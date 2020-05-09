Poems for 'the legions of mothers' this Mother's Day

It is liable to be an unsatisfying and frustrating Mother’s Day.
On other days, in other years, we might celebrate Mom by joining her at church Sunday morning and then taking her out for a lunch at her favorite place. We might send flowers or even just open our arms wide and give her a big hug.
This year, you might watch the same church service online. Lunch might be takeout pizza, and flowers might come from the grocery store — if you can see your mother at all.
Not everyone can be together even during the best of times. But just because you can’t see someone, doesn’t mean you don’t love them. It doesn’t mean that you can’t honor them — and anyway, flowers fade, while words can live on forever.
To help celebrate the mothers of the world (or just West Virginia), the Charleston Gazette-Mail presents a collection of poems about Mom from West Virginia poets.
If you find one you like, maybe give your mom a call and read it to her.
“Washing Mother’s Hair”
By A.E. Stringer
From “Late Breaking,” Salmon Poetry of Ireland, 2013.
The last time you were healing,
Florida’s drought deepened.
“Feel better if it would rain,”
you said, pain of hard ground
and grass browning. Stems of the rain
lilies drooped, blooms delayed.
You step, halting, into the shower,
settle in a rusted patio chair.
The water soothes to the bone.
Of time you take a measure,
though it’s gravity that never
relents. Even at eighty-six pounds,
arising is one more chore you must do
for me. Lathering the baby shampoo
I remember you younger,
swimming us to the deep end
of the big pool. We stayed
afloat on your voice. Gray
strands clinging to your ears, eyes
closed and up-tilted, you ease
under the spray to rinse, the question
mark of your spine still
standing for answer. On this
we all depend. The monsoon
showers have come this June —
you said they would — rain lilies
unbowed, pink and delicate
as they are, as little time
as they have.
“I Hear Her Songs with the Scent of Lilacs”
By Mary Imo-Stike
From “In and Out of the Horse Latitudes,” 2018, Finishing Line Press
The back door stood open all day,
wispy breezes passing through the screen
to rush across the kitchen floor.
My mother: in the basement cool
doing laundry, upstairs straightening bedrooms
or sitting with a cup of coffee
on the back steps.
Our kitchen was awash
with Arthur Godfrey on the radio.
I was napping, still able to hear
the consistent hum of her favorite song,
The Tennessee Waltz or Perry Como’s
Don’t Let the Stars Get in Your Eyes.
Her music was promise of a good day,
loving blanket pulled carefully
up and over my sleepy self.
Her routine of joy held me,
furrowed deep and unmoving,
an anchor I would never lose.
Now I do my morning chores
with the radio on, singing,
an echo of her contented essence,
strong and sweet and pretty.
She passed her star to my eye,
the eye she shaped to see the world.
I hear her songs with the scent of lilacs,
oil soap, line-dried cotton clothes;
I breathe deeply
feel her presence
in the legion of mothers
we all carry.
“I’ve Got Dirt (Poem for My Mom) Tiger Stadium, Detroit, 1999”
By Jeff Tigchelaar
1.
She reached over the rail and risked
removal, ejection — just to secure me
a piece of history from the field that played
host to my boyhood team, the Tigers, for the better
part of a century, a ballpark that became pilgrimage
each summer for my brothers and me, my dad and mom,
and this would be the last before they tore it down,
the nation’s second-oldest stadium, to move to a
modern facility uptown, come on, you better
believe I was opposed to this, it’s
an insult, ridiculous, it’s tragedy, and —
2.
what’s mom doing
down there
by the field,
by herself, she’s all
leaning way over the
guardrail, she better not fall,
maybe we should stop her, or hold on to her,
or maybe we should let her do her thing,
determined and fearless as she certainly seems.
3.
And you will know the chance she took
if I tell you now about the ushers, famed
curmudgeons of inhospitality, 80 years old
apiece, at least, all dressed in garish orange,
their only purpose on earth
to shoo and to scold, to keep youngsters
away from their dreams, away
from the players, the sacred field.
But what about the mothers?
What would the vicious wrinkled monsters
say or do to mine if they saw her,
back pockets of her mom-jeans now facing the sky?
Let her be. They better. Please.
Say nothing, you cranks,
to my mom,
brave lady down there reaching down
onto the infield warning track,
stealing soil, pilfering property,
gathering earth into a small glass jar
for posterity, for me
here now wondering
if I reached out to her enough in thanks
“A Small Glow?”
By Kirk Judd
Sometimes…
Sometimes
There is a small glow,
Just visible,
Just there
Around your granddaughter’s smile,
The bunting on the fencepost,
Your wife’s shoulder,
That apple in that basket,
The whole damned mountain in September.
You can see it…
YOU can see it
Because your Mother taught you —
Look.
Look at everything.
And then
Look a little more.
“Tangerines”
By Colleen Anderson
I have been studying baby pictures,
black and white prints from the early fifties
you gave me one time when I visited home.
