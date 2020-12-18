Six names synonymous with great art in West Virginia have teamed up to create a limited edition series of wearable art — and in the process, to raise both awareness and funds in the fight against multiple myeloma.
The incurable blood cancer claimed the life of Brian McLaughlin.
His sister, Amy McLaughlin, launched The Art of Moving Mountains and turned to half a dozen iconic West Virginia artists — Rob Cleland, Ian Bode, Charly Hamilton, Jeff Pierson, Paula Clendenin and Kayleigh Phillips.
Each month a different artist and T-shirt design will be featured on the website, theartofmovingmountains.com, with 100% of the proceeds going directly to cancer research.
For more information on multiple myeloma, on the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, and on Brian McLaughlin, visit the theartofmovingmountains.com online, on Facebook and on Instagram.