family of homebodies. She learned early on to trust her own instincts, even when they made no sense to anyone else.
After college, living with her widowed mom, she was bored. She longed for adventure and fun. And so, having never traveled more than a few hundred miles from her home, she joined the American Red Cross and was assigned to an Army hospital in Okinawa in the mid 1950s.
Her own mom was terrified, and Mom wanted approval. Finally, a neighbor said, “Oh, Lila, let her go.”
She had the time of her life.
Years later, when I was bored with a job that wasn’t a great fit, when I wanted to put everything in storage to travel the world on $600 and a one-way ticket?
She didn’t blink an eye.
•••
I got lucky, there is no doubt. In the mom lottery, I somehow drew the powerball. But so did a lot of other people: my mom was “Mom” to friends, to cousins, to a house full of fraternity boys who welcomed her into their home and their hearts.
As a daughter, I was great at the big moments. We gave her a dog one year for Christmas who turned out to be the best gift ever. I planned a surprise party and family reunion for her 90th birthday, explored the English countryside with her, and traveled to her home town to revisit all the hot spots of her youth.
But day to day, immersed in my own life and raising a family? Even though she just lived down the hall, I struggled to find enough time for her.
Getting her home, mid-pandemic, against all odds — that was huge. Then travel restrictions kept both of my brothers out of state, and the threat of COVID-19 made it impossible for friends to visit.
And I wondered what exactly I was supposed to do next.
Determined to get this right, I took a few lessons from her playbook.
Her secret to connecting with people from all walks of life?
“Find a need and fill it,” she’d always said.
Her physical needs had all been met. I figured what my mom really needed more than anything in those final days was a little more fun.
So I had her pick a few favorite meals. We read humorous essays that made us both laugh, and held musically themed dinner nights featuring everyone from Elvis and Frank to Broadway, Gospel and Garth. I climbed gingerly into her bed with her to rub her back one night and helped get her into a wheelchair and out to the porch so she could feel the sun on her face and the wind in her hair a few more times.
She looked over my less-than-manicured lawn and saw only the glory of God.
“Isn’t this an amazing world we live in?” she asked.
In my own mind, I was a rock star. But the truth is, she was tired. She was ready, as she said, for her next great adventure.
And so what I really needed to do was what her mom before her had done: I needed to let her go.
•••
From the outside looking in, my mom didn’t have the happiest life. She was diagnosed with spinal scoliosis as a teen, had breast cancer that was discovered when she was pregnant with my younger brother, and other physical challenges that made things harder than they had to be. She got a late-in-life divorce she didn’t want, and never had enough money to really relax about making ends meet.
And yet, she was the happiest person I’ve ever known. There was a brightness, an inner joy, a deep sense of peace.
Partly, I think, it came from the faith that sustained her in good times and bad.
But it was also a conscientious choice. She cried when she needed to cry, and laughed when she wanted to laugh. Mostly, she looked around for a reason to be happy — and almost always found one.
Doctors didn’t think she’d make it home from the hospital, and yet she lasted five weeks and two days.
After all the years we’d had together, there are no words to describe how grateful I am to have had that last bit of time.
It ended, peacefully and quietly, on Mother’s Day weekend, 2020.
•••
Going through her things a few weeks later, I came across a box full of inexpensive blankets I’d never seen before. There were three of them, identical, still in their plastic wrap.
They must have been meant for my brothers and me.
I unfolded the first one and read it aloud: I think I’ll just be happy today. Seven words that defined her entire life, all 91 years.
And so, with that, I offer a toast to all the moms out there: to the biological moms, the step-moms, the foster moms, the adoptive moms. The people who play the role of a mom.
May we all find in the wisdom of our moms the words we need to grow on. The peaceful acceptance of our own perfect imperfections. The ability to see joy in everyday things. And the strength to cherish the time we have.
Because we all get five final weeks with those we love.
We just don’t know when they start.