Here is a child with an open face,
mittened fingers gripping the side
of a wooden sled that is now an antique,
bundled and zippered, boots flecked with snow,
a bandana blooming at her neck.
She has your family’s jutting chin
and a lopsided smile I have seen on pictures
of you.
A rope runs taut from where she sits
to somewhere out of the picture.
I know what falls outside the frame:
my own strong father, pulling the sled,
a Christmas tree from a corner lot,
a plug-in Santa whose face lights up,
and tangerines,
or maybe a single tangerine,
a ball-shaped bulge at the toe of the sock,
an orange toy that yields its peel
to the fingers of a curious child
with a spray of scent that means this day
is Christmas.
All tangerines are the tangerines
your father used to bring home to the farm
only at Christmas, one for each
of the twelve your mother bore him.
You dreamed of tangerines
in the winter bedroom you shared with two
of your sisters.
The year your mother died
he lost the will to anticipate.
In early December, weeks before
the proper time for tangerines,
he told your sister to bring them up
out of the cellar.
You were five years old. This is what you knew:
that your mother was gone, she was not at home;
that your sister Martha was crying
as she emptied the bag on the kitchen table;
that your father went out of the room, muttering,
“Might as well eat them.”
And you did. You tore the skin
and smelled the smell of Christmas come,
and split the fruit into sections,
and ate them one by one, the juice
dripping off your impetuous chin
like tears.
We eat them together, Mother. We taste
the citrus of ambivalence
we bring to every argument,
the loss in every leave-taking.
We feed them to one another, and
they keep us alive,
the tangerines.
“You Picked a Good One”
A song by Colleen Anderson and Bob Thompson
My ninety-year old Mama, what memories you carry
Don’t you worry if some details slip away
Sometimes, now, you ask me, just how long were we married
To you, it seems like only yesterday
He got a four-day furlough, the most that he could take
With your saved-up sugar rations, Martha made a cake
Sometimes you can’t believe that man has gone and passed away
But, oh, you picked a good one — picked a good one, I would say
CHORUS: And all your joys were doubled and your troubles cut in half
It’s not how long you lived with him, but how he made you laugh
It’s not the years you tallied up, but the loving day by day
And, oh, you picked a good one — picked a good one, I would say
There’s an old and faded picture of a soldier and his bride
You keep it where you’ll see it every day
That dress you bought on sale, and your sister by your side
It’s nineteen forty-four in mid-July
And anyone could tell, by the lovelight in your eyes
You might have been nineteen, but Mama, you were wise
You found yourself a treasure you would never throw away
And oh, you picked a good one — picked a good one, I would say
CHORUS
“RESTLESS”
By Marc Harshman
“Woman in Red Anorak,” Lynx House Press / University of Washington Press, 2018
In spectacular sunlight the old woman’s fingers
never stop: knit and purl,
knit and purl, they work an invisible
and resilient yarn.
I wonder what she is making or, rather,
when it was, and where. Perhaps it was
that elm-shaded porch in Apple Valley
during the war where letters were read
and hours spent matching headlines’ foreign names
to that Atlas next to the Bible,
the Bible in which already two new death dates
were recorded that year:
brother Oliver thirty-six, son Richard nineteen,
Oliver in the North Atlantic, Richard on an island
in the Pacific, Peleliu, less than a fraction
the size of her small county in rural Ohio.
Such size puzzled her, seemed unfair, unseemly.
Maybe that’s why she was so good with her hands,
rarely dropping a stitch, producing perfect sweaters
and scarves and afghans. But I think now it’s nothing
so elaborate as a sweater, only a pair of socks,
practical, simple, what the boys needed. And maybe
her hands are simply searching another pattern,
that one we all reach for
wishing to bring the dead back from dying,
to bring them back who’ve gone away from us,
away from the touch of hands
that once could mend anything
if there was enough yarn, enough light, enough time.
“The Many Mamaw Melita’s Who Raised Us”
By Andrea Fekete
In the coal camps, neighbor women
watched over us little girls.
We were their children too, unofficially.
Everyone had at least 3 “Mamaw Melita’s.”
Melita’s offered seats at kitchen tables, plates of seasoned salted chicken lazing
in puddles of butter, a slice of white bread, maybe
green beans from the yard cooked for hours with potatoes and a hambone in a pot.
When they were all in the kitchen
at the same time, they sang.
Danced with us girls after dark,
flung us in circles, saying
Here, little girl, let me show you how to dance!
Our high unmelodic laughter
awkward and true as us — all knees, elbows, and missing front teeth.
We didn’t learn dancing.
We learned we were worth dancing with.
When Mamaw Melita’s told us how to be women, we hushed, still as the dishrag
by her hand on the counter, quiet as the dog
sleeping on the rug by her ankles.
Here, these are women’s ways of knowing, she could’ve said.
This is how you withstand cold breath of death. This is how you expect to be spoken to.
Walk this way.
Don’t use language like that.
This is how a man is supposed to love you
and don’t you let him any other way.
I carry myself like a million bucks
because they loved me like I was.
They loved me like I would always be worth at least that. They did.