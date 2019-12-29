Present from the past: Stash of historical newspaper clippings a truly special gift

The phone call from his father came just as my husband and I were leaving Charleston, heading back to our home near Washington, D.C. It was the end of Thanksgiving weekend 2013, a rare holiday spent apart from family, and the call itself wasn’t unusual.
But the ring somehow felt ominous. We both knew before we knew.
He took a deep breath and pulled over to the side of the road with one hand, squeezing my arm with the other.
His grandmother had but a few hours to live. We wouldn’t make it there in time, and she wouldn’t know if we did.
It wasn’t exactly a surprise — except, it was. We turned the car around.
•••
Dorothy Ann Cook Young was a West Virginia native and a longtime resident of Charleston. She would be buried near here.
We were in town to begin with because I was interviewing for a job with The Charleston Gazette. I would start in early January 2014. All of my in-laws were from in and around Charleston, but most of them had moved away by the time I joined the family.
Dorothy was one of the few who stayed, and much of what I knew about the region came from visits to see her. I, of course, was not the focus of these visits. She was warm and welcoming — but really, it was my husband, one of his brothers or his father that she wanted to see. Her eyes lit up when they walked through the door.
On the surface, we didn’t have a lot in common. She was a lifelong Republican, a Methodist and a diehard West Virginia University fan. I was none of those things.
Still, she and I connected a bit. We connected even more when her health forced her to move in with my father- and mother-in-law just outside the nation’s capital.
It was a hard move, away from lifelong friends and the comforts of home. I’d had my own hard moves and made a special effort to make time for her.
It wasn’t until much later that I learned there was one more thing we shared.
•••
A few weeks after the funeral — that Christmas, actually — my mother-in-law pulled out a large, clear plastic box, slightly bigger than a bread box. It was full of tattered old newsprint. Grandma Dorothy, it turned out, was a collector of newspaper headlines.
So am I.
I saved the front pages of The Washington Post and The New York Times — truthfully, the whole front section — following the attacks of 9/11. The day Obama was elected. A guilty verdict in a high-profile trial I had covered. I wanted to remember just how each day had felt — some day, when the moments had faded.
Who else would appreciate this collection of random headlines and clippings?
I didn’t go through it right away. We were moving. I was starting a new job.
Life got in the way.
And during that time, there was a merger at the newspaper, then a bankruptcy and new owners. There were layoffs and rumblings, and plenty of questions about whether newspapers will mean anything to the next generation of readers. I, too, wondered what would become of the industry I had so carefully chosen.
Finally, on a cold, wet day with nothing to do, I opened the box and started pulling out the yellowed, fragile pages. There were dozens — most of them from the victorious end of World War II in the 1940s and the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in 1963.
“US DECLARES STATE OF WAR,” read the headline in the Charleston Daily Mail on Dec. 8, 1941.
That was one of the first she had saved. She was only 15 at the time. Young, I thought, to be so focused on an international crisis, but the war affected everyone. In the years that followed, there were clippings here and there. Most of them came in 1945, when victory was imminent.
On May 7, 1945, the final edition announced, “NAZI SURRENDER ENDS WAR.”
The headline on June 6, 1944, was in bright red. “ALLIES INVADE,” it screamed.
And on Aug. 14, 1945 it read, “Charleston Goes ‘Wild’ at Peace News.”
The story that followed talked about a predawn celebration with cheering crowds and an impromptu parade that broke out on the streets of the capital city, declaring it the “biggest noise making victory spree since Nov. 1918.”
There was a long gap, and then a collection of clippings in November 1963. The Daily Mail on Friday evening, Nov. 22, noted Houston picketers protesting the president’s visit.
On Nov. 25, another red headline, this one from The Gazette: “OSWALD SHOT, SLAIN IN DALLAS,” and the next day, “President Kennedy Laid to Rest.”
Back in the day, newspapers didn’t look for pretty pictures or happy news to balance out the grim headlines. But Dorothy Young had saved a few of those, too, including a feature section with an ad for “Low cost auto loans, $10 to $300 on any 1934-1940 car,” and an endorsement for Arrid Deodorant by opera star Grace Moore. Naturally, there were a few from her cherished Mountaineers, including an article announcing that, on Thanksgiving Day, WVU would play the game canceled after Kennedy’s assassination.
In a purely practical way, I inherited a bunch of old news about long-past events. But in truth, it was so much more. It was a snapshot of history, taken over decades. A rare glimpse into the special woman I’d mostly just thought of as “Grandma D.” A collection of the global events that shaped her world.
It was also a tribute to the struggling industry behind all those stories and headlines. All of them mattered enough that she saved them, carefully, for decades. They mattered to her then and, all these years later, they matter to me now.
I’d like to think they matter to all of us.
What a gift.