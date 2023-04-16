On “Take It Like a Man,” the title song of the latest record by Amanda Shires, she sings, “I know the cost of flight is landing.”
From a certain point of view, that’s just rephrasing the old adage, “What goes up, must come down,” but it’s more than that.
The singer-songwriter and fiddle player, who performs Thursday night at The Loud in Huntington, said the song is about making choices.
“When you make a choice about anything, there’s always going to be a consequence,” she said. “When we choose to engage in a relationship, we know that the potential is probably heartbreak.”
To love and be loved can feel like flying — and then your wings melt, gravity takes hold and you hit the ground. Even if you don’t crash, you still have to come down sometime.
Shires said, “For every light in the world, there’s an equally intense dark.”
“Take It Like a Man,” isn’t a breezy listen. The album is moody and often sad, but also heartfelt, personal and wise.
She wrote it when she wasn’t feeling much like she was flying, but just trudging along on the ground and looking up.
“It was a difficult time, you know? It was a struggle,” Shires said. “I was having a hard time in my marriage.”
Shires is married to acclaimed singer/songwriter Jason Isbell. The couple live in Nashville and have a daughter.
Shires is part of Isbell’s band, The 400 Unit, but they also tour separately — Shires has released seven solo albums since 2005 — and there’s a regular give and take between the two of them with working and co-parenting.
Shires said the new album turned out the way it did because as she was sorting through how she felt about her marriage. The writing was introspective, investigative and cathartic.
It could’ve been just a personal exercise in self-therapy, but she decided that maybe somebody else might get some use out of it.
The singer said, “People talk about marriage being hard. Sometimes, it’s hard to describe those difficulties. So, I thought maybe putting it out there might inspire more dialogue around those types of conversations.”
At least, it seems to her that more people should be having those kinds of talks with their partners and spouses.
Shires was glad to be performing in front of audiences again. Getting back on tour was as much about identity as it was about earning, she said.
“It’s a strange thing when you walk around in the world and feel like you don’t have a purpose anymore,” she said. “It’s like you’re a boat with no sails. Your purpose is wiped away.”
Like so many, the singer had big plans for 2020. In 2019, Shires formed The Highwomen with Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby and Maren Morris.
The band released a record, which attracted attention, won awards and was on many “best” lists for 2019-20, but with the pandemic, the group didn’t really get to tour and have performed together only sporadically.
“We suffered some with COVID shutting everything down,” Shires said. “Because we had plans.”
After restrictions were lifted, most of the group hadn’t worked in at least a year.
“We didn’t have the means to tour,” she said. “It’s already hard enough if you’re not making the same amount as other people. So, we all put out independent records and went out touring and playing behind those.”
Shires added, “But we still talk about making another record.”
And they are playing at least one date together in 2023. The group is scheduled to play the Gorge Amphitheatre in Washington State, June 11.
Shires said she has high hopes for more in the future.
“I feel like there’s a lot of need for us in the conversation,” she said.
In the meantime, she’s out on her own, doing her own songs. It’s a good place to be, though she can’t help but feel a little guilty leaving her daughter with her father.
“Letting Mercy be taken care of by her dad is easy, but it’s hard to let go, you know?” Shires said.
Like a lot of parents, she’s just trying to find balance between home and career, to be the mother she wants to be, while also being the artist she needs to be.
She has been learning to take up the space she deserves, which includes letting her husband take care of their daughter while she works.
Shires said, “Sometimes, it’s like, what’s the worst that could happen — she doesn’t brush her hair today?”