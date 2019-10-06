You are the owner of this article.
Pet parents: Send us your Halloween pet photos

Clementine

Clementine ain’t afraid of no ghost in her haunted house.

 LEANN RAY | Courtesy photo

With Halloween just around the corner, pet lovers across the Valley know what that means: The Charleston Gazette-Mail's Halloween pet costume photo page will soon return.

Got a four-legged ghost? A canine cowboy? A furry Frankenstein? Send those photos in!

Funny, scary or otherwise incriminating pictures should be sent by Oct. 21 to social@wvgazettemail.com with “Pet Halloween photo” in the subject line. Hi-res images preferred.

Be sure to include your name, where you live and a phone number, along with your pet’s name and any further details about their choice of costume.

We'll feature as many as possible on Sunday, Oct. 27, in the Life & Style section. Your pet will be thrilled! 

