The cash register screen said $.49. That was my change.
The clerk eyed the number a moment and then fished out four dimes and nine pennies.
“Can I have a quarter?” I asked.
She put the coins back and started over, staring at the screen. I waited, studying her. She was a woman well into her 30s.
“A quarter,” I said, “two dimes and four pennies.”
She immediately handed me the change, relieved. Honestly, I felt like I had bonded with her in those minutes.
“Math?” I asked.
“Calculators,” she said.
“Ah.” I nodded. “Calculators don’t make change.”
I wanted to say, “Literature isn’t grammar.” When I was in school, someone decided that my class should study a certain novel, instead of teaching us grammar.
Participle. Infinitive. Words that make me wince. To this day, that decision handicaps me.
But the worst leadership choices do not concern math or grammar — they’re the decisions that lead a nation away from God. Anger Him, and there will be consequences.
Daniel was only a boy when he fell victim to a nation that had turned on the Lord. I would hate to lose a leg, brave cancer, or suffer with Alzheimer’s, but I think Daniel got the worst deal. He lost his family.
The Hebrews had turned on God in the north and were crushed by the Assyrians in the 8th century B.C. But Isaiah was able to get the two southern tribes to turn back to holiness. The Lord then saved them with an angel who destroyed the Assyrian army in one night. Perhaps with a deadly virus. (2 Chronicles 32:21)
But by 600 B.C., Isaiah was long gone, and the wonderful King Josiah had died. The kings that followed made evil decisions, and God sent the Babylonians against His people.
Daniel lost his family and his freedom, taken with other children as well as priests, by the Babylonians. Essentially, they were hostages. The idea was to keep the Hebrews in line.
Scripture tells us a lot about Daniel. He was either a member of the royal family or the son of a nobleman. So, the boy would have been reared with wealth and privilege. He was also handsome, intelligent, and perceptive. (Daniel 1:3-4)
Daniel made good choices in Babylon — determined to follow God. That meant asking for special consideration, which he bravely did. Ultimately, Daniel and his three Hebrew friends are ranked higher than the wisest of the realm. (Daniel 1:8-20)
Soon enough, Nebuchadnezzar turns to Babylon’s wise men to explain a troubling dream. Remember, Pharaoh did this with Joseph, but here’s the twist: This time, the wise men must tell the dream to the king.
When they say that’s impossible, the king is furious and gives orders to destroy all the wise men of Babylon.
But Daniel asks the king for more time, gathers with his three friends, and they pray. God tells Daniel what to say.
The dream held a great statue with a head of gold, chest of silver, belly and thighs of bronze, and feet of iron and clay. Daniel says it represents four kingdoms: Gold for Babylon, silver for an inferior kingdom that will replace it, bronze for the next realm that will rule the earth, and then a kingdom as strong as iron. The clay represents that it will be divided. (Daniel 2:24-41)
Historians remain astonished by the accuracy of the prophecy. The final kingdom is Rome.
But the dream also has a rock, not cut by human hands, and it will crush the fourth kingdom. Daniel says, “In the days of those kings the God of heaven will set up a kingdom which will never be destroyed ... it will itself endure forever.” (Daniel 2:44 NASB)
The Rock of Ages.
This is so beautiful. A prophecy of Jesus some 600 years before His birth.
In 2015, according to the Pew Research Center, there were 2.3 billion Christians in the world. We’re the largest religious group — nearly a third (31%) of the 7.3 billion people worldwide. Muslims are second, with 1.8 billion people. Hindus are at 1.1 billion and Buddhists at .5 billion. Judaism was estimated to have 14.7 million followers worldwide in 2020.
The Rock of Ages.
Jesus will remain in the hearts of Christians worldwide. But will the Lord lose patience with a nation moving further and further away from Him?
Calculators don’t make change, literature isn’t grammar, and God will not be mocked.
At every opportunity, stand for Him. It’s the only way we can hold onto a nation in peril.