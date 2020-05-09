Poems for 'the legions of mothers' this Mother's Day

KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

It is liable to be an unsatisfying and frustrating Mother’s Day.

On other days, in other years, we might celebrate Mom by joining her at church Sunday morning and then taking her out for a lunch at her favorite place. We might send flowers or even just open our arms wide and give her a big hug.

This year, you might watch the same church service online. Lunch might be takeout pizza, and flowers might come from the grocery store — if you can see your mother at all.

Not everyone can be together even during the best of times. But just because you can’t see someone, doesn’t mean you don’t love them. It doesn’t mean that you can’t honor them — and anyway, flowers fade, while words can live on forever.

To help celebrate the mothers of the world (or just West Virginia), the Charleston Gazette-Mail presents a collection of poems about Mom from West Virginia poets.

If you find one you like, maybe give your mom a call and read it to her.

“Washing Mother’s Hair”

By A.E. Stringer

From “Late Breaking,” Salmon Poetry of Ireland, 2013.

The last time you were healing,

Florida’s drought deepened.

“Feel better if it would rain,”

you said, pain of hard ground

and grass browning. Stems of the rain

lilies drooped, blooms delayed.

You step, halting, into the shower,

settle in a rusted patio chair.

The water soothes to the bone.

Of time you take a measure,

though it’s gravity that never

relents. Even at eighty-six pounds,

arising is one more chore you must do

for me. Lathering the baby shampoo

I remember you younger,

swimming us to the deep end

of the big pool. We stayed

afloat on your voice. Gray

strands clinging to your ears, eyes

closed and up-tilted, you ease

under the spray to rinse, the question

mark of your spine still

standing for answer. On this

we all depend. The monsoon

showers have come this June —

you said they would — rain lilies

unbowed, pink and delicate

as they are, as little time

as they have.

“I Hear Her Songs with the Scent of Lilacs”

By Mary Imo-Stike

From “In and Out of the Horse Latitudes,” 2018, Finishing Line Press

The back door stood open all day,

wispy breezes passing through the screen

to rush across the kitchen floor.

My mother: in the basement cool

doing laundry, upstairs straightening bedrooms

or sitting with a cup of coffee

on the back steps.

Our kitchen was awash

with Arthur Godfrey on the radio.

I was napping, still able to hear

the consistent hum of her favorite song,

The Tennessee Waltz or Perry Como’s

Don’t Let the Stars Get in Your Eyes.

Her music was promise of a good day,

loving blanket pulled carefully

up and over my sleepy self.

Her routine of joy held me,

furrowed deep and unmoving,

an anchor I would never lose.

Now I do my morning chores

with the radio on, singing,

an echo of her contented essence,

strong and sweet and pretty.

She passed her star to my eye,

the eye she shaped to see the world.

I hear her songs with the scent of lilacs,

oil soap, line-dried cotton clothes;

I breathe deeply

feel her presence

in the legion of mothers

we all carry.

“I’ve Got Dirt (Poem for My Mom) Tiger Stadium, Detroit, 1999”

By Jeff Tigchelaar

1.

She reached over the rail and risked

removal, ejection — just to secure me

a piece of history from the field that played

host to my boyhood team, the Tigers, for the better

part of a century, a ballpark that became pilgrimage

each summer for my brothers and me, my dad and mom,

and this would be the last before they tore it down,

the nation’s second-oldest stadium, to move to a

modern facility uptown, come on, you better

believe I was opposed to this, it’s

an insult, ridiculous, it’s tragedy, and —

2.

what’s mom doing

down there

by the field,

by herself, she’s all

leaning way over the

guardrail, she better not fall,

maybe we should stop her, or hold on to her,

or maybe we should let her do her thing,

determined and fearless as she certainly seems.

3.

And you will know the chance she took

if I tell you now about the ushers, famed

curmudgeons of inhospitality, 80 years old

apiece, at least, all dressed in garish orange,

their only purpose on earth

to shoo and to scold, to keep youngsters

away from their dreams, away

from the players, the sacred field.

But what about the mothers?

What would the vicious wrinkled monsters

say or do to mine if they saw her,

back pockets of her mom-jeans now facing the sky?

Let her be. They better. Please.

Say nothing, you cranks,

to my mom,

brave lady down there reaching down

onto the infield warning track,

stealing soil, pilfering property,

gathering earth into a small glass jar

for posterity, for me

here now wondering

if I reached out to her enough in thanks

“A Small Glow?”

By Kirk Judd

Sometimes…

Sometimes

There is a small glow,

Just visible,

Just there

Around your granddaughter’s smile,

The bunting on the fencepost,

Your wife’s shoulder,

That apple in that basket,

The whole damned mountain in September.

You can see it…

YOU can see it

Because your Mother taught you —

Look.

Look at everything.

And then

Look a little more.

“Tangerines”

By Colleen Anderson

I have been studying baby pictures,

black and white prints from the early fifties

you gave me one time when I visited home.

