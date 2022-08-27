Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Lauren Gormen is growing a business — and that’s not a metaphor.

inside of bus
Buy Now

Lauren Gormen completely converted and redecorated the inside of a 2005 school bus, turning it into her traveling plant nursery.

Stories you might like

bus
Buy Now

Lauren Gormen — The Plant Parent — stands outside her converted bus at the Capitol Market.
sloth plant
Buy Now

Lauren Gormen offers many different plants and an assortment of plant accessories to go along with them, such as this sloth plant holder. 
laurenw/plant
Buy Now

Lauren Gormen uses garden tools to keep her plants looking healthy.

Carli Berkhouse is the multimedia specialist. She can be contacted at cberkhouse@hdmediallc.com.

Tags

Recommended for you