After a busy December, full of Christmas holiday happenings, concerts, parades and events, things slow down quite a bit for New Year’s Eve.
While many places are celebrating the end of the old and the beginning of the new, not every club or restaurant has reopened, not all arts groups are back to rehearsing in person and not every annual event has returned.
Charleston’s annual Good Night, started by the Charleston Community Music Association, will again be sitting out New Year’s Eve.
Nevertheless, that doesn’t mean that it’s going to be another silent night.
New Year’s Eve (daytime)
Noon Year’s Eve at the Clay Center
Can’t stay up until midnight? Celebrate early at the Clay Center with confetti poppers, an apple juice toast and a dance party.
The Noon Year’s Eve celebration begins at 11 a.m. The Clay Center closes at 3 p.m.
This event is included with museum admission and free for Clay Center members.
Adults $9. Children $7.50.
New Year’s Eve Yoga and Champagne Brunch at Yoga Power
Get one last workout in for the old year or stretch into the new year at Yoga Power.
At 11 a.m., instructor Jamie Dickenson will host an hour-long class that also features champagne drinks and a light breakfast.
Must be 21 to drink. Admission $20.
Yoga Power, 601 Morris St.
For details, call 681-265-9384 or visit yogapower.com.
New Year’s Eve finer dining options
Bridge Road Bistro
4 to 10 p.m.
Music with Gary Hays.
Special menu available.
Bridge Road Bistro, 915 Bridge Road.
304-720-3500.
1010 Bridge Restaurant & Catering
4 p.m.
Special four course meal offered.
Reservations required.
$119 per person.
1010 Bridge, 1010 Bridge.
681-265-0599 or 1010bridge.com
Bricks & Barrels
4 p.m.
NYE 2021 Four Course Weathered Ground Craft Beer Dinner
Cost $79 per person.
Reservations required.
Bricks & Barrels, 1214 Smith St.
Call 681-265-9222 or bricksnbarrels.com.
Music
The Empty Glass with The Mediogres and Niota with DJ Austin Gerencir
9 p.m.
Admission $7 for singles or $10 for couples.
The Empty Glass, 410 Elizabeth Street.
Call 304-345-9893.
Lightening Entertainment presents the NYE Countdown Jam with The Kind Thieves, Berth and DJ Tim Hoover at the Alban Arts Center
Doors open at 8 p.m.
Tickets $20.
Tickets available on Eventbrite.
Alban Arts Center, 65 Olde Main Plaza, St. Albans
304-721-8896
DJ EJ at Sam’s Uptown Café
9 p.m.
Cover expected.
Sam’s Uptown Café, 28 Capitol Street.
Call 304-346-6222.
New Year’s Eve at Fairplain Yacht Club with DJ Franky Frank
9 p.m.
Admission $10
Fairplain Yacht Club, 3869 Cedar Lakes Drive, Ripley
304-372-8918
New Year’s Eve with The Company Stores at The Gaines Estate in Fayetteville
7 p.m.
Tickets $60 (includes meal, show and midnight toast)
The Gaines Estate, 225 W. Maple Ave., Fayetteville
Tickets on Eventbrite.com
Magnolia Boulevard with Andrew Adkins and 1863 at The Lost Paddle Bar and Grill, ACE Adventure Resort in Oak Hill
7 p.m.
Tickets $13.36
ACE Adventure Resort, 1 Concho Road, Oak Hill.
Info at aceraft.com.
Fletcher’s Grove with Charlie Brown Superstar and the Heavy Hitters at The Loud in Huntington (features a James Brown midnight tribute set)
9 p.m.
Tickets $15.
The Loud, 741 6th Ave., Huntington.
Info theloudwv.com
Activities
New Year’s Eve Late Skate at Skateland of Campbell’s Creek
7 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Admission $15.
Skateland of Campbells Creek, 421 Campbells Creek Drive.
Call 304-925-4939
NYE Masquerade Ball at Delta Hotels Huntington Mall
Hosted by BravoLive DJ
8:30 p.m.
Tickets $45 singles or $75 for couples
Delta Hotels Huntington Mall, 3551 US Route 60 East, Barboursville
Info 304-733-3338 or marriott.com/htsde
Tickets available through Eventbrite.com
New Year’s Eve Party with the departed
Hosted by Haunted Beckley and the Charleston Ghost Tour Company
Spooky storytelling and paranormal hunting with lite dinner and champagne toast
8 p.m.
Bank Building, 200 Main St., Beckley
$40 per person
Tickets at Eventbrite.com
304-228-1851 or Charleston Ghost Tour Company on Facebook