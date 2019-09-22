Prizefighter Christy Salters returns to native WV to speak at gala

Christy Salters doesn’t box anymore, but she misses it.
Driving from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Florida to promote a boxing match, the Wyoming County native sighed and said, “It’s the worst drug ever. Once it bites into you, it’s hard to get away from.”
The boxer is the keynote speaker at this year’s Fairness Gala, Saturday at 6 p.m. in Charleston.
She is also a boxing pioneer. The 51-year-old helped bring women’s boxing into the national spotlight. She became a national celebrity, made the cover of “Sports Illustrated” in 1996 and earned around $4 million over the course of her career.
But Salters took her punches, literally and figuratively. Through her career, she struggled with drug use and health problems, including a stroke in 2011.
Salters, a lesbian, kept her sexuality secret and married her boxing manager and trainer, Jim Martin, in 1992. The marriage ended with attempted murder and a minimum 25-year prison sentence for Jim Martin.
Salters’ professional boxing career came to a close in 2012, a little more than 20 years after it first began with a Rough N’ Rowdy Brawl in Beckley.
“I’d always been an athlete,” she said. “I played basketball and some softball. I played basketball at Concord.”
She attended the university on a basketball scholarship and graduated in 1990 with an education degree.
The petite 5'4" brunette from Mullens said she signed up to fight partly because people told her she couldn’t or shouldn’t.
“You tell me I can’t do something, you just sit back and watch, because I’m going to do it or die,” Salters said.
But she also just wanted to box.
“I’d never seen any other females do it,” she said. “I thought it was a great test of your strength, a great test of your will, a great test of your character.”
It was all of that, and it quickly became an obsession.
Salters won her match and was offered a professional fight in Bristol, Tennessee, which led her to seek professional training. That was how she met her former husband, a boxing trainer.
“I never thought it would be a career,” Salters said. “But wow. I was blessed. I had a great boxing career that took me a lot of places in the world — and I learned a lot about people.”
In 1994, she signed with superstar boxing promoter Don King, where she was a top draw for years. But the time and the fights took their toll on her.
Her personal life was also unhappy. She felt her marriage was a lie, and it was beginning to crumble under the strain.
Salters has said Jim Martin kept her under his thumb for years. He supplied her with cocaine, belittled and verbally abused her and threatened to hurt her.
She felt trapped by circumstance.
“It was a domestic-violence situation, because I was trying to hide my identity and be comfortable in my skin,” Salters said.
In 2010, with her boxing career waning, the former prizefighter connected with an old lover through Facebook and met with her. Then, she called her husband and told him she couldn’t live the way she had been. The marriage was over.
When she returned home, the two argued. Jim Martin then stabbed and shot Salters in the chest. Somehow, she managed to stumble out the front door of the couple’s Florida home and flag down a passing driver for help.
Salters recovered from her wounds and trained to fight again, but at 43, it was a tough fight to win. The match was called after she broke her right hand in nine places. Then, just after the surgery to repair her hand ended, Salters suffered a stroke, which she kept secret from boxing officials in order to keep fighting.
Her last fight was a year later, in 2012, against Mia St. John, whom Salters had faced and beaten a decade earlier. This time she lost, and it was her last fight.
Salters finished her boxing career with 49 wins, seven losses and three draws.
For a while, Salters lived in New Mexico, and then in Charlotte. Recently, she moved to Austin, Texas.
Since the end of her boxing career, Salters has worked with veterans and children. These days, she promotes fights.
“It’s a small operation,” she said. “I have my hand in everything — from the concessions to making sure the insurance gets paid.”
It’s more work than fighting, Salters said. “It’s a challenge and my way to stay involved.”
Salters is also an advocate for victims of domestic abuse. In Austin, she said, she makes regular visits to a local shelter to teach boxing to children.
She also speaks to groups like Fairness West Virginia, though her speeches are more often about domestic violence than sexuality. But Salters said the two issues are related. She’s not the first or the last woman to find herself married to a man to maintain an illusion.
Salters said families sometimes put a lot of pressure on children to be who they’re not, which can lead them to make choices to conform to societal expectations.
“I think a lot of people are hiding their true selves,” she said. “A lot of people get into heterosexual relationships when they’re really homosexual.”
Pretending to be what you’re not isn’t a path to happiness, she said.
Salters remarried almost two years ago.
“She’s a beautiful woman named Lisa Holewyne,” the former prizefighter said.
Holewyne was a boxer, too. Salters and Holewyne were boxing rivals and fought in a Las Vegas match in 2001.
They’re very happy, Salters said.
She misses being in the ring but acknowledges her boxing days are done. There just aren’t that many 50-year-old boxers, and she did have a stroke. Still, she thought she could get in some training.
“Training is excellent. Every Monday, I get up thinking, will this be the week?”
Not yet.
With all she does, Salters said, it’s hard to fit in the time to get to the gym. It bothered her that she couldn’t train as hard as she could when she was 22 or 23, but maybe soon she’d get back to it.
“Maybe by the time I get back to West Virginia,” she said.