Here is a child with an open face,

mittened fingers gripping the side

of a wooden sled that is now an antique,

bundled and zippered, boots flecked with snow,

a bandana blooming at her neck.

She has your family’s jutting chin

and a lopsided smile I have seen on pictures

of you.

A rope runs taut from where she sits

to somewhere out of the picture.

I know what falls outside the frame:

my own strong father, pulling the sled,

a Christmas tree from a corner lot,

a plug-in Santa whose face lights up,

and tangerines,

or maybe a single tangerine,

a ball-shaped bulge at the toe of the sock,

an orange toy that yields its peel

to the fingers of a curious child

with a spray of scent that means this day

is Christmas.

All tangerines are the tangerines

your father used to bring home to the farm

only at Christmas, one for each

of the twelve your mother bore him.

You dreamed of tangerines

in the winter bedroom you shared with two

of your sisters.

The year your mother died

he lost the will to anticipate.

In early December, weeks before

the proper time for tangerines,

he told your sister to bring them up

out of the cellar.

You were five years old. This is what you knew:

that your mother was gone, she was not at home;

that your sister Martha was crying

as she emptied the bag on the kitchen table;

that your father went out of the room, muttering,

“Might as well eat them.”

And you did. You tore the skin

and smelled the smell of Christmas come,

and split the fruit into sections,

and ate them one by one, the juice

dripping off your impetuous chin

like tears.

We eat them together, Mother. We taste

the citrus of ambivalence

we bring to every argument,

the loss in every leave-taking.

We feed them to one another, and

they keep us alive,

the tangerines.

“You Picked a Good One”

A song by Colleen Anderson and Bob Thompson

My ninety-year old Mama, what memories you carry

Don’t you worry if some details slip away

Sometimes, now, you ask me, just how long were we married

To you, it seems like only yesterday

He got a four-day furlough, the most that he could take

With your saved-up sugar rations, Martha made a cake

Sometimes you can’t believe that man has gone and passed away

But, oh, you picked a good one — picked a good one, I would say

CHORUS: And all your joys were doubled and your troubles cut in half

It’s not how long you lived with him, but how he made you laugh

It’s not the years you tallied up, but the loving day by day

And, oh, you picked a good one — picked a good one, I would say

There’s an old and faded picture of a soldier and his bride

You keep it where you’ll see it every day

That dress you bought on sale, and your sister by your side

It’s nineteen forty-four in mid-July

And anyone could tell, by the lovelight in your eyes

You might have been nineteen, but Mama, you were wise

You found yourself a treasure you would never throw away

And oh, you picked a good one — picked a good one, I would say

CHORUS

“RESTLESS”

By Marc Harshman

“Woman in Red Anorak,” Lynx House Press / University of Washington Press, 2018

In spectacular sunlight the old woman’s fingers

never stop: knit and purl,

knit and purl, they work an invisible

and resilient yarn.

I wonder what she is making or, rather,

when it was, and where. Perhaps it was

that elm-shaded porch in Apple Valley

during the war where letters were read

and hours spent matching headlines’ foreign names

to that Atlas next to the Bible,

the Bible in which already two new death dates

were recorded that year:

brother Oliver thirty-six, son Richard nineteen,

Oliver in the North Atlantic, Richard on an island

in the Pacific, Peleliu, less than a fraction

the size of her small county in rural Ohio.

Such size puzzled her, seemed unfair, unseemly.

Maybe that’s why she was so good with her hands,

rarely dropping a stitch, producing perfect sweaters

and scarves and afghans. But I think now it’s nothing

so elaborate as a sweater, only a pair of socks,

practical, simple, what the boys needed. And maybe

her hands are simply searching another pattern,

that one we all reach for

wishing to bring the dead back from dying,

to bring them back who’ve gone away from us,

away from the touch of hands

that once could mend anything

if there was enough yarn, enough light, enough time.

“The Many Mamaw Melita’s Who Raised Us”

By Andrea Fekete

In the coal camps, neighbor women

watched over us little girls.

We were their children too, unofficially.

Everyone had at least 3 “Mamaw Melita’s.”

Melita’s offered seats at kitchen tables, plates of seasoned salted chicken lazing

in puddles of butter, a slice of white bread, maybe

green beans from the yard cooked for hours with potatoes and a hambone in a pot.

When they were all in the kitchen

at the same time, they sang.

Danced with us girls after dark,

flung us in circles, saying

Here, little girl, let me show you how to dance!

Our high unmelodic laughter

awkward and true as us — all knees, elbows, and missing front teeth.

We didn’t learn dancing.

We learned we were worth dancing with.

When Mamaw Melita’s told us how to be women, we hushed, still as the dishrag

by her hand on the counter, quiet as the dog

sleeping on the rug by her ankles.

Here, these are women’s ways of knowing, she could’ve said.

This is how you withstand cold breath of death. This is how you expect to be spoken to.

Walk this way.

Don’t use language like that.

This is how a man is supposed to love you

and don’t you let him any other way.

I carry myself like a million bucks

because they loved me like I was.

They loved me like I would always be worth at least that. They did.

