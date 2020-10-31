Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

And now, without further ado, here are reader-submitted photos of their non-human family members, dressed and ready for Halloween. Thanks to all who wrote and sent those pictures in. We squeezed as many as we could onto the pages of the paper. Visit the Gazette-Mail website for even more pets featured online.