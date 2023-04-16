Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Amanda TILAM single cover.jpg

Americana/alt-country singer-songwriter and fiddle player Amanda Shires will perform at The Loud in Huntington on Thursday, April 20.

 Courtesy photo

On “Take It Like a Man,” the title song of the latest record by Amanda Shires, she sings, “I know the cost of flight is landing.”

From a certain point of view, that’s just rephrasing the old adage, “What goes up, must come down,” but it’s more than that